Freedom Jaeger
2d ago
Is this all Amy can find for a press release ? She must be nervous or smoking too much pot !
Donna M. Dreyer
2d ago
any Fireman would know that there's carbon monoxide detectors in Retail stores just like smoke detectors.
Democrats giving 'middle finger' to 'middle America' with major 2024 change, Republican says
Republicans are criticizing the Democratic Party’s decision to boot Iowa from its coveted first-in-the-nation spot on the presidential primary calendar, accusing the Left of disregarding voters in the Midwest by stripping the Hawkeye State of its long-held status.
Man loses both legs due to Minnesota's PCA shortage: "This is a very real problem"
STILLWATER, Minn. – A double amputee from Minnesota says that if it weren't for the state's shortage of personal care assistants, he'd still have his legs."I didn't have anybody at night Monday through Friday and then nobody at all on the weekends," said Dennis Prothero, a veteran who lives in Stillwater.Since a car accident left him a quadriplegic nearly 20 years ago, Prothero has needed personal care assistants (PCAs) who can act as lifelines to the clients they serve.MORE: The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota's PCA shortageProthero says PCAs help him get in and out of bed, change clothes, shower and...
What’s Going On With This Deer Spotted Near Cloquet? We Asked The DNR
My friend Lori posted a picture of a deer she saw at her home in Cloquet. It appears to have a large sack on the front of it and looks unwell. She asked the question, what's going on with this deer?. A lot of people speculated that it might be...
More than 100 geese found dead on southern Minnesota lake
WASECA, Minn. -- State wildlife officials are investigating after more than 100 geese were found dead on a southern Minnesota lake Sunday.CBS affiliate KEYC reports the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources collected samples from the bird, which were found on Loon Lake in Waseca.The cause of death is unknown, but officials have eliminated avian influenza as a possibility. A DNR spokesperson said they are hoping for preliminary exam results in two to three days.The DNR advises people to avoid the lake and the dead birds.
ValueWalk
$1,000 Stimulus Checks From Minnesota Very Possible Now
Minnesotans could soon get a new stimulus check, thanks to the election results last month, where Democrats won both the House and the Senate. Now that Democrats fully control the state legislature, it is very possible that $1,000 stimulus checks from Minnesota could be a reality. Why $1,000 Stimulus Checks...
With Minnesota's $17B surplus, could "Walz checks" get passed at the legislature?
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota's staggering $17 billion surplus has some wondering - will the governor's proposal of rebate checks still be on the table?One "Walz check" proposal was for $1,000 to go to single people earning less than $164,000 and $2,000 for couples earning less than $273,000. Walz said that with the forecasted surplus, he will propose the checks again."Get money back in the form of rebates that people can be able to use as they see fit," he said.Walz suggested that income guidelines could change, but he said he was "willing to work to see about maybe what some...
Over 100 People Stranded on Iceberg That Broke Free in Minnesota Lake
More than 100 people have been left stranded on a large iceberg that has broken free on a Minnesota lake. At last count, the estimated number of people stranded on the iceberg was likely closer to 200. According to reports, this terrifying event happened as a large group of people settled onto the iceberg while fishing Monday, November 28.
Minneapolis residents left fuming, and freezing, after Xcel Energy cut power for hours on frigid day
MINNEAPOLIS – Hundreds of south Minneapolis residents hunkered down without heat for nearly eight hours Wednesday after their power was turned off – on purpose.The Cannons are just two of more than 600 people who were left in the cold. Gerald Cannon says he and his wife were told their power would be off for three hours, starting at 10 a.m. But instead, it went off an hour early."When we called Xcel, they said that it would be on at one o'clock. We sat around, waited. One o'clock came. No electricity," he said. "But we kept getting the runaround from...
Footprints in snow lead Minnesota authorities to burglary suspect: report
Fresh footprints in the snow led authorities to a burglary suspect. The footprints led towards a wooded swamp area, where the man was located and appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
KELOLAND TV
Dead inmate wanted to sue S.D. Women’s Prison
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has ruled that the personal representatives of a woman who died in a state prison tried to uphold a request in her will. The justices publicly released the unanimous opinion Thursday rejecting her brother’s legal challenge. Bonnie J. Pease...
EXCLUSIVE: Joe Manchin says he’s ‘tickled to death’ about new 51-49 Democratic majority
For the past two years, Senator Joe Manchin’s word has been as good as law. The thin Democratic majority in the House and the 50-50 margin in the Senate meant that Joe Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had no choice but to do everything they could to keep the conservative Democratic Senator happy.It was his opposition that killed Build Back Better, the Democrats’ social spending bill, and his subsequent negotiations with Mr Schumer that resurrected it in the form of the Inflation Reduction Act – the largest investment in combating climate change in US...
Is It Illegal To Let Your Car Warm Up In Minnesota?
It's -20 below, your car is covered with ice, and you want to start it to let it warm up while you go back inside for a few minutes. Is that even legal in Minnesota?. There are many winter mornings in Minnesota when you wake up to below-zero temperatures with your vehicle covered in snow. So it seems logical to start your car up, turn the heater on full blast, and go back into the warmth of your house while your car gets nice and toasty warm.
‘Gas Station Heroin’ Is Causing Intense Withdrawals. It’s Legal in Most States.
A drug called tianeptine, known colloquially as “gas station heroin,” has been banned by several states. It’s being marketed as a dietary supplement, but some users are describing it as a highly addictive opioid. Tianeptine is a tricyclic antidepressant used to treat depression in some European, Latin...
Former Minnesota Attorney General Humphrey put politics before people and exacerbated the state’s educational achievement gap
The AG’s office transformed Minnesota’s open enrollment system into a quick and easy tool for white parents to avoid integrated schools. Minnesota schools have a race problem. They are heavily segregated and have been so for a long time. The recent Cruz-Cuzman v. Minnesota Court of Appeals decision...
KARE 11 Investigates: A mother's despair as she tries to get mental health care for her daughter
State failures to provide treatment for kids with mental illness and histories of violence have left them in jails, families desperate and community safety at risk. Brandon Stahl (KARE11), Lauren Leamanczyk, Steve Eckert. Published: 4:51 PM CST December 7, 2022. Updated: 10:20 PM CST December 7, 2022. MINNESOTA, USA. As...
Immigration protesters block downtown Minneapolis intersection near Sen. Klobuchar's office
MINNEAPOLIS - Protesters pushing to protect United States immigrants blocked a busy stretch of downtown Minneapolis Thursday night.They gathered outside Sen. Amy Klobuchar's office on Washington Avenue to demand the U.S. Senate pass the American Dream and Promise Act.The measure would provide a pathway to citizenship for hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought here as children, and permanent protection from being deported. Sen. Klobuchar's office told WCCO they met with the group to show their support.
Incoming state lawmaker equates COVID-19 vaccine mandates with slave ownership, repeats claims on WCCO Radio
Incoming state lawmaker equates COVID-19 vaccine mandates during a panel discussion on Sunday, then doubled- and tripled-down on those comments on Monday, including during an appearance on WCCO Radio.
Minnesota animal health experts urge caution as dog influenza case rise across the country
With canine influenza cases rising across the country animal health experts in Minnesota are urging dog owners to keep a close eye on their pets this winter. Minnesota has not recorded a dog flu cases since 2018.
Floyd Protestors to Get $600,000 in Minnesota Personal Injury Case
According to research, more than 14,000 protestors were arrested after chaos ensued in response to the death of Minnesota resident George Floyd. During the course of the protests, at least 19 people were killed and nearly $2 billion in property damage was ultimately caused over the course of 2020.
