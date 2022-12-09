ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
theeastsiderla.com

P-22 mountain lion captured in Los Feliz backyard

Los Feliz -- Famed Griffith Park mountain lion P-22 was captured today in the backyard of a Los Feliz home, with state and federal wildlife experts planning to evaluate the big cat's health in the wake of several recent attacks on pet dogs. In a joint statement, the California Department...
theeastsiderla.com

Police investigating Boyle Heights death

Boyle Heights -- A person who may have been hit by a vehicle was found dead early this morning, and an investigation was underway. The body of the person, described only as a male, was discovered about 4:40 a.m. in the 400 block of South Gless Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Information was not immediately available on his identity or cause of death.
theeastsiderla.com

Providing 'Urgency': Monica Garcia after 16 years on school board

After years of working with youth and families, Monica Garcia felt that multiple pressing issues in the community’s schools needed addressing. So in 2006 she ran for a seat on the LAUSD School Board. “Back then I felt there was an absence of urgency,” said Garcia, who lives in...
theeastsiderla.com

Gil Cedillo explains why he didn't resign from the City Council

Former City Councilman Gil Cedillo, who defied widespread calls to resign over his participation in a racist 2021 conversation that attempted to manipulate the city's redistricting process, Monday defended his decision not to step down -- referencing McCarthyism, cancel culture and comedian Trevor Noah. Cedillo released a statement in English...
