Georgia State

College football award winners for 2022 season

Naturally, the Heisman Trophy gets almost all the attention when it comes to college football award season, but there are plenty of other honors available for players at every position on the field, too. Here's your look at the most prestigious players from this past season who took home their ...
GEORGIA STATE
Devastating Mike Leach update revealed

The college football world was hit with some shocking and greatly concerning news on Sunday afternoon when Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach was rushed to the hospital with a “personal health issue.” And recent reports have revealed that the beloved college football head coach is in facing very life-threatening health issues. According to Read more... The post Devastating Mike Leach update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
STARKVILLE, MS
SAN DIEGO STATE 88, KENNESAW STATE 54

Percentages: FG .347, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Jennings 4-8, Youngblood 2-2, Ademokoya 1-2, Rodgers 1-2, LaRue 0-1, Burden 0-2, Cottle 0-2, Stroud 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Cottle, LaRue). Turnovers: 20 (Youngblood 5, Cottle 4, Burden 2, LaRue 2, Rodgers 2, Ademokoya, Jennings,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Oral Roberts 84, Liberty 70

LIBERTY (6-4) Robinson 1-5 2-2 5, Rode 3-7 0-0 8, McGhee 8-15 2-2 24, Porter 3-3 0-0 8, Venzant 3-3 2-3 8, Peebles 4-7 1-1 9, Warfield 2-2 0-0 6, Cleveland 0-2 2-2 2, Preston 0-2 0-0 0, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, McKay 0-0 0-0 0, Spell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-47 9-10 70.
San Antonio 112, Cleveland 111

CLEVELAND (111) E.Mobley 7-12 3-4 17, Stevens 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 7-11 2-2 16, Garland 7-22 3-3 18, Mitchell 12-24 2-2 28, Osman 1-2 0-0 2, Love 2-6 2-2 7, Okoro 0-2 0-0 0, LeVert 9-13 4-4 23. Totals 45-92 16-17 111. SAN ANTONIO (112) K.Johnson 8-25 4-5 21, Roby...
CLEVELAND, OH
New Edition Announces ‘Legacy’ Tour With Guy, Keith Sweat, And Tank

In 1983, New Edition released its debut album, Candy Girl. Within the last 40 years, the group—comprised of Bobby Brown, Ralph Tresvant, Michael Bivins, Ricky Bell, Johnny Gill, and Ronnie DeVoe—has evolved, and now the men are set to embark on their biggest celebration to date. After their successful run with The Culture Tour, the sextet will hit the road yet again for another musical excursion in 2023: the Legacy Tour. The 30-city tour includes a New Jack Swing reunion with all of the original members of Guy—Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall, and Damion Hall—alongside Keith Sweat and Tank. This will also...
NO. 7 TEXAS 87, RICE 81, OT

Percentages: FG .435, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Olivari 4-9, Huseinovic 2-3, Evee 2-10, Sheffield 1-4, Mason 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Mason). Turnovers: 15 (Mason 5, Sheffield 3, Fiedler 2, Olivari 2, Evee, Huseinovic, Lieppert). Steals: 6 (Sheffield 2, Fiedler, Huseinovic, Mason, Olivari).
AUSTIN, TX
Minnesota 2, Edmonton 1

Minnesota110—2 First Period_1, Minnesota, Boldy 11 (Zuccarello, Kaprizov), 12:36 (pp). 2, Edmonton, Hyman 10 (McDavid, Barrie), 14:01 (pp). Second Period_3, Minnesota, Gaudreau 5 (Boldy), 9:39. Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_Edmonton 9-6-7_22. Minnesota 6-16-8_30. Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 1 of 5; Minnesota 1 of 3. Goalies_Edmonton, Skinner 9-7-0 (30 shots-28 saves). Minnesota,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ARIZONA STATE 73, CREIGHTON 71

Percentages: FG .422, FT .533. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Des.Cambridge 5-7, Nunez 2-2, Dev.Cambridge 1-2, Gaffney 1-2, Collins 1-3, Horne 1-5, Muhammad 0-1, Neal 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Washington 2, Dev.Cambridge). Turnovers: 9 (Washington 3, Collins 2, Des.Cambridge, Dev.Cambridge, Gaffney, Neal). Steals: 3 (Collins,...
TEMPE, AZ
Minnesota 105, Chicago St. 54

CHICAGO ST. (0-12) Norris 2-8 0-2 4, Hill 0-3 0-2 0, Myers 2-10 0-0 6, Newell 3-11 2-3 8, Willard 5-9 1-1 11, Hester 0-0 0-0 0, Laualofa Tevao 1-7 1-2 3, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Cunningham 3-11 8-14 14, Segues 3-9 0-0 8, Totals 19-68 12-24 54. MINNESOTA (6-5)
CHICAGO, IL
Today in Sports History-Curry sets NBA record, 3 pt. shots

1920 — Jack Dempsey knocks out Bill Brennan in the 12th round at Madison Square Garden to retain his world heavyweight title. 1933 — Howie Morenz becomes the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer in the Montreal Canadiens’ 2-0 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Morenz scores the 247th goal of his career to move ahead of Cy Denneny. The milestone comes at the Forum. Montreal’s Lorne Chabot gets the shutout and the a game is played without a penalty being called.
FLORIDA STATE
SOUTH FLORIDA 72, NORTHERN IOWA 69

Percentages: FG .500, FT .462. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Harris 5-12, Smith 2-3, Boggs 1-2, Conwell 1-3, Miguel 1-5). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Conwell). Turnovers: 12 (Tchewa 3, Boggs 2, Conwell 2, Hines 2, Miguel 2, Harris). Steals: 8 (Hines 2, Boggs, Chaplin, Conwell, Harris,...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Massive US storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A massive storm blowing across the country spawned tornadoes in parts of Oklahoma and Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth area, as much of the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest braced Tuesday for blizzard-like conditions. An area stretching from Montana into western Nebraska and Colorado was under blizzard warnings, and the National Weather Service said that as much as 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow was possible in some areas of western South Dakota and northwestern Nebraska. Ice and sleet were expected in the eastern Great Plains. Meanwhile, damage was reported in the Oklahoma town of Wayne after the weather service warned of a “confirmed tornado” shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday. Video footage from Oklahoma TV station KOCO showed substantial damage to a home in Wayne, which is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City. There were no deaths or injuries due to the tornado, McClain County Sheriff’s Capt. Bryan Murrell said. But as authorities began assessing the damage to the town of Wayne on Tuesday morning, it was clear the damage was widespread.
FORT WORTH, TX

