Harper's Bazaar
Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison
Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
Paul Whelan’s brother slams Trump after prisoner swap criticism
The brother of former Marine Paul Whelan, who has been imprisoned in Russia for nearly four years, slammed former President Trump on Friday after Trump criticized the Biden administration for the deal it struck to free WNBA star Brittney Griner but not Whelan. David Whelan said in a post on Twitter that Trump seems to…
KHOU
President Biden speaks on why American Paul Whelan wasn't released with Brittney Griner
WASHINGTON — WNBA star and Houston native Brittney Griner has been released in a prisoner swap with Russia. It was a one-to-one swap, as the U.S. released Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in exchange. In the months leading up to Griner’s release, there were reports that American Paul Whelan...
Family of American prisoner Paul Whelan backs Griner deal
The family of an American detained in Russia for nearly four years said Thursday that the Biden administration "made the right decision" in agreeing to a prisoner exchange that freed WNBA star Brittney Griner but they are "devastated" that Paul Whelan remains behind."As the family member of a Russian hostage, I can literally only imagine the joy she will have, being reunited with her loved ones, and in time for the holidays," David Whelan, Paul's brother, said in a statement. "There is no greater success than for a wrongful detainee to be freed and for them to go home. The Biden Administration...
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Merchant of Death traded for Brittney Griner. Russia refuses deal on Paul Whelan
GREENSBORO, N.C. — On the other side of the world Thursday, an American plane met up with the Russian military on a tarmac in the United Arab Emirates for a prisoner swap. 10 months after Britney Griner was arrested in Russia on drug charges, she will return to her family.
Elizabeth Whelan speaks out about her brother Paul's detainment, Brittney Griner's release
Paul Whelan's sister Elizabeth Whelan joins "CBS Mornings" to talk about what her brother is facing while being detained in Russia. She also gives her thoughts on Brittney Griner's release and her phone call with President Biden.
