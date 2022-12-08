Read full article on original website
Related
MilitaryTimes
Fighter pilot who tailed a civilian plane blamed for destroying F-16
An Oklahoma Air National Guard F-16C fighter jet was recently destroyed in a crash when homeland defense training turned into a real-life attempt to intercept a civilian plane, an accident investigation report has revealed. Investigators blamed the pilot for his jet’s demise, saying the airman could have regained control over...
What was the US military's secret space plane doing on its record-breaking mission?
The uncrewed X-37B space plane touched down at NASA’s Kennedy Space Station on Nov. 12 having spent a record 908 days in orbit
Human-powered aircraft: Gossamer Albatross made history by flying over the English Channel
It accomplished this record-breaking feat in two hours and 49 minutes.
theaviationgeekclub.com
The story of world’s only supersonic gun kill: the day a USAF F-4E flying at Mach 1.2 gun killed a VPAF MiG-19
On Jun. 2, 1972 a remarkable duel between a MiG-19 and a 58th TFS F-4E flown by Maj Phil Handley and 1Lt Jack Smallwood took place. The fierce aerial battles that became synonymous with the 1972-73 Linebacker offensive over North Vietnam saw the USAF’s F-4 Phantom II crews claim 48 MiG-19s and MiG-21s destroyed.
AZFamily
President Joe Biden arrives in Phoenix, exits Air Force One on Luke Air Force Base
The holiday season can present some significant hurdles for delivery workers. The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company plans to build two chip-making plants in north Phoenix. The development will create at least 20,000 new jobs. Christmas Angel Program underway at Arizona Mills. Updated: 41 minutes ago. |. Come get your wings...
theaviationgeekclub.com
Did you know that with an RCS of an Eagle’s Eyeball the F-117 Nighthawk was one thousand times less visible than the D-21, the least visible shape previously produced at Lockheed’s Skunk Works?
The F-117A Nighthawk shape was one thousand times less visible than the least visible shape previously produced at the Skunk Works. The F-117A Nighthawk is the world’s first operational aircraft designed to exploit low-observable stealth technology. This precision-strike aircraft penetrates high-threat airspace and uses laser-guided weapons against critical targets.
CNET
Supersonic Travel Without the Sonic Boom: Inside NASA's X-59 Plane
For decades, flying faster than the speed of sound has meant speeding across the skies in an aircraft that creates a powerful sonic boom -- a huge noise that travels down to the ground below like a crack of thunder. But imagine being able to travel across the world at...
Former U.S. Marine Corps fighter pilot accused of conspiracy for training Chinese military pilots
A former U.S. military pilot has been accused by the United States of conspiracy and breaking an arms control law by training Chinese military pilots to land on aircraft carriers, according to an unsealed indictment. Daniel Edmund Duggan, an Australian citizen, "provided training to PRC (People's Republic of China) military...
Father-Daughter Pilot Team on Recent 'United' Flight Has People Cheering
They flew all the way to Tokyo together!
CBS News
581K+
Followers
74K+
Post
415M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0