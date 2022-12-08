ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
MilitaryTimes

Fighter pilot who tailed a civilian plane blamed for destroying F-16

An Oklahoma Air National Guard F-16C fighter jet was recently destroyed in a crash when homeland defense training turned into a real-life attempt to intercept a civilian plane, an accident investigation report has revealed. Investigators blamed the pilot for his jet’s demise, saying the airman could have regained control over...
LOUISIANA STATE
AZFamily

President Joe Biden arrives in Phoenix, exits Air Force One on Luke Air Force Base

The holiday season can present some significant hurdles for delivery workers. The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company plans to build two chip-making plants in north Phoenix. The development will create at least 20,000 new jobs. Christmas Angel Program underway at Arizona Mills. Updated: 41 minutes ago. |. Come get your wings...
PHOENIX, AZ
theaviationgeekclub.com

Did you know that with an RCS of an Eagle’s Eyeball the F-117 Nighthawk was one thousand times less visible than the D-21, the least visible shape previously produced at Lockheed’s Skunk Works?

The F-117A Nighthawk shape was one thousand times less visible than the least visible shape previously produced at the Skunk Works. The F-117A Nighthawk is the world’s first operational aircraft designed to exploit low-observable stealth technology. This precision-strike aircraft penetrates high-threat airspace and uses laser-guided weapons against critical targets.
NEVADA STATE
CBS News

CBS News

581K+
Followers
74K+
Post
415M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy