Essence
Coping During The Holidays
Clinical psychologist Jacqueline Jones McKinney, Ph.D., offers suggestions on how to process seasonal depression amid family gatherings. Affectionate get-togethers are considered traditional during any holiday season—but between fall and winter, these gatherings are based upon religious and other observances that center around family celebrations. While for many of us, the occasions are joyous, for some folks, a mental health struggle can become heightened during this time of year.
I was diagnosed with persistent complex bereavement disorder after my grandfather's death. It changed how I view my grief.
I remember exactly where I was when my grandfather died: right by his bedside, my head on his stomach as he took his last breaths. That day was the worst day of my life and still is even five years later. Before his death, I had never experienced such a...
studyfinds.org
Following 5 precepts of Buddhism can help stressed out people avoid depression
CHIANG MAI, Thailand — Could becoming a Buddhist be the secret to avoiding depression and mental health issues? A new study finds that those who follow the five precepts of Buddhism are less likely to develop depressive symptoms — even if they’re under high levels of stress.
psychologytoday.com
How Emotionally Immature Parenting Affects Our Adult Lives
Emotionally immature parenting is seen in intergenerational trauma conditioned and maintained from one generation to the next. Many times, parents with dysregulated emotions may be experiencing their own unhealed attachment trauma. Adults who had with emotionally negligent parents may have difficulty expressing vulnerable emotions and may be detached or distant.
Mother tells daughter to "stop worrying" to fix anxiety
General Anxiety Disorder is a serious condition that more than 6.8 million adults suffer from in the U.S. With mental health issues increasing on a global level, it is no surprise that more and more people are seeking treatment.
Adult daughter struggles with parent's lack of emotional availability
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as witnessed and told to me by a former client who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. “My mom and dad had a toxic relationship, and I think it affected me more than they ever realized,” she confessed during our first session. “Growing up, it felt like my parents were too busy with their own issues to be there for me.”
psychologytoday.com
Existential Anxiety: What It Is and What to Do About It
Existential anxiety refers to a chronic state of discomfort and fear about issues related to one's existence, like aging, dying, and death. According to terror management theory, anything that reminds us of our own death, like COVID, is likely to increase our existential anxiety. Existential anxiety doesn't respond as well...
The unexpected grief triggers I encountered after my pregnancy loss
Content warning: Discussion of pregnancy loss ahead. This post was written by Megan Glosson and originally appeared on The Mighty. January 26, 2017. A day that will live in my memories forever because it’s the day I lost what would have been my third child. I woke up that morning and knew something was wrong, but it took several days of blood work and ultrasounds to confirm what I already knew in my heart — I had a miscarriage.
How the Metaverse Could Affect Mental Health
The impact of tech on mental health is a field of study that is still in its infancy. Things like television, tablets, phones, and computers have begun to reveal both positive and negative influences that technology can have on a person’s state of mind. However, there’s one new development...
ScienceBlog.com
Playlist as therapist: Balancing emotions through music
Music has the potential to change emotional states and can distract listeners from negative thoughts and pain. It has also been proven to help improve memory, performance, and mood. At the upcoming meeting of the Acoustical Society of America, Man Hei Law of Hong Kong University of Science and Technology...
My daughter died of loneliness. I’m on a mission to prevent other families from experiencing this grief
I know this because my daughter Rylie lost her battle with mental health last year. Ultimately, addiction took her life. But, like too many others, Rylie’s addiction was deeply rooted in her core struggle: chronic loneliness. Before she lost her life, my wife and I had already been keenly...
psychologytoday.com
The Morbid Cost of Denying Death
People handle the dilemma of death by devising an "immortality project" that makes them feel heroic and symbolically immortal. Conscious and unconscious worries about death, if unaddressed, threaten one's well-being and ability to show up fully for life. Being willing to fully participate in life tends to quell anxieties and...
