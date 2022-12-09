Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev UFC 282 official scorecard
UFC 282 is in the books, yet the UFC light heavyweight title remains vacant. Following a back-and-forth bout, Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev was ruled a split draw. Judge Mike Bell scored the contest 48-47 for Blachowicz, giving the former champion 10-9 scores in each of the first three rounds, while judge Derek Clearly scored the contest 48-46 for Ankalaev, giving Ankalaev the final three rounds as well as a 10-8 in Round 5.
MMA Fighting
UFC 283 gets 15th fight with Saimon Oliveira vs. Daniel Marcos
Saimon Oliveira will face Peruvian newcomer Daniel Marcos in the preliminary portion of UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Jan. 21, multiple people with knowledge of the booking told MMA Fighting following a report from El Comercio. The UFC 283 lineup now includes 15 bouts, including two championship...
MMA Fighting
UFC 282 in Tweets: Fighters react to split draw in Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev
The UFC light heavyweight title remains vacant after Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev fought to a split draw in the main event of UFC 282. Ankalaev appeared to pull ahead in the later rounds of the fight after Blachowicz badly damaged him with leg kicks early in the fight. But at the end of five rounds, one judge scored it 48-47 for Blachowicz, while the other had it 48-46 for Ankalaev, and the third had it 47-47.
MMA Fighting
UFC 282 post-fight bonuses: Dana White’s ‘good mood’ nets every finisher $50k
UFC President Dana White was in the holiday spirit, so he handed out some extra cash at UFC 282. White announced after Saturday’s pay-per-view event that almost every finisher on Saturday’s card – nine in total – would be awarded a “Performance of the Night” bonus worth $50,000.
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Ilia Topuria, Jamahal Hill, Raul Rosas Jr., Dricus Du Plessis, and Chris Curtis
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: We take a closer look at a busy combat sports weekend and look back at our latest parlay bet.
MMA Fighting
UFC 282 live blog: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Alex Morono
Follow the UFC 282 live blog for Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Alex Morono, the featured 180-pound catchweight fight on Saturday in Las Vegas. Once considered a top contender on the short list for title contention, Ponzinibbio has had a rough go of things in recent years. After taking two years off from the sport to deal with injuries, Ponzinibbio finally returned to action in 2021 and was promptly knocked out by Li Jingliang. He rebounded with a win over Miguel Baeza, but then dropped two straight split decisions to Geoff Neal and Michel Pereira. Now Ponzinibbio is hoping to get back on track and into the mix at 170 pounds.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov expects Islam Makhachev to defend title 5-6 times: ‘Nobody can stay on top forever’
Khabib Nurmagomedov foresees some history awaiting his star pupil and current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Makhachev’s first title fight appearance went about as smoothly as it could have this past October. Facing UFC record holder for submissions and former divisional champion Charles Oliveira, Makhachev forced his rival to tap to a tight arm triangle choke in round two.
MMA Fighting
Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon UFC 282 official scorecard
Paddy Pimblett kept his octagon streak alive with a unanimous decision over Jared Gordon at UFC 282. Twenty-three of 24 MMA media outlets scored the fight in favor of Gordon, with 11 of them giving all three rounds to the American. But all three judges saw the UFC 282 co-main event for Pimblett, giving the U.K. star two of three rounds for unanimous 29-28 scores.
MMA Fighting
UFC 282 results: Paddy Pimblett wins controversial decision over Jared Gordon to remain undefeated in UFC
Paddy Pimblett is still undefeated in the UFC but his victory at UFC 282 came with a controversial decision over Jared Gordon. In a fight that saw Gordon blast Pimblett with numerous combinations, especially through the first two rounds, the judges ultimately scored the fight for “The Baddy.” A dejected Gordon walked away as soon as the decision was read while Pimblett discounted any notion that he was gifted a decision with the judges all handing him the fight with 29-28 scorecards.
MMA Fighting
On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC 282
After a finish-filled 10-fight start at UFC 282, the final two bouts were the only to go to the judges’ scorecards where controversy reigned supreme — leading to a light heavyweight division still not having an official UFC champion. With Dana White putting a new championship bout on the books for UFC 283, where do Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev go from here?
MMA Fighting
Dana White rips ‘terrible’ UFC 282 main event between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev
UFC President Dana White didn’t actually score the UFC 282 main event, because he said he tuned out after watching a less-than-thrilling affair between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev. The five-round fight was ultimately scored a split draw, which means the UFC light heavyweight title remains vacant after former...
MMA Fighting
Dana White: Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill will fight for vacant title at UFC 283
A perturbed UFC President Dana White announced Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill will fight for the vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 283. White called the vacant light heavyweight title fight between Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Blachowicz “terrible” and indicated the title challengers had no one to blame but themselves after UFC 282’s main event ended in a split draw.
MMA Fighting
UFC 282 video: Ilia Topuria reacts to ‘scared’ Paddy Pimblett, unconcerned with Bryce Mitchell’s grappling
LAS VEGAS — UFC featherweight Ilia Topuria speaks with reporters at UFC 282 to preview his fight with Bryce Mitchell at Saturday’s pay-per-view event. “El Matador” predicts he’ll put Mitchell’s “lights out” in the fight, reacts to Paddy Pimblett and believes the lightweight is scared to face him, and much more.
MMA Fighting
Jan Blachowicz defends UFC 282 stalemate, criticizes Magomed Ankalaev’s post-fight comments: ‘One dude cried’
Jan Blachowicz is standing up for himself and the UFC 282 main event. The former light heavyweight champion had a chance to become champion again this past Saturday as he battled Magomed Ankalaev for a vacant belt. Blachowicz and Ankalaev were given the opportunity after previous champion Jiri Prochazka vacated the title after suffering a shoulder injury that forced him out of the originally scheduled main event against Glover Teixeira.
MMA Fighting
Ilia Topuria: UFC protecting Paddy Pimblett from me
The UFC could do far worse than cut clips from the UFC 282 press conference to promote a fight between Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett. But Topuria is skeptical he’ll face the U.K. star any time soon. Although the rivals have now been booked on the same fight cards...
MMA Fighting
BKFC making serious push to pursue Nate Diaz and Eddie Alvarez in free agency
Nate Diaz and Eddie Alvarez are two of the biggest names in free agency across all of combat sports and BKFC is making a concerted effort to potentially sign both of them. The bare-knuckle promotion has gone after high-profile free agents previously and now BKFC President Dave Feldman believes his organization could ultimately offer somebody like Diaz the kind of money and opportunity that he wants after leaving the UFC. While Diaz has been frequently linked to a possible boxing match against Jake Paul, Feldman feels that BKFC could give him an even better option with a higher back end financially.
MMA Fighting
‘Tf are they feeding this kid’: Fighters react to Raul Rosas Jr.’s UFC 282 domination
Raul Rosas Jr. lived up to every bit of the hype accompanying him to the octagon at UFC 282 – and have you heard how young he is?. The 18-year-old Rosas Jr. made quick work of his older rival, Jay Perrin, and then called out UFC President Dana White for a $50,000 bonus so he could buy his mom a minivan to drive him to the UFC Performance Institute.
MMA Fighting
Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev ends in contentious split draw as title remains vacant in UFC 282 main event
Magomed Ankalaev believes he should be leaving UFC 282 as the new light heavyweight champion but instead he’ll walk away angry and confused without a title wrapped around his waist. In a hard-fought battle over five rounds, the Russian appeared to do enough edge former champion Jan Blachowicz but...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Glover Teixeira reacts to sudden title shot after UFC 282 fiasco: ‘Let the universe take care of things’
Glover Teixeira is obviously thrilled with the sudden turn of events this past weekend. At UFC 282, Teixeira was supposed to rematch Jiri Prochazka for the light heavyweight title, but when Prochazka suffered a serious shoulder injury and vacated the title, things went awry. Teixeira turned down a late notice change of opponent to Magomed Ankalaev for the vacant belt and so the UFC instead passed him over, instead having Ankalaev face Jan Blachowicz for the title. But then Blachowicz and Ankalaev fought to a split draw, leaving the belt vacant, and so immediately afterwards, UFC President Dana White announced that Teixeira would instead face Jamahal Hill in the main event of UFC 283 for the belt. And of course, Teixeira is quite happy with his good fortune.
MMA Fighting
UFC 282 video: Jairzinho Rozenstruik runs through Chris Daukaus for 23-second knockout
Jairzinho Rozenstruik reminded everyone that he’s one of the most dangerous punchers in the heavyweight division. The heavyweight slugger needed just 23 seconds to put Chris Daukaus down for the count with a furious knockout at UFC 282 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Watch the blink-and-you-missed-it...
