Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrating Christmas Time In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Will Barry Odom's hire lead the program to the next level?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Which are Las Vegas Best All You Can Buffets?Nick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Mountain West College Basketball Stories to FollowFlurrySportsLas Vegas, NV
Getting A Good Education In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Related
Boxing Insider
Terence Crawford Knocks Out David Avanesyan In Six
It was a short, straight right that did it. In a flash, David Avanesyan found himself down and out in Omaha. Such things are apt to happen when one faces the likes of undefeated WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford. Although the fight hadn’t been a blow out, the tough and game Ananesyan wasn’t able to get past the sixth round. At least the fighter had his moments. Crawford, after all, is an extraordinarily difficult opponent to defeat, a fact evidenced by the man’s perfect record.
Boxing Insider
The Monster Strikes Again: Inoue Knocks out Butler To Become Undisputed Bantamweight Champion
The Monster strikes again. Naoya Inoue is now the undisputed bantamweight champion of the world courtesy of an eleventh round knockout of Paul Butler in Tokyo on Tuesday. Although he had entered the ring as the prohibitive favorite, the 23-0 Inoue had to make the fight happen himself, as the 34-2 Butler employed a poorly executed defensive strategy. Defensive fighting can be a thing of beauty – so long as it’s effective. Butler’s strategy was only effective in keeping him on his feet. At least that was the case until the penultimate round. As for Inoue – he looked like Inoue, someone’s whose abilities appear almost effortless to perform.
Boxing Insider
Teofimo Lopez Survives Close Fight With Sandor Martin
Former lightweight kingpin Teofimo Lopez engaged in his second junior welterweight fight on Saturday night, as he faced Sandor Martin in a scheduled ten rounder at Madison Square Garden. The Lopez-Martin bout was the main event of a card aired live by ESPN. Lopez answered the opening bell by coming...
Boxing Insider
Michael Conlan Scores First Round Stoppage Against Karim Guerfi
Michael Conlan impressed a hometown crowd in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Saturday by topping Karim Guerfi in the very first round. This was basically a story of body work as the southpaw Conlan crunched Guerfi to the body repeatedly, leading the Frenchman to stumble towards the ropes. Going low, then high, Conlan unleashed a fusillade, subsequently sending Guerfi to the mat as the referee stepped in and stopped the fight.
MLS renews with Fox for 4 years, ends run with ESPN
Fox will keep on broadcasting Major League Soccer games in the U.S. as part of a four-year agreement, ending the run of ESPN and ABC, which had carried matches since the league launched in 1996. MLS also announced linear television agreements on Tuesday with TSN and RDS in Canada and TelevisaUnivision. MLS chose only one television partner in the U.S. due to its 10-year partnership with Apple that begins next...
Comments / 0