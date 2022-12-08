The Monster strikes again. Naoya Inoue is now the undisputed bantamweight champion of the world courtesy of an eleventh round knockout of Paul Butler in Tokyo on Tuesday. Although he had entered the ring as the prohibitive favorite, the 23-0 Inoue had to make the fight happen himself, as the 34-2 Butler employed a poorly executed defensive strategy. Defensive fighting can be a thing of beauty – so long as it’s effective. Butler’s strategy was only effective in keeping him on his feet. At least that was the case until the penultimate round. As for Inoue – he looked like Inoue, someone’s whose abilities appear almost effortless to perform.

5 HOURS AGO