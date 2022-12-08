Read full article on original website
Related
Straight Parents Ban Children From Visiting Gay Couple - "They Might Have Bad Influence"
This is a nonfiction piece based on true events as told to me by a family friend present at the time; it is used with permission. Before I get into today's fascinating topic, I'd like to ask three questions that have been bothering me: Do you think that the parents are right? Do you think it's acceptable for people to be treated differently because of their life choices? Most importantly, is being gay a negative influence on society? Many questions have been raised, but few, if any, have been answered.
When I Moved to a New City, I Found My Queer Community Through Shared Housing
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When I first moved to Washington, DC, last January and walked past my closest independent bookstore (the lovely Lost City Books) I was often taunted by one specific title. Maddy Court’s “The Ex-Girlfriend of My Ex-Girlfriend is My Girlfriend” struck me every time I walked past. Yes, it’s a funny and clever dig at how insular queer communities can be, but in the context of my recent move, it resonated almost too deeply.
psychologytoday.com
Self-Hatred and Crime
Childhood neglect and abuse can have an insidious effect on an individual's sense of self. Unchecked and long-term despair can corrupt judgment and self-control. A life defined by emotional neglect and abuse may beget an indifference toward society and its norms. Andy recalled his childhood as one filled with fear...
Why Good Men Are Bad To Their Families
Dad looks the part of a model citizen. He works hard, volunteers, and makes friends easily. He’s a good neighbor and an even better coworker. Then he goes home. Surrounded by his family, he’s angry and irritable, prone to yelling, and quick to punish. He’s not abusive, per se, but difficult and distant in a way that confuses his increasingly anxious children, who can see the disconnect, but lack the perspective to understand it. To them, it feels personal. In fact, it’s a relatively common situation.
actionlifemedia.com
ESCAPING FROM COERCIVE CONTROL
Coercive control in its very nature places its victim in an almost impossible situation when it comes to taking back control of their own life and moving towards a situation where they can leave their abuser and get a divorce. What is coercive control. Coercive control is defined in the...
Comments / 0