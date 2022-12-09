ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Indian tourists with a single name cannot fly in or out of this country any longer

An embargo has been put by the United Arab Emirates on the entry of Indian passengers who have just a single name on their travel documents, including visas and passports.A circular issued by Indian airlines Air India confirmed the UAE’s revision of its travel guidelines, which state that “any passport holder with a single name (word) either in surname or given name will not be accepted by UAE immigration”.“Then such a passenger will not be issued a visa and in case the visa was issued previously then he will be [inadmissible passenger] by immigration,” it added.IndiGo airlines also issued a...
TravelPulse

Travel Experts Predicting Banner Year for Industry

Host agency Travel Experts released a new forecast for 2023 that says next year will be a banner year for the industry. After setting records in several travel industry categories in 2022—including land bookings and air travel sales—Travel Experts believes the luxury and affluent markets will be the key to success in 2023 and beyond.
HAWAII STATE
babycantravel.com

Does Baby Need a Passport to Travel?

Now that your family has expanded, you’re surely wondering: can a baby travel without a passport abroad? Any kind of international travel absolutely requires a passport, even if your baby is just an infant. And does a baby need a passport to travel domestically? To fly domestically in the...
TravelPulse

Countries Where Americans Risk Being Wrongfully Detained, Imprisoned

Recent events have helped focus broader attention on the fact that Americans traveling abroad risk the very real possibility of wrongful detention by a foreign government. This past week, President Joe Biden announced that the WNBA’s Brittney Griner had been released from a Russian prison, where she had been unjustly detained for months on drug-related charges after cannabis-derived oil cartridges were found in her luggage.
TravelPulse

Norwegian Prima Arrives in Port Canaveral for First Time

The new Norwegian Prima ship embarked on its first cruise from Port Canaveral, Florida for the first time on December 11, 2022, sailing round-trip Caribbean cruises from the port through March 2023. Photo Tour of the New Carnival Celebration Cruise Ship. The Norwegian Prima is the first vessel in Norwegian...
PORT CANAVERAL, FL
TravelPulse

Air Canada & Emirates Now Offer Reciprocal Loyalty Program Benefits

Air Canada and Emirates have expanded their partnership to offer frequent flyer members joint loyalty program benefits. Emirates Skywards members can now earn and redeem Miles on all flights operated by Air Canada while Aeroplan members can earn and redeem points on all flights operated by Emirates. “The two most...

