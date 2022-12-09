Read full article on original website
Indian tourists with a single name cannot fly in or out of this country any longer
An embargo has been put by the United Arab Emirates on the entry of Indian passengers who have just a single name on their travel documents, including visas and passports.A circular issued by Indian airlines Air India confirmed the UAE’s revision of its travel guidelines, which state that “any passport holder with a single name (word) either in surname or given name will not be accepted by UAE immigration”.“Then such a passenger will not be issued a visa and in case the visa was issued previously then he will be [inadmissible passenger] by immigration,” it added.IndiGo airlines also issued a...
