Charlotte, NC

kiss951.com

How to Help with the CMPD Police Explorer’s Christmas Project

CPI Security employees and CMPD police officers will wrap presents and prepare to deliver gifts to children in the Charlotte area. The CMPD Police Explorers Christmas Project provides gifts to thousands of children and families in the Charlotte area. “The Christmas Project is one of my favorite charities, as it...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Night Vision issues are real and impact more people than you may realize

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. When it comes to Night Vision, ,many people deal with this common issue. The main concern or complaint being, unable to see well at night. On Monday, Dr. Joshua Rheinbolt, a CEENTA ophthalmologist and cataract surgeon in their Concord office, joined Charlotte Today to share more information.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

4-year-old Oaklyn spreads joy despite no diagnosis for medical condition

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Oaklyn Lowman is a 4-year-old in Dallas, N.C. Her single mom, Amber, wrote a beautiful email after Oakyln’s maternal grandfather reached out. He wanted us to know about his special granddaughter who, “spreads joy to everyone.”. “She is a little fireball who loves...
DALLAS, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Animal Shelter Set To Reach Pre-Pandemic Numbers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control shelter is on pace for pre-pandemic numbers. Walking through the the halls of the Charlotte Mecklenburg animal shelter, there’s one painfully obvious sight, each kennel is occupied. “Including all animals, not just cats and dogs, were looking at...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

After unwrapping gifts, take that white foam to the recycling center

The holiday season brings lots of foam packing into our homes and it usually gets tossed in the trash. This year, Mecklenburg County will recycle that foam for you. We're talking about the kind of rigid, white, foam packaging that protects new televisions and computers or comes under your beef at the meat counter. It's called "expanded polystyrene" or EPS. It can quickly fill a home trash bin and takes up lots of space in the landfill.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

Charlotte Restaurants Open Christmas Eve and Christmas for 2022

Are you planning on eating out this holiday season? Not everyone feels like enjoying a meal in the house or having to cook a big feast during Christmas time. But, there are also those that cook so much on Christmas Day that they need to eat out on Christmas Eve. So many different options on how to enjoy a meal throughout the holiday season, so why not check out all options? This year there are plenty of restaurants open in Charlotte for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Check Out What You Can Do During a Weekend in Gaston County

Are you heading to Gaston County anytime soon? You can enjoy so many different activities and adventures during your weekend stay. Gaston County is a top-tier outdoor destination for those looking for something fun to do during the weekend. Unwind and connect with some of the amazing things that Gaston County has to offer!
WSOC Charlotte

Well known Charlotte lawyer Bill Diehl passes away at age 78

CHARLOTTE — One of Charlotte’s most well known attorneys passed away overnight Thursday due to complications from a stroke. Bill Diehl is considered by many to be a Charlotte legend, and his decades-long career in the Queen City included numerous high-profile cases alongside his reputation as a tough divorce attorney. He rose to prominence by representing former Charlotte Hornets owner George Shinn in a civil trial, and also represented famous Charlotteans like Rick Hendrick, Rae Carruth, and John Isley.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

3-year-old child found after going missing in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A child who was reported missing early Monday morning in uptown Charlotte has been found. This all unfolded around 3 a.m. near the intersection of North Church and West 11th streets in uptown, a busy intersection just along Interstate 277. A dispatcher heard over the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte-Area Walmarts and Convenient Stores Fined Over $30k For Excessive Price-Scanner Overcharges

“Our Standards Division continues to see a significant increase in stores with price scanner errors, as many stores continue to deal with staffing shortages. Overcharges cost consumers so we remain vigilant in inspecting stores in order to protect consumers,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “During the holidays especially every penny counts, and we want consumers to pay attention during check out. Over the last year we have seen about 26 percent of price scanner inspections fail. It is always a good practice for consumers to check their receipts as well as the price on the shelf to make sure that they are paying the correct amount and alert managers if they are not correct.”
CHARLOTTE, NC

