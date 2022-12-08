Read full article on original website
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
kiss951.com
How to Help with the CMPD Police Explorer’s Christmas Project
CPI Security employees and CMPD police officers will wrap presents and prepare to deliver gifts to children in the Charlotte area. The CMPD Police Explorers Christmas Project provides gifts to thousands of children and families in the Charlotte area. “The Christmas Project is one of my favorite charities, as it...
Camp North End to serve as startup veterinary provider company headquarters
CHARLOTTE — A startup veterinary provider, called Petfolk, has picked Camp North End as its company headquarters. Petfolk is a veterinary care provider for dogs and cats, with both in-person and virtual options for patients. Camp North End has a 2,400-square-foot space the provider will be moving into. The...
WCNC
Night Vision issues are real and impact more people than you may realize
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. When it comes to Night Vision, ,many people deal with this common issue. The main concern or complaint being, unable to see well at night. On Monday, Dr. Joshua Rheinbolt, a CEENTA ophthalmologist and cataract surgeon in their Concord office, joined Charlotte Today to share more information.
WBTV
Free family law clinic in Mecklenburg Co. helping with custody, child support questions
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s a free service to help people in Mecklenburg County with legal questions and there’s still time for those who are interested to sign up. Lynn Krueger-Andes is a family law attorney and she says the majority of questions the pro bono committee gets are about custody, child support, and divorce.
WBTV
4-year-old Oaklyn spreads joy despite no diagnosis for medical condition
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Oaklyn Lowman is a 4-year-old in Dallas, N.C. Her single mom, Amber, wrote a beautiful email after Oakyln’s maternal grandfather reached out. He wanted us to know about his special granddaughter who, “spreads joy to everyone.”. “She is a little fireball who loves...
Missing Davidson College student found, school announces
Aedan Somers, a member of the 2023 class, was last seen Saturday evening.
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Animal Shelter Set To Reach Pre-Pandemic Numbers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control shelter is on pace for pre-pandemic numbers. Walking through the the halls of the Charlotte Mecklenburg animal shelter, there’s one painfully obvious sight, each kennel is occupied. “Including all animals, not just cats and dogs, were looking at...
After unwrapping gifts, take that white foam to the recycling center
The holiday season brings lots of foam packing into our homes and it usually gets tossed in the trash. This year, Mecklenburg County will recycle that foam for you. We're talking about the kind of rigid, white, foam packaging that protects new televisions and computers or comes under your beef at the meat counter. It's called "expanded polystyrene" or EPS. It can quickly fill a home trash bin and takes up lots of space in the landfill.
Local community college cuts dozens of positions due to lower enrollment
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A community college in the foothills has cut more than two dozen positions, and enrollment numbers are to blame. Catawba Valley Community College has cut 27 employees to make up for a $1.3 million budget shortfall. A dip in enrollment is being blamed for the...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Former radio personality finds his footing after rough start in DPT program
WINGATE – A year and a half ago, Steven Brantley found himself at something of a crossroads. In his late 30s, he’d finally given in to an idea that had been simmering in the back of his mind for years: going back to school to be a physical therapist.
kiss951.com
Charlotte Restaurants Open Christmas Eve and Christmas for 2022
Are you planning on eating out this holiday season? Not everyone feels like enjoying a meal in the house or having to cook a big feast during Christmas time. But, there are also those that cook so much on Christmas Day that they need to eat out on Christmas Eve. So many different options on how to enjoy a meal throughout the holiday season, so why not check out all options? This year there are plenty of restaurants open in Charlotte for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
kiss951.com
Check Out What You Can Do During a Weekend in Gaston County
Are you heading to Gaston County anytime soon? You can enjoy so many different activities and adventures during your weekend stay. Gaston County is a top-tier outdoor destination for those looking for something fun to do during the weekend. Unwind and connect with some of the amazing things that Gaston County has to offer!
Well known Charlotte lawyer Bill Diehl passes away at age 78
CHARLOTTE — One of Charlotte’s most well known attorneys passed away overnight Thursday due to complications from a stroke. Bill Diehl is considered by many to be a Charlotte legend, and his decades-long career in the Queen City included numerous high-profile cases alongside his reputation as a tough divorce attorney. He rose to prominence by representing former Charlotte Hornets owner George Shinn in a civil trial, and also represented famous Charlotteans like Rick Hendrick, Rae Carruth, and John Isley.
wccbcharlotte.com
Person Stabbed Less Than 24-Hours After A Homicide At The Same Location
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD is investigating a stabbing in Northeast Charlotte. It happened at the same location where a man was shot and killed Saturday night. The stabbing happened just before 8 p.m. at a convenience store on Tom Hunter Road. Medic says one person was taken to the...
TikTok videos warn roadside scammer has made his way to Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Some women are using TikTok to warn about a man’s suspicious actions on local highways. They said he stops on the side of the road, claiming he has car trouble and needs money. He then offers strange items in exchange for help. Channel 9′s...
Gun pulled on elementary school parent in North Carolina, records say
Reports say the reporting person stated, "the suspect got in a confrontation with the victim and pulled out a gun."
WBTV
3-year-old child found after going missing in uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A child who was reported missing early Monday morning in uptown Charlotte has been found. This all unfolded around 3 a.m. near the intersection of North Church and West 11th streets in uptown, a busy intersection just along Interstate 277. A dispatcher heard over the...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte-Area Walmarts and Convenient Stores Fined Over $30k For Excessive Price-Scanner Overcharges
“Our Standards Division continues to see a significant increase in stores with price scanner errors, as many stores continue to deal with staffing shortages. Overcharges cost consumers so we remain vigilant in inspecting stores in order to protect consumers,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “During the holidays especially every penny counts, and we want consumers to pay attention during check out. Over the last year we have seen about 26 percent of price scanner inspections fail. It is always a good practice for consumers to check their receipts as well as the price on the shelf to make sure that they are paying the correct amount and alert managers if they are not correct.”
Neighbors concerned by developers’ plans for new community near Matthews
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A new development proposed for a popular area in Matthews is receiving pushback from the neighbors who already live in the area. The master-planned community would sit on 82 acres at Stallings Road and Idlewild Road not far from the Interstate 485 interchange. The land is...
WCNC
Former Cabarrus DA rarely swiped badge to enter courthouse
A WCNC Charlotte investigation previously found Cabarrus County prosecutors gave special deals to select attorneys. The North Carolina State Bar is investigating.
