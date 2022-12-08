Starley Jane Kinnan, 82, of South Zanesville, passed peacefully at her home with family by her side on Saturday December 10, 2022. She was born on September 19, 1940 in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Elmer Ray and Mary E. Helriggle. She worked as Essex Wire for a short time before being a stay at home mom. Starley loved to sew for everyone which was her passion. She also enjoyed crafts, baking cakes. Starley and her husband Elden loved to go bowling, camping, and traveling together as these were their greatest memories. She is survived by two sons Charles (Becky) Kinnan and Elden Andy (Renae) Kinnan. Grandchildren Malonna (Phil) Sayers and Marissa (Dane) Cerovski. Great-grandchildren Isabelle Ann Cerovski and Hutton Michael Cerovski. Niece Lisa Cronin. Brother John (Roger Paisley) Fortner. Sister Connie Allen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Elden Kinnan, whom she married on August 24, 1960. Two sisters Sam Hawk and Mary Jo Hatfield. Brother-in-laws Marion Junior Hatfield and Bob Allen. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to caregivers Lisa Cronin, Amy Francione, Jessica Henderson, Lynn Worden, and all the staff at the Morrison House. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice-Morrison House 713 Forest Ave. Zanesville, Ohio 43701. Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday December 13, 2022 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where services will be held at 12:00 noon on Wednesday December 14, 2022 with Rev, Joy Wigal officiating. Burial will be in Fultonham Cemetery.

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO