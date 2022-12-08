Read full article on original website
Richard M. Terrill
Richard Michael ‘Rick’ Terrill, 69 of Zanesville, Ohio died at 12:35 PM, Monday, December 12, 2022 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House in Zanesville. He was born August 1, 1953 in Zanesville, the son of the late Charles E. and Dollie Mae (nee: Bash) Terrill, Sr. Rick was a...
Judith K. Beadle
Judith Kay Beadle, 77, of Cambridge entered into Heaven surrounded by her children on December 13, 2022. She was born August 30, 1945 in Cambridge, a daughter of the late Asbury and Lela Faye (Kirkbride) White. She retired at the age of 75 from the Guernsey County Senior Citizens Center...
Paul Kent Nichols
(Paul) Kent Nichols, 72, of Roseville, Ohio passed away at 3:16 PM, Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House in Zanesville with his family by his side. He was born October 17, 1950 in Morgan County, the son of the late Paul and Velma (nee: Parsons) Nichols. Kent...
David R. Whitlow
David Whitlow, 64 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully at the Beckett House in New Concord. Dave was born on October 29, 1958. He is the son of the late Ray and Martha (Conrath) Whitlow. He was a 1976 graduate of John Glenn High School. He then attended Ohio University in Athens, where he graduated with a degree in business.
Emerson L. Founds
Emerson Founds, 94, of Zanesville, Ohio passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the Oaks at Northpointe. Emerson was born March 25, 1928 to the late Joie and Elsie (Barton) Founds, in Akron, Ohio. In addition to his parents, Emerson is also preceded in death by his son, Donald Founds; granddaughter, Melissa Founds; and siblings, Lillian (Gene) Shaw, Weldon (Rosemary) Founds, Leah (Bill) McCurdy, Virgil Founds and Garrett Founds.
Starley Jane Kinnan
Starley Jane Kinnan, 82, of South Zanesville, passed peacefully at her home with family by her side on Saturday December 10, 2022. She was born on September 19, 1940 in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Elmer Ray and Mary E. Helriggle. She worked as Essex Wire for a short time before being a stay at home mom. Starley loved to sew for everyone which was her passion. She also enjoyed crafts, baking cakes. Starley and her husband Elden loved to go bowling, camping, and traveling together as these were their greatest memories. She is survived by two sons Charles (Becky) Kinnan and Elden Andy (Renae) Kinnan. Grandchildren Malonna (Phil) Sayers and Marissa (Dane) Cerovski. Great-grandchildren Isabelle Ann Cerovski and Hutton Michael Cerovski. Niece Lisa Cronin. Brother John (Roger Paisley) Fortner. Sister Connie Allen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Elden Kinnan, whom she married on August 24, 1960. Two sisters Sam Hawk and Mary Jo Hatfield. Brother-in-laws Marion Junior Hatfield and Bob Allen. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to caregivers Lisa Cronin, Amy Francione, Jessica Henderson, Lynn Worden, and all the staff at the Morrison House. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice-Morrison House 713 Forest Ave. Zanesville, Ohio 43701. Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday December 13, 2022 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where services will be held at 12:00 noon on Wednesday December 14, 2022 with Rev, Joy Wigal officiating. Burial will be in Fultonham Cemetery.
Fred “Lefty” Wagner
Fred “Lefty” Eugene Wagner, 93, of Zanesville passed at 4:04 PM Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the Genesis Hospice Morrison House after a brief illness. He was born on Friday, April 12, 1929 in Zanesville, Ohio the son of the late Frederick Harold Wagner and Mabel Gardner Wagner.
Myron Wentworth
Myron H. Wentworth, 90 of Philo, died 8:00 AM, Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Genesis Morrison House Hospice. He was born Sunday, September 18, 1932, Philo, the son of Herbert D. Wentworth and Mabel Mae (Smith) Wentworth. Myron worked for Industrial Create in South Zanesville for many years. He enjoyed...
Harvey Kaufman
Harvey M. Kaufman, 87, died peacefully on Friday December 10th 2022 in Zanesville, Ohio of natural causes. He was born on February 16th 1935 in Washington, PA the son of Nathan M. and Freida Abel Kaufman. Deceased are two brothers, Marvin and Sidney Kaufman; and a nephew, Nathan Kaufman. Harvey...
The Diamonds Performing in Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, OH – If you’ve got all your holiday shopping done and are looking for some festive fun this weekend, head down to Secrest Auditorium and see The Diamonds in concert. For the first time ever, the classic Canadian-based rock and roll group, known for their music on...
Local Scores: John Glenn Tops Dover
NEW CONCORD, OH- The John Glenn Muskies girl’s basketball team hosted 0-7 Dover tonight in New Concord. John Glenn is going for two wins in a row after defeating Philo on Saturday. Dover at John Glenn the pep band in attendance for this one. Late Second quarter a 16-15...
Dog of The Week: Meet Hardy
ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Dog of the Week is someone who loves to go on walks and is very nosy on the ground when walking. Meet Hardy, he’s a three-year-old Beagle who is already neutered, does well with kids and other dogs and rides well in the car.
Law Enforcement Spreads Holiday Cheer
Law enforcement in the area got to connect with children in our community as they took part in the making of a happy holiday. The Fraternal Order of Police took part in this year’s Shop with a Cop program. Each child had a budget of $125.00. They walked the aisles of the Wal-Mart North. This year 33 children were assisted.
Carr Center Plans for Expansion
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – During the pandemic, families were drawn closer and some parents recognized childhood development issues and adult care services that needed special attention. The Carr Center is an organization that addresses some of the needs that can make all the difference in a family’s quality of life.
Two Injured in Coshocton Accident
The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle accident that took place Sunday night. The accident occurred just after 9pm at the intersection of State Route 751 in Oxford Township. Authorities said 33-year-old Gary Jackson, of Mount Vernon was traveling north on State Route 751 when he failed to yield at a stop sign. He was struck by 20-year-old Devin Wright, of Newcomerstown who was traveling west on US 36.
MCSO Most Wanted
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating several most wanted suspects. If you have information on the whereabouts of any of these most wanted suspects please contact your local law enforcement agency or the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637 ext. 1.
STEAM Library at Dresden Library Branch
DRESDEN, OH- Their is an increasing importance when it comes to Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics for children to have a better understanding of the world around them. To expand kids knowledge and to give them a hands on approach to STEAM subjects the Muskingum County Library System’s Dresden...
Sharon Avenue Closure
An accident has closed a roadway in Muskingum County until Saturday afternoon. Emergency Management Director Jeff Jadwin said that Sharon Avenue will be closed from Hughes Street to Fisher Avenue until at least 12pm as crews work to clean up the scene. Jadwin said that there is oil to clean...
Cambridge Ice Rink Officially Open
CAMBRIDGE, Oh – Get ready to lace up those skates and hit the ice!. The ribbon has officially been cut on a brand new winter adventure. The Cambridge Ice Rink is now open at 402 Wheeling Ave, and they’re ready to welcome skaters of all ages this Friday. You can even bring your own skates, as long as they aren’t figure skates.
'Grandpa' Baum, man behind Grandpa's Cheesebarn, dies at 93
ASHLAND, Ohio — "Grandpa" Baum, the man behind Grandpa's Cheesebarn & Sweeties Chocolates, died on Thursday at the age of 93. The beloved business, popular with many who travel between Cleveland and Columbus, posted on Facebook saying Paul Baum passed away just four days after celebrating 73 years of marriage with his wife.
