ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Brightview Senior Living to use $202 million fund to develop new properties

Baltimore-based Brightview Senior Living has raised $202 million in a new fund that the company will use to develop eight or nine new senior living communities over the next three years, CEO and President Doug Dollenberg told the McKnight’s Business Daily Friday. It is the company’s eighth private investment fund.
BALTIMORE, MD
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Jewelry chain shifts HQ to Times Square from Baltimore

There’s life in the Times Square office market despite recent exits of several large tenants. Trend-setting lab-made jewelry chain Pandora is moving its US headquarters from Baltimore to 1540 Broadway, the former Bertelsmann Building, taking 27,936 square feet on the 35th floor. The asking rent on the 15-year lease was $82 per square foot, sources said.
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Laurel leaders discuss solutions to rising rent cost

LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Finding affordable housing is a problem for many who are apartment hunting in the DMV. In Prince George’s County, some city leaders are now trying to offer solutions as some landlords raise rent prices in the area. “My rent was increased by 54%. It was increased an additional $800 […]
LAUREL, MD
Baltimore Times

Kevin Durant and the Durant Family Foundation

Bowie, Md. – Prince George’s County native Kevin Durant and the Durant Family Foundation have committed to joining the Bowie State University Athletics Department in the transformation of the university’s main basketball gym and supporting BSU athletics programs. “We are dedicated to providing resources and possibilities to...
BOWIE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Northeast Baltimore landmark known for its snowballs hits the market

A 100-year-old snowball landmark in northeast Baltimore is up for grabs. Walther Gardens is hitting the market on Monday after its current owners decided to hang up their garden trowels and snowball recipes and move on. "I'm ready for another project that is a little less work," said Matthew Wittek,...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Growing calls on J.P. Grant to be excluded

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — There are growing calls right now for longtime city contractor J.P. Grant to be excluded from doing business with the city. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott recently accepted a $5,000 contribution from Columbia businessman J.P. Grant. Political analyst Armstrong Williams joined FOX 45 News to weigh in...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore cheesecake maker lands deal with major grocer

Baltimore's Hiatus Cheesecake is raising thousands of dollars to support its next phase of growth after landing a deal with Kroger to sell its mini cakes in stores nationwide. The wholesale cheesecake manufacturing company launched a campaign earlier this year through investment crowdfunding platform, Honeycomb Credit, with a goal to raise between $25,000 and $124,000 by the end of the year.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Expert calls for a longtime contractor to be excluded from business with city

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — There are calls for a longtime city contractor to be excluded from doing business with the city. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott recently accepted a $5,000 contribution from Columbia businessman J.P. Grant. Grant was accused, three years ago, of funneling $170,000 in illegal contributions to former Mayor...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Merriweather Post

CA Board 8 December Meeting Recap: Exasperated and Dysfunctional

The CA Board of directors held their monthly meeting on Thursday December 8th. The meeting was focused almost entirely on the budget but was noteworthy for an extremely long segment of testimony from residents, a tremendous display of disorganization and confusion by multiple board members, a significant conflict over the board’s compliance with its conflict-of-interest policy, boiling tensions between board members, and a general sense of exasperation.
COLUMBIA, MD
Nottingham MD

Essex teacher receives Military Bowl College Football Playoff Foundation grant

ESSEX, MD—An Essex school teacher has been awarded a special grant. The Military Bowl Foundation and the College Football Playoff Foundation support teachers who have gone above and beyond to help their students. Through the College Football Playoff Foundation’s Extra Yard for Teachers program, the Military Bowl is providing...
ESSEX, MD
WTOP

Report finds Maryland transit agency suffers from under-staffing and high vacancy rate

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. The Maryland Transit Administration, which provides bus and rail service in the Baltimore region, has fewer employees than systems of comparable size, and it has lower supervisor-to-employee ratios, according to a new report.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy