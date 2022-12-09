Read full article on original website
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Brightview Senior Living to use $202 million fund to develop new properties
Baltimore-based Brightview Senior Living has raised $202 million in a new fund that the company will use to develop eight or nine new senior living communities over the next three years, CEO and President Doug Dollenberg told the McKnight’s Business Daily Friday. It is the company’s eighth private investment fund.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Jewelry chain shifts HQ to Times Square from Baltimore
There’s life in the Times Square office market despite recent exits of several large tenants. Trend-setting lab-made jewelry chain Pandora is moving its US headquarters from Baltimore to 1540 Broadway, the former Bertelsmann Building, taking 27,936 square feet on the 35th floor. The asking rent on the 15-year lease was $82 per square foot, sources said.
Laurel leaders discuss solutions to rising rent cost
LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Finding affordable housing is a problem for many who are apartment hunting in the DMV. In Prince George’s County, some city leaders are now trying to offer solutions as some landlords raise rent prices in the area. “My rent was increased by 54%. It was increased an additional $800 […]
Baltimore Times
Kevin Durant and the Durant Family Foundation
Bowie, Md. – Prince George’s County native Kevin Durant and the Durant Family Foundation have committed to joining the Bowie State University Athletics Department in the transformation of the university’s main basketball gym and supporting BSU athletics programs. “We are dedicated to providing resources and possibilities to...
Wbaltv.com
Northeast Baltimore landmark known for its snowballs hits the market
A 100-year-old snowball landmark in northeast Baltimore is up for grabs. Walther Gardens is hitting the market on Monday after its current owners decided to hang up their garden trowels and snowball recipes and move on. "I'm ready for another project that is a little less work," said Matthew Wittek,...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County's Public Health Pathways Program aims to close gap in nursing shortage
TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County is launching a program aimed at pulling people out of poverty by giving them a career path in health care. The program's partners said the COVID-19 pandemic showed the need to expand the health care workforce, particularly in nursing. Maryland currently has a 25% vacancy rate for nurses statewide.
foxbaltimore.com
Growing calls on J.P. Grant to be excluded
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — There are growing calls right now for longtime city contractor J.P. Grant to be excluded from doing business with the city. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott recently accepted a $5,000 contribution from Columbia businessman J.P. Grant. Political analyst Armstrong Williams joined FOX 45 News to weigh in...
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland location
A famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations throughout the country just opened another new restaurant location in Maryland. Read on to learn more. On December 12, 2022, the famous restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Maryland location in Baltimore.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore cheesecake maker lands deal with major grocer
Baltimore's Hiatus Cheesecake is raising thousands of dollars to support its next phase of growth after landing a deal with Kroger to sell its mini cakes in stores nationwide. The wholesale cheesecake manufacturing company launched a campaign earlier this year through investment crowdfunding platform, Honeycomb Credit, with a goal to raise between $25,000 and $124,000 by the end of the year.
foxbaltimore.com
Expert calls for a longtime contractor to be excluded from business with city
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — There are calls for a longtime city contractor to be excluded from doing business with the city. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott recently accepted a $5,000 contribution from Columbia businessman J.P. Grant. Grant was accused, three years ago, of funneling $170,000 in illegal contributions to former Mayor...
Stimulus update: One-time $1,000 bonus checks going out to Maryland school employees in five days
Christmas is coming early for employees of Anne Arundel County Public Schools in Maryland, who are poised to receive a $1,000 bonus in five days.
CA Board 8 December Meeting Recap: Exasperated and Dysfunctional
The CA Board of directors held their monthly meeting on Thursday December 8th. The meeting was focused almost entirely on the budget but was noteworthy for an extremely long segment of testimony from residents, a tremendous display of disorganization and confusion by multiple board members, a significant conflict over the board’s compliance with its conflict-of-interest policy, boiling tensions between board members, and a general sense of exasperation.
PLANetizen
Baltimore’s Red Line Rail Project Back on the Table Thanks to New Governor
Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore (D) recently promised to build the Red Line rail line planned for a 14-mile stretch in Baltimore. Moore’s predecessor, current Governor Larry Hogan (R), canceled the project in 2015. Kriston Capps has the scoop on one of the most potentially momentous outcomes for transit to...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Park Heights farm to be featured on Maryland Public Television’s ‘Farm & Harvest’ episode Tuesday
A Baltimore City farm will be featured this week in an episode of Maryland Public Television’s “Maryland Farm & Harvest” series. The episode airing on Tuesday will highlight the Plantation Park Heights Urban Farm in northwest Baltimore. Richard Francis, also known as “Farmer Chippy,” and a group...
Jalil George, young real estate investor, shot and killed in Park Heights
Jalil George was a man on a mission to make Baltimore better and the city is now worse off without him.
Wbaltv.com
Back in the Kitchen with Blair: Honeygrow opens its third Baltimore location
BEL AIR, Md. — Welcome to WBAL-TV's newest web series called "Back in the Kitchen with Blair." In the inaugural episode, I attended the grand opening of the new Honeygrow restaurant in Bel Air. People familiar with the previous series "Back to Cooking Basics with Blair" know I was...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Maryland
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Lobster food truck that won "Shark Tank" deal is coming to Baltimore
A Maine-lobster-based food truck that won a deal on "Shark Tank" is now planning to set up shop in Maryland.
Nottingham MD
Essex teacher receives Military Bowl College Football Playoff Foundation grant
ESSEX, MD—An Essex school teacher has been awarded a special grant. The Military Bowl Foundation and the College Football Playoff Foundation support teachers who have gone above and beyond to help their students. Through the College Football Playoff Foundation’s Extra Yard for Teachers program, the Military Bowl is providing...
WTOP
Report finds Maryland transit agency suffers from under-staffing and high vacancy rate
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. The Maryland Transit Administration, which provides bus and rail service in the Baltimore region, has fewer employees than systems of comparable size, and it has lower supervisor-to-employee ratios, according to a new report.
