game-news24.com
Final Fantasy 16 – Release date for PC, – in June at PC port before 2024
The new trailer for Final Fantasy 16 confirmed the date of its release and possibly gave away a date for the PC version, too. As everyone suspected, Final Fantasy 16 made an appearance at the Game Awards last night. In fact, the decision to close the event was rather than something altogether new.
Square Enix announces Final Fantasy 16 release date at The Game Awards
Naoki Yoshida previously made a teasing comment about surprising fans with how early in summer 2023 the Final Fantasy 16 release date would be, and it turns out he wasn’t joking. Square Enix will launch Final Fantasy 16 on June 22, 2022, for PlayStation 5, almost as early in summer as you can get. Square Enix made no mention of releasing Final Fantasy 16 on other platforms, including PC, as the RPG is a console exclusive for at least six months after launch.
Forget petting, Final Fantasy 16 lets you fight alongside the dog
There's also an easier story mode to assist you with combat
IGN
The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Update Patch Notes Reveal Console and PC-Specific Features; All We Know including the Supported Mods
Prior to its release on December 14, CD Projekt RED has unveiled details about the upcoming next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt as part of the patch notes. The patch notes reveal a lot of information about the exclusive features that will be a part of the console and PC versions of the title.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
IGN
The Last Spell - Official Release Window and Consoles Announcement Trailer
The Last Spell is a rogue-lite tactical RPG that has a deep combat style. The Last Spell pairs turn-based combat, procedurally generated flanks of enemies and stashes of gear, astonishingly large enemy armies reminiscent of Musou games, and elements of rogue-lite to offer a distinct, highly replayable challenge. The Last Spell will release on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC in Q1 2023.
Red Dead Redemption Remake trailer leaves fans floored
I’m almost certain that a Red Dead Redemption remake will happen at some point, the question is when. Rockstar Games would be stupid not to. You only need to glance at the franchise’s enduring popularity to see why the project would be a good idea. In recent days, Red Dead Redemption 2 hit an all-time player count high on PC - four years after the game was released.
IGN
The Witcher 3 - Netflix Armor Side Quest: In the Eternal Fire's Shadow (Complete)
IGN shows you how to get the new Witcher Armor inspired by the Netflix series. This armor is unlocked by completing the quest In The Eternal Fire's Shadow (part of the Witcher 3 Next-Gen update) then finishing the Scavenger Hunt: Forgotten Wolf School Gear Diagrams.
IGN
The Lords of the Fallen: First Gameplay Revealed for Soulslike Reboot
The first gameplay for Soulsike reboot The Lords of the Fallen was revealed during The Game Awards 2022. The Unreal Engine 5 gameplay shows the tough as nails dark fantasy RPG in action in a brand new trailer, providing a first glimpse at some familiar but still fresh looking melee combat.
IGN
The Witcher 3: How to Get the Netflix Series Gear (Forgotten Wolf School)
This video shows you how to get the new Witcher Gear inspired by the Netflix series. This armor and sword set is unlocked by completing the quest In The Eternal Fire's Shadow (part of the Witcher 3 Next-Gen update) then finishing the Scavenger Hunt: Forgotten Wolf School Gear Diagrams.
NME
Retro Studios reportedly pitched an ‘XCOM’-style ‘Metroid’ game
The Wii was nearly home to a tactical Metroid title inspired by Firaxis’ XCOM series. That’s according to a video from Did You Know Gaming (via VGC), which claims that Metroid Prime developer Retro Studios conceived of a Metroid Tactics title, which was pitched to the higher-ups at the studio.
FromSoftware returns to mechs with Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon in 2023
After years of dark fantasy culminating in Elden Ring, FromSoftware revisits a classic
Engadget
Atari revives unreleased arcade game that was too damn hard for 1982 players
Atari is reviving Akka Arrh, a 1982 arcade game canceled because test audiences found it too difficult. For the wave shooter’s remake, the publisher is teaming up with developer Jeff Minter, whose psychedelic, synthwave style seems an ideal fit for what Atari describes as “a fever dream in the best way possible.” The remake will be released on PC, PS5 and PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and Atari VCS in early 2023.
IGN
This RPG Lets Your Solve Every Problem With Soccer
It’s not difficult to see where the inspiration for Panic Barn’s Soccer Story came from. Its similarities to Golf Story are undeniable, but unfortunately so is the gulf in quality between them. Soccer story packs a really charming aesthetic and has a fun premise about saving the titular sport from obsolescence. However, it lacks the challenging gameplay and impeccable comedic sensibility that set Golf Story apart.
IGN
DMZ SAM Sites Guide
A pair of ominous rockets in Al Mazrah means you’ve probably happened upon a SAM Site, one of DMZ’s activities around the map. There’s some work involved in reaping their rewards, but doing so will earn you- or whoever gets there first- a supply drop. If you want to tackle this challenge, this guide will explain how they work and how to claim their rewards.
techaiapp.com
The Game Awards 2022: Death Stranding 2, Diablo 4, Hades II, Armored Core 6, More Announced
The Game Awards 2022 were held earlier today, marking the epic conclusion to this year’s season of games, and promising more in the years to come. The lengthy three-and-a-half-hour show was held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, with returning host Geoff Keighley, backed by a tremendous musical orchestra and an even louder in-person audience. With Elden Ring taking home the coveted Game of the Year award, prime celebrity appearances, a slew of new title reveals, and an individual who snuck up on stage before they were arrested, this year’s celebration felt like quite a grand affair. The most notable announcements this time include Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding 2, the studio’s first-ever sequel in Hades II, gameplay for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Diablo 4, a release date for Street Fighter 6, and more.
The Only Legend Of Zelda Enemy That Appears In Every Game
While "The Legend of Zelda" may not have the most well-known enemies in Nintendo lore — nothing could possibly beat Mario's Goombas and Koopas — that's not to say that the beloved action-adventure series doesn't have its fair share of mainstay foes. Even fans who have only played one or two titles in the series can likely identify a Moblin or an Octorok, thanks to how ubiquitous these enemies are throughout the series. Many of the enemies from Link's earliest adventures on the Nintendo Entertainment System still regularly appear in modern entries today, making them just as much of a part of the overall brand as the Master Sword or the Triforce.
Polygon
Judas, the next game from BioShock’s director, hits all the creepy notes
It might look like the next BioShock, and it might be the next game from its creator, but it’s not. Judas, by Ken Levine and Ghost Story Games, made its debut Thursday night with a trailer at The Game Awards 2022. Judas’ trailer deploys familiar, if discordant, themes of...
IGN
Sonic Frontiers Has Sold 2.5 Million Copies
Sonic frontiers has sold more than 2.5 million copies since its launch on November 6. An official tweet from Sega (below) revealed the 2.5 million figure, which presumably takes into account units sold globally across PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, and PC platforms where the title is available. Sega unveiled the 2023...
IGN
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake - Official Boss Fight Trailer
The latest trailer for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake showcases some of the bosses you'll take on. Check it out to see SpongeBob and Balloon-Patrick tackle them!. SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on January 31, 2023.
