Megan Hess: second motion to delay sentence hearing in funeral home fraud case deniedLavinia ThompsonMontrose, CO
Megan Hess: judge denies defense request for sentencing date delay in Sunset Mesa caseLavinia ThompsonMontrose, CO
Megan Hess: Former funeral home director seeking a delay in her sentence date in body brokering caseLavinia ThompsonMontrose, CO
You Told Us These are the Longest Red Lights in Grand Junction, Colorado
Why is it that you always seem to find the longest red light in Grand Junction when all you want to do is get home and go to the bathroom? It never fails. When you have nowhere to be you can make all the lights from Rim Rock Walmart all the way to I-70 at once. When you are trying to get somewhere, they all turn red on ya. We asked you which traffic lights in Grand Junction, Colorado you think are the longest. The top 20 answers are below.
3-Million-Year-Old Camelop Fossil Discovered on I-70 in Colorado
Prior to the last Ice Age, Camelops used to roam through what would become Colorado and New Mexico for a few million years. Camelops ranged from Alaska all the way down to Guatemala with many passing through the Grand Junction area. Since Camelops have been gone for over 10,000 years...
Own a Piece of History in Downtown Montrose Colorado
Montrose, Colorado has plenty of history to be proud of, and so much of it comes from downtown. That's why we say "Historic Downtown Montrose." It isn't just a tagline, but a true point of pride for the community. If you happen to have a spare million or two, a piece of that history could soon be yours.
kvnf.org
KVNF Regional Newscast: December 8, 2022
Today we wrap up our three part series on Delta’s Unhoused - an interview with Delta City Manager Elyse Casselberry. In November the city closed “tent city” located west of town at the old Horse Country arena. Since then, Delta’s Unhoused have been seeking shelter at Abraham Connection. Casselberry says the city is actively seeking options for the unhoused that could include “permanent supportive housing with services.”
Welcome This Brand-New Ranch-Style Home to Montrose Colorado
There are very few things that are universally beloved in America, these days. One of them, believe it or not, is our shared love of that "new car" smell. Admit it: anytime you make a new vehicle purchase, you spend a not-insignificant amount of that drive home breathing in the aroma. While that smell is purposely designed to do that to you, that doesn't mean that isn't intoxicating.
What Is Wrong With This Photograph? Part 175
Just after checking out of the Candlewood Suites Grand Junction Nw — which was my first stay ever in a Candlewood Suites hotel property — in Colorado after experiencing five national parks in Utah and Colorado National Monument on the outskirts of Grand Junction, I was on my way to driving to Denver when I decided to stop and take a photograph of something which I thought was unusual.
What Happened To This Tree on Grand Junction’s Audubon Trail?
Have you seen this tree on Grand Junction, Colorado's Audubon Trail? What happened to it?. Did this get hit by lightning? Not exactly. According to a rep with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, while not a lightning strike, Mother Nature did have a hand in the destruction of this tree. Grand...
Montrose Economic Conference Plans for 2023
A look at the state of things in Montrose, and how it's looking for next year.
Experience Country Life By Staying at a Converted Colorado Silo
Travel websites like Airbnb and VRBO offer unique accommodations that are above and beyond a typical hotel room. In Colorado alone, there are hundreds of rentals to choose from, ranging from rustic treehouses to lavish mega-mansions. Book a Stay in this Converted Colorado Grain Silo. This rustic rental allows travelers...
KJCT8
US House District 3 recount underway in Colorado
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Election workers across Colorado are recounting votes cast in the race for Colorado’s US House District 3 race. Incumbent Lauren Boebert narrowly beat challenger Adam Frisch. The Secretary of State ordered a mandatory recount last month. Mesa County election workers are recounting today. Montrose...
Grand Junction Shares Slang Terms Only a True Coloradan Will Know
If you told your friends you needed to make a run to the store to pick up some Colorado Kool-Air, would they know you are making a Coors beer run? If your buddy offered you his seats in the rockpile for the weekend would you realize you are about to see a Colorado Rockies game?
Only Grand Junction Carries These In Our Wallet/Purse Part II
When was the last time you embarked on a fantastic voyage into that black hole known as a wallet or purse? People in Grand Junction, Colorado carry bizarre stuff with them wherever they go. I asked on Facebook, "What is something you have in your wallet/purse that you think no...
New Specialty Grocery Store Opens On North Ave. In Grand Junction
Attention Grand Junction, Colorado shoppers. A new specialty grocery store has opened on the 1000 block of North Avenue, across from Colorado Mesa University. This small store is open for business and ready to serve. Take a quick look at what they offer. Open For Business In Grand Junction, Colorado.
nbc11news.com
Next snowfall event arrives Monday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Throughout the day, conditions had remained dry across the state, with sunshine during the morning and afternoon hours before cloud cover took over around the evening. As a result, temperatures today stayed in the 40-degree range for Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez. For tonight, temperatures will sit in the 20s across the Western Slope under mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions.
Rock Historic Downtown Montrose in This Classic Colorado Home
If you're like me, you don't like to travel very far. For me, if you start talking about me going anywhere beyond three feet from my couch, you'd better be prepared to talk compensation. Between traffic and the random Colorado weather, travel can be a bit too much at times. Luckily, that won't be a problem for you with this classic home.
Experience Colorado’s Wilderness in this Rustic Renovated Silo
Travel websites like Airbnb and VRBO offer unique accommodations that are above and beyond a typical hotel room. In Colorado alone, there are hundreds of rentals to choose from, ranging from rustic treehouses to lavish mega-mansions. Stay the Night in a Charming Colorado Silo. Sleep soundly in this dreamy Airbnb.
KJCT8
Next winter storm to bring messy travel commute
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Winter weather alerts are in place with Grand Junction under a Winter Weather Advisory from 5 am tomorrow until 2 pm. Other locations can have these advisories until Tuesday or Wednesday around 5 pm. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for areas in the San...
KJCT8
Caregiver sentenced in death of woman at Grand Junction assisted living home
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Letticia Martinez pleaded guilty to negligence that lead to the death of an 86 year old woman at Cappella Assisted Living and Memory Care in June of 2021. That’s according to a press release from the Colorado Attorney General. Martinez was sentenced to three years probation, 100 hours of community service and 30 days behind bars.
KJCT8
GJPD responds to overnight altercation, multiple wounded
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It was an eventful evening yesterday as over a dozen police cars, several ambulances and a fire truck responded to reports of gunfire in Grand Junction. At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to reports of gunfire...
What a View: Rockstar’s $18 Million Colorado Mansion is for Sale
If you want to live like a rockstar in Colorado, you need to buy a home once owned by a rock legend. Joe Cocker's 15,873 square-foot castle, known as Mad Dog Ranch, has impressive views of Needle Rock, Landsend Peak, and the West Elk Mountains. Who is Joe Cocker. If...
