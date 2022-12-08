ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose, CO

99.9 KEKB

You Told Us These are the Longest Red Lights in Grand Junction, Colorado

Why is it that you always seem to find the longest red light in Grand Junction when all you want to do is get home and go to the bathroom? It never fails. When you have nowhere to be you can make all the lights from Rim Rock Walmart all the way to I-70 at once. When you are trying to get somewhere, they all turn red on ya. We asked you which traffic lights in Grand Junction, Colorado you think are the longest. The top 20 answers are below.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
kvnf.org

KVNF Regional Newscast: December 8, 2022

Today we wrap up our three part series on Delta’s Unhoused - an interview with Delta City Manager Elyse Casselberry. In November the city closed “tent city” located west of town at the old Horse Country arena. Since then, Delta’s Unhoused have been seeking shelter at Abraham Connection. Casselberry says the city is actively seeking options for the unhoused that could include “permanent supportive housing with services.”
DELTA, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Welcome This Brand-New Ranch-Style Home to Montrose Colorado

There are very few things that are universally beloved in America, these days. One of them, believe it or not, is our shared love of that "new car" smell. Admit it: anytime you make a new vehicle purchase, you spend a not-insignificant amount of that drive home breathing in the aroma. While that smell is purposely designed to do that to you, that doesn't mean that isn't intoxicating.
MONTROSE, CO
BoardingArea

What Is Wrong With This Photograph? Part 175

Just after checking out of the Candlewood Suites Grand Junction Nw — which was my first stay ever in a Candlewood Suites hotel property — in Colorado after experiencing five national parks in Utah and Colorado National Monument on the outskirts of Grand Junction, I was on my way to driving to Denver when I decided to stop and take a photograph of something which I thought was unusual.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Experience Country Life By Staying at a Converted Colorado Silo

Travel websites like Airbnb and VRBO offer unique accommodations that are above and beyond a typical hotel room. In Colorado alone, there are hundreds of rentals to choose from, ranging from rustic treehouses to lavish mega-mansions. Book a Stay in this Converted Colorado Grain Silo. This rustic rental allows travelers...
DELTA, CO
KJCT8

US House District 3 recount underway in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Election workers across Colorado are recounting votes cast in the race for Colorado’s US House District 3 race. Incumbent Lauren Boebert narrowly beat challenger Adam Frisch. The Secretary of State ordered a mandatory recount last month. Mesa County election workers are recounting today. Montrose...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Next snowfall event arrives Monday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Throughout the day, conditions had remained dry across the state, with sunshine during the morning and afternoon hours before cloud cover took over around the evening. As a result, temperatures today stayed in the 40-degree range for Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez. For tonight, temperatures will sit in the 20s across the Western Slope under mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Next winter storm to bring messy travel commute

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Winter weather alerts are in place with Grand Junction under a Winter Weather Advisory from 5 am tomorrow until 2 pm. Other locations can have these advisories until Tuesday or Wednesday around 5 pm. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for areas in the San...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Caregiver sentenced in death of woman at Grand Junction assisted living home

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Letticia Martinez pleaded guilty to negligence that lead to the death of an 86 year old woman at Cappella Assisted Living and Memory Care in June of 2021. That’s according to a press release from the Colorado Attorney General. Martinez was sentenced to three years probation, 100 hours of community service and 30 days behind bars.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

GJPD responds to overnight altercation, multiple wounded

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It was an eventful evening yesterday as over a dozen police cars, several ambulances and a fire truck responded to reports of gunfire in Grand Junction. At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to reports of gunfire...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

