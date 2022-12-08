Read full article on original website
New Mexico chef highlights biscochito on national television
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman not only got to showcase her baking skills on national television but got to show off something special. The food is known as New Mexico’s cookie. Chef Marie Yniguez is no stranger to the spotlight, showcasing her skills on the Food Network’s cooking show, “Chopped”. “It’s exciting no matter […]
4 Great Burger Places in New Mexico
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in New Mexico and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in New Mexico that are highly praised for their food and service.
Horses taken by New Mexico state officials are on road to recovery
A group of horses are being nursed back to health after the state took custody of them.
KRQE News 13
Alamogordo police: Child hospitalized after parade incident
A child had to be taken to the hospital after an incident at a New Mexico Christmas parade, authorities said. The incident happened Saturday evening. Alamogordo police: Child hospitalized after parade …. A child had to be taken to the hospital after an incident at a New Mexico Christmas parade,...
New Mexico puppies given new life on east coast
Two of the puppies are now living on a farm.
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 9 – 15
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 9 – December 15. Albuquerque Dec. 9 – Mariachi Christmas – Popejoy Hall will host the return of Mariachi Christmas. This event will showcase the sights and sounds of Mexico at Christmas with rich mariachi music accompanying traditional ballet folklórico. Tickets are $25 […]
KRQE News 13
New Mexico research company wins contract with U.S. Navy
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Verus Research received $1.2 million from the U.S. Navy’s Strategic Systems Programs. Verus Research is a small business created in 2014. Now, there are about 115 researchers that focus on a wide variety of technologies. The money that the U.S. Navy gave to them...
KRQE News 13
School safety advocate speaks at New Mexico Law Enforcement Conference
The conference gives law enforcement professionals the chance to learn from their peers and experts outside the field as well as highlight what they need to improve on. School safety advocate speaks at New Mexico Law Enforcement …. The conference gives law enforcement professionals the chance to learn from their...
KOAT 7
Former NM governor helped bring Brittney Griner home
SANTA FE, N.M. — Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson has been in negotiations for months, trying to bring WNBA star Brittney Griner back home. "The role that I played is we went to Russia. We being me and my staff and a small staff," said Richardson. From 2002...
This Oklahoma Town has Been Named the Ugliest City in the Entire Sooner State
First let me say, don't shoot the messenger. I didn't call this the ugliest town in Oklahoma, I'm just letting you know what's being said and reported. After all, I actually live in this city. I will say there is some truth to this, as much as that hurts to say. My hometown certainly isn't going to win any beauty contests any day soon.
KOAT 7
Winter storm to impact New Mexico on Monday
A winter storm is headed toward New Mexico and could impact many areas of the state, including Albuquerque. Here's what you need to know about the storm. The storm is expected to arrive in New Mexico late Sunday night and impact New Mexico as early as Monday. Some impacts could be seen as late as Tuesday.
New Mexico hospital sued over billing, overcharging issues
New Mexico State Attorney General Hector Balderas said evidence against the medical center has been piling up for years.
KRQE News 13
What's New Mexico's favorite holiday song?
Now that Thanksgiving has passed, the holidays are in full effect, and there's Christmas music everywhere you go. Do you have a favorite Christmas song that you keep on repeat? Using Google Trends, FinanceBuzz found the most popular Christmas song per state. What’s New Mexico’s favorite holiday song?
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in New Mexico
New Mexico is a big state. It’s the fifth-largest in the nation. With over 77 million acres of land, there’s plenty of room for people and nature to coexist. From the wide open spaces of the desert to the snow-capped peaks of the Rocky Mountains, New Mexico has something to offer everyone. There’s so much private land, too, with nearly 50 acres for every person in the state. But who owns the most land?
Child Flown to El Paso Hospital from Alamogordo Christmas Float Accident Updated 6 am Reporting
Alamogordo Police Department said around 6:13 p.m., they were alerted to a child being hit by a float during the annual holidays Christmas Parade. The parade was heading west on 10th Street. The incident stopped the parade for about 15 minutes.
KOAT 7
Winter storm to impact New Mexico early next week
A winter storm is headed toward New Mexico and could impact many areas of the state, including Albuquerque. Here's what you need to know about the storm. The storm is expected to arrive in New Mexico late Sunday night and impact New Mexico as early as Monday. Some impacts could be seen as late as Tuesday.
Social Security Increasing Soon for New Mexico Residents
money laid on tablePhoto byPhoto by Mackenzie Marco (Unsplash)onUnsplash. As you know, inflation is hitting New Mexico quite hard. In fact, residents of New Mexico are paying an estimated 16.9% more this year for expenses when compared expenses in 2021. (source) That being said there is some good news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States that are on Social Security. These individuals will see a 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments. On average, this means that Social Security benefits are increasing by $1,680 which comes out to $140 more per month for eligible recipients.
KTAR.com
Arizona border sheriff backs protesters impeding shipping container installation
PHOENIX – A southern Arizona sheriff said protesters have been keeping crews from stacking shipping containers at the U.S.-Mexico border, and he supports the resistance to what he calls “illegal dumping.”. Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show on...
ksfr.org
Courts, Corrections and Justice committee review sentencing draft bill
The New Mexico Legislature’s Courts, Corrections & Justice committee met this past week in Albuquerque to discuss a wide array of issues pertaining to corrections oversight to solitary confinement. One of the topics discussed was proposed changes to the felony sentencing structure in New Mexico. Kim Chavez Cook, who...
Arizona witness reports fireballs shooting off nearby mountain
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) UPDATE: At the date and time of the witness report, the city of Benson was having its 5th Annual Lantern Festival where thousands of Chinese lanterns were lifted off into the night sky at about 8 p.m.
