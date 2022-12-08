Read full article on original website
Restaurant inspections: Old lamb & soup, roaches, expired meds, bugs in booze in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
abc17news.com
Correction: Keystone Spill-Kansas story
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — In a story published Dec. 8, 2022, about an oil spill from the Keystone pipeline in Kansas, The Associated Press misspelled the first name of Bold Nebraska’s founder. She is called Jane Kleeb, not Janet. Article Topic Follows: AP Kansas. BE PART OF THE...
Hutch Post
A Day In The Life: Collins Bus
Welcome to Hutch Post’s feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
kfdi.com
New Exhibit to Open Wednesday at Sedgwick County Zoo
Sedgwick County Zoo has announced the opening of the Rogers Family Ferret Habitat, which will bring Black-footed ferrets to SCZ for the very first time. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14. The Zoo will celebrate all day long with “BFF Day at SCZ” and $2 admission, discounted from the regular $3 Winter Wednesday rate.
Oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas shut down a major pipeline that carries oil from Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast, briefly causing oil prices to rise Thursday. Canada-based TC Energy said it shut down its Keystone system Wednesday night following a drop in pipeline pressure. It said oil spilled into a creek in Washington County, Kansas, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of Kansas City. The company on Thursday estimated the spill’s size at about 14,000 barrels and said the affected pipeline segment had been “isolated” and the oil contained at the site with booms, or barriers. It did not say how the spill occurred. “People are sometimes not aware of the havoc that these things can wreak until the disaster happens,” said Zack Pistora, who lobbies the Kansas Legislature for the Sierra Club’s state chapter.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Valeda the Talking Transparent Woman in Halstead Kansas
It focuses on health education programs for students but offers programs aimed at an adult audience as well. The Center's "On the Road" presentations for kindergarten through college students meet state science, health, and counselor standards. The Center for Healthy Living features a variety of exhibits about the human body...
KWCH.com
Kansas contractor feeling relief as lumber prices fall
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the price of lumber falls, Kansas contractors, like Brent Lawrenz, of BML Construction, are finally starting to feel the relief. Lawrenz said the last couple of years have been tough as he endured the high cost of materials. “Especially smart siding has been hard to...
agupdate.com
Cost to raise a cow could top $1K, according to Kansas economics professor
Estimated average cow-calf costs are up due to inflation. In 2014, it cost $879 to run a cow, compared to $852 in 2021. In 2022, it will be up by more than $100 per cow to $963. In 2023, the cost to run a cow will hit $1,000, according to Glynn Tonsor, professor of agricultural economics at Kansas State University.
TEFAP distribution is Dec. 18
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The next TEFAP commodity distribution is from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at the KMS Warehouse at 3401 E. 4th. This program is for low-income people of all ages. TEFAP commodities are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. There is no need to pre-register. You are not allowed to pick up boxes for anyone other than yourself.
West Wichita intersection to temporarily close Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An intersection in west Wichita is scheduled to close temporarily on Monday, Dec. 12. The intersection is Hoover and 21st Street North. It is expected to be closed for approximately two weeks, according to a Facebook post from the City of Wichita. “The intersection of 21st Street & Hoover Road will […]
wichitabyeb.com
Torchy’s Tacos has left the Wichita market
We have some breaking news to report. As of today, Torchy’s Tacos has permanently closed both locations in Wichita. There were two stores in town at 2901 N. Maize Road that opened in 2021 and the original location at 2191 N. Rock Road which debuted in 2020. It’s unfortunate...
familydestinationsguide.com
20 Best Day Trips From Wichita — Places Nearby!
Plan some time in your schedule to visit Wichita. The largest city in Kansas is a great place to stop for any Midwest road trip because of its family-friendly attractions. It bursts with fun family outings, intriguing historical sites, entertainment parks, and delectable restaurants. There is no mystery why the...
WIBW
Attorney suspended from practicing after explosive conversation with client
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri attorney has been suspended from practicing law in the State of Kansas following an explosive conversation with his client. The Kansas Supreme Court says in Case No. 125,417: In the Matter of Troy J. Leavitt, an original proceeding in attorney discipline, that Leavitt - a lawyer out of Blue Springs, Mo., - “stipulated” to violations of the Kansas Rules of Professional conduct.
Kansas superintendent refutes ‘Worst School in Kansas’ moniker
HUMBOLDT, Kan. (KSNF) — A southeast Kansas school district superintendent is speaking out against an online publication that names the worst school districts in all fifty states. The website’s pick for the state of Kansas is Humboldt Unified School District 258. Now, Superintendent Dr. Amber Wheeler wants to set the record straight, and make right, […]
New county burn resolution on agenda
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Board of County Commissioners will consider a new burn resolution for the county at their meeting on Tuesday. According to agenda documents, the proposed resolution has been reviewed and edited by all of the fire chiefs in Reno County, the Kansas Forest Service, NRCS, Conservation District, District Attorney's Office, County Counselor and Emergency Management.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that prepare absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Welch out at Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Effective December 9, 2022, the chief strategy officer position at Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System (HRHS) has been eliminated as part of an executive team reorganization. The restructure impacted Charles (Chuck) Welch who served as the health system’s chief strategy officer. Welch joined the organization in April...
WIBW
Special committee meets to hear discussions on Medical Marijuana legislation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several Kansas lawmakers resumed discussions about the possibility of drafting Medical Marijuana legislation in the state of Kansas. A special committee presented its research discoveries on Friday, December 9, as well as other states’ marijuana policies. Several neighboring states have legalized marijuana at varying levels, like Missouri voters who just passed a ballot measure legalizing recreational use.
Outage disrupts power in northwest Wichita
The outage was reported just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday, and affected around 1100 customers. Sedgwick County Dispatch reported traffic lights were out at I-235 and Zoo Boulevard, causing delays there.
