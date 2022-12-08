Read full article on original website
Related
Puppies With 'Severe Genetic Anomalies' Rescued From Backyard Breeder
"Each of them will need a cart, or prosthetic to aid them in mobility," rescue owner Zach Skow told Newsweek.
22 dogs taken in by Animal Humane Society from shuttered breeder
The Animal Humane Society has taken in 22 dogs from a rural Minnesota breeder. The breeder has since had their license revoked by the Board of Animal Health, as a report was filed stating there were too many dogs at the premises. According to the AHS, the breeds include St....
More Things Vet Techs (and Vets) Are Tired of Hearing
The response from my first piece, Things Vet Techs (And Vets) Are Tired of Hearing, was overwhelming. If you haven't had a chance to read it, you can check it out here. I shared it on my personal Facebook page, as well as in several groups filled with other veterinary professionals.
Kennel cough or dog flu? Doctors warn of new outbreak affecting pets
"One dog walks into a kennel and all the dogs walk out of the kennel with it," said veterinarian Dr. Earle Rogoff.
16 Horses Among Animals Rescued From ‘Abandoned’ Ohio Barn
On Wednesday, 16 horses were rescued from neglect by the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office and The Humane Society of the United States. At 9 a.m. local authorities served a search and seizure warrant, reports Cleaveland’s Fox 8. Along with the equines, six goats and several cats and dogs were also rescued.
KRON4
Vets warn of spike in dog flu cases
Transamerica pyramid celebrates 50 years with redevelopment. Bay Area jazz community mourns death of musician …. KRON4's Amanda Hari reports. Six years later, Ghost Ship warehouse fire in Oakland …. KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. East Bay restaurant owned by Marshawn Lynch provides …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. San Francisco restaurant...
Health update on 3 sick pit bull puppies abandoned in NJ woods
Supporters of two New Jersey animal rescue groups have a lot to be thankful for, as three sick puppies recently abandoned in the woods have seen their conditions improve. The two males and one female pit bull puppies, each about four months old, were all being treated for parvovirus since their discovery last week in Millville.
What is ethical animal research? A scientist and veterinarian explain
This article was originally published on The Conversation. A proposed measure in Switzerland would have made that country the first to ban medical and scientific experimentation on animals. It failed to pass in February 2022, with only 21% of voters in favor. Yet globally, including in the United States, there is concern about whether animal research is ethical.
Moms forced to make 'tough' decisions amid 'tripledemic'
Two moms spoke to "Good Morning America" about how the tripledemic of RSV, flu, and COVID has impacted their families.
Animals
Life without animals, either in the wild or as pets, is nearly impossible to imagine. It’d be like thinking of the sky without birds, a forest without bears and deer, a sea without fish, or for many of us, a home without a dog or cat or bird. Some...
With recent vet shortages mobile vet care is back
In light of the recent vet shortage, mobile vet care is back in action. A vet from Pawsitive Vibes Roaming Vet Care said they are working to help where help is needed.
petsplusmag.com
Pet Health Startup MySimplePetLab Receives $5M in Funding
MySimplePetLab, a startup company that sells home testing kits for pets, has received funding led by the Mars Companion Fund. The Series A round also had participation from founding investors Jeff Cowan and Jeremy Friese, MD, according to a press release. “With our new funding, we are hyper focused on...
Red paws on dogs: Vet's guide to causes and treatment
What causes red paws on dogs, and how can you treat your canine companion at home?
A vet's guide to safe dog chews for aggressive chewers
These safe dog chews for aggressive chewers will give your pup a satisfying outlet to sink their teeth into
Comments / 0