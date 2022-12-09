ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google Voice scam enables criminals to spoof your phone number

If you sell items on Facebook Marketplace or any of the many other online platforms, consumer advocates warn you could be the target of the Google Voice scam. The Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC) reported nearly 4,000 complaints about the scam in 2021, even reporting a preliminary increase this year. It’s gotten the attention of both federal and state officials.
How to Add Money to PayPal: 4 Steps to Get Started Now

In this article, we will discuss how to add money to PayPal using a linked bank account. We will also discuss adding money to a PayPal account even if you don’t have a linked bank account. You will also know about what is PayPal cash account and why you need it.
Amazon is down and having issues for a ton of people (updated)

If you were trying to get some holiday shopping done, you might have noticed issues with Amazon this morning. You are not alone. We can confirm that Amazon is currently struggling with processing orders, and other users are stating they can’t load items. Downdetector shows that over 5,400 people...
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

