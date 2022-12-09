Read full article on original website
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
ConsumerAffairs
Google Voice scam enables criminals to spoof your phone number
If you sell items on Facebook Marketplace or any of the many other online platforms, consumer advocates warn you could be the target of the Google Voice scam. The Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC) reported nearly 4,000 complaints about the scam in 2021, even reporting a preliminary increase this year. It’s gotten the attention of both federal and state officials.
FTX CEO blames 'grossly inexperienced' owners for collapse, says customer money funded risky Alameda trades
FTX CEO John Ray III told House lawmakers that the "grossly inexperienced and unsophisticated individuals" running the company had absolute control over customers' funds, which they lost.
A former Facebook exec says an employee at a 'large tech company' once complained to the CEO in an all-hands meeting about the quality of company toilet paper
David Marcus tweeted the anecdote on the same day that Twitter CEO Elon Musk told employees they'd be fired if they didn't work "extremely hardcore."
icytales.com
How to Add Money to PayPal: 4 Steps to Get Started Now
In this article, we will discuss how to add money to PayPal using a linked bank account. We will also discuss adding money to a PayPal account even if you don’t have a linked bank account. You will also know about what is PayPal cash account and why you need it.
knowtechie.com
Amazon is down and having issues for a ton of people (updated)
If you were trying to get some holiday shopping done, you might have noticed issues with Amazon this morning. You are not alone. We can confirm that Amazon is currently struggling with processing orders, and other users are stating they can’t load items. Downdetector shows that over 5,400 people...
My husband emptied my bank account before I left him; then gave me my bank card back
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. One gloomy day in California, I had finally had enough. My marriage was not only over, it was completely dead. I could not stay in the relationship a moment longer.
Cat Country 107.3
