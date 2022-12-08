Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Reading City Council adopts $100.7M budget for 2023
READING, Pa. – Reading City Council on Monday night approved the final 2023 budget of $100.7 million. The good news is that taxes will remain the same for city residents. City property owners will continue to pay 18.12 mills, which equates to $18.12 for each $1,000 of assessed property value, or $1,812 for a property assessed at $100,000.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Election board member Fusaro asks to meet with council in person over report
Luzerne County Board of Elections member Alyssa Fusaro on Monday asked county council to meet with her in public to discuss a report that concerns Fusaro’s alleged actions following the county’s chaotic Nov. 8 general election. Background. At its Dec. 6 meeting, council removed from its agenda a...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Reading City Council to consider 1st post-Act 47 budget
READING, Pa. — Reading's 2023 budget is in the hands of the city council. It is the first one since the city exited Pennsylvania's financial oversight program for distressed cities, known as Act 47. The city entered the program in 2009 to help get its finances in order. Council President Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz said the budget holds the line on taxes.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pottsville City Council adopts budget that holds line on taxes
POTTSVILLE — It’s official: Pottsville residents will not pay more in city taxes in 2023. City council voted unanimously to adopt the 2023 budget at its meeting Monday. The property tax rate remains at 24.22 mills. The $10,306,818 budget has $32,367 more in revenues than expenses. Council members...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Reading business owner asks for $750K to finance new grocery store
READING, Pa. – Reading City Council on Monday heard a presentation from city businessman Leopoldo Sanchez, who is asking for $750,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to complete financing for a $9.5 million project to construct a Super Natural & Fresh Produce store at North Fourth and Elm streets.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Under the chandeliers: Yudichak completes dream of serving in state legislature
John Yudichak feels blessed to have served 24 years in the state Legislature, crediting his coal miner ancestors and their work ethic with paving the way for him to become a power broker in the Pennsylvania Capitol. “They worked underground so I could work under the chandeliers. I’m a very...
Comments / 0