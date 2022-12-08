READING, Pa. — Reading's 2023 budget is in the hands of the city council. It is the first one since the city exited Pennsylvania's financial oversight program for distressed cities, known as Act 47. The city entered the program in 2009 to help get its finances in order. Council President Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz said the budget holds the line on taxes.

