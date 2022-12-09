ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

KXRM

FOX21 News: We are Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — FOX21 News will get an exclusive look at the history of Pueblo and the people living and working in the city for the week of Monday, Dec. 12. Pueblo is a city in the midst of revitalization with dreams of a bustling downtown and city center reminiscent of its heyday. With small-town […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

One of Pueblo’s hidden gems will take you sky-high!

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — It’s time to kick off the week sky-high with the Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum to learn about why it is known as a Colorado hidden gem. The Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum (PWAM) is a non-profit museum started in the mid-1970s by the then Pueblo City Manager Fred Weisbrod. Now, it is owned […]
PUEBLO, CO
Colorado Newsline

The Pueblo community knows what it needs

You’ve probably heard what happened in my community recently. On Nov. 28, the Pueblo City Council members voted to accept an ordinance that will contradict the state law that protects our right to reproductive health and abortion, the Reproductive Health Equity Act, passed this year. As a faith leader in Pueblo, I know where our […] The post The Pueblo community knows what it needs appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency issued in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mayor of Pueblo Nick Gradisar issued a temporary housing and shelter emergency declaration for the City of Pueblo. The declaration begins at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, and ends at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. During this emergency, local churches, synagogues, mosques,...
PUEBLO, CO
FOX21News.com

CSFD investigating home construction fire

The two pop-up shops open in downtown are Artist Jack Denton and Moondog Music Shop. GIVE! Campaign 2022: Trails and Open Space Coalition. GIVE! Campaign 2022: Trails and Open Space Coalition. GIVE! Campaign 2022: Rocky Mountain Field Institute. GIVE! Campaign 2022: Rocky Mountain Field Institute. GIVE! Campaign 2022: Space Foundation.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Nonprofit finds homes for unadoptable dogs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The annual Give! campaign is currently underway, and FOX21 is highlighting local organizations that need your help. One of these organizations is All Breed Rescue & Training (ABRT). ABRT is a nonprofit dog rescue and training organization based in Colorado Springs. Since 1994 they have been rescuing, rehabilitating, and finding forever homes for dogs deemed […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Woman-owned Caliola expanding in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Caliola is a 100% woman-owned communications technology firm that specializes in supporting the defense industry, and it is expanding in Colorado Springs. Caliola Founder, President & CEO, Jennifer Halford said, “When I began looking for a community to start Caliola, there were many qualities that brought not only my business but my […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs doctor ordered to pay nearly a million dollars for non-consensual surgery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs doctor was ordered by a judge to pay nearly $1 million for medical battery. According to Malnar Injury Law, the El Paso County District Court entered a judgement of $974,543 with Dr. Tiffany Willard and a woman named Carrie Kennedy. Malnar Law says this amount was determined by a jury and will pay for past and future medical bills of Kennedy. According to court papers sent to 11 News by the same law firm, part of the charges are compensatory.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Holiday season DUI enforcement underway in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Holiday DUI enforcement began Thursday in Colorado, and Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) officials are trying to get and keep impaired drivers off the road before decisions turn deadly. According to CDOT, 36% of traffic fatalities in the state this year have involved impaired drivers....
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Shake Shack, Illegal Pete's, new apartments: Updates on Colorado Springs projects

If you do, you might miss changes in Colorado Springs’ retail, residential and commercial landscape — new stores, restaurants, apartment complexes and the like. The Gazette routinely reports on such high-profile projects, many of which have been proposed by businesses and developers in response to the Springs’ continued population growth, employer expansions and the city’s ranking as one of the nation’s most desirable places to live, an honor bestowed by U.S. News & World Report.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Kearney Hub

Warnings about shooter raise questions

DENVER — A California woman who warned a judge last year about the danger posed by the suspect in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting said that the deaths could have been prevented if earlier charges against the suspect weren't dismissed. Jeanie Streltzoff — a relative of alleged shooter...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

A Colorado bondsman is in jail, one man is dead

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A wanted man is dead, a Colorado bondsman is behind bars, and his associate is recovering in a Colorado Springs hospital. Alamosa police are still investigating a shooting that happened Thursday in Alamosa. Police say bondsman Robert Thrash entered a home looking for Phil Lucero, who...
ALAMOSA, CO
KKTV

Colorado utility company offers energy saving tips for winter

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - As we approach winter in Colorado, residents will be using more power to warm up their homes which means higher energy bills are almost unavoidable. Black Hills Energy, which serves Pueblo and Cañon City, is offering some free and easy ways people can cut their costs down significantly while still living comfortably through the winter.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Final decision on Space Command in Colorado Springs expected ‘soon,’ commanding general says

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- New information indicates that the three-year controversy over whether to keep U.S. Space Command at Peterson Space Force Base, or move it to Huntsville, Alabama, should be decided before the end of the year. KRDO Gen. James Dickinson, speaking during an online forum two weeks ago, responded to a question The post Final decision on Space Command in Colorado Springs expected ‘soon,’ commanding general says appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Serious crash along Woodmen Road west of I-25 in Colorado Springs Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash closed part of a busy roadway in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon. At about 12:15 p.m. officials with the City of Colorado Springs tweeted about a crash in the intersection of E. Woodmen Road and Corporate Drive. At that time, one lane of westbound Woodmen was closed while all of northbound Corporate was closed. The actual crash occurred along Commerce Center Drive, on the north side of Woodmen.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

