FOX21 News: We are Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — FOX21 News will get an exclusive look at the history of Pueblo and the people living and working in the city for the week of Monday, Dec. 12. Pueblo is a city in the midst of revitalization with dreams of a bustling downtown and city center reminiscent of its heyday. With small-town […]
One of Pueblo’s hidden gems will take you sky-high!
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — It’s time to kick off the week sky-high with the Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum to learn about why it is known as a Colorado hidden gem. The Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum (PWAM) is a non-profit museum started in the mid-1970s by the then Pueblo City Manager Fred Weisbrod. Now, it is owned […]
The Pueblo community knows what it needs
You’ve probably heard what happened in my community recently. On Nov. 28, the Pueblo City Council members voted to accept an ordinance that will contradict the state law that protects our right to reproductive health and abortion, the Reproductive Health Equity Act, passed this year. As a faith leader in Pueblo, I know where our […] The post The Pueblo community knows what it needs appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
KRDO
Declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency issued in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mayor of Pueblo Nick Gradisar issued a temporary housing and shelter emergency declaration for the City of Pueblo. The declaration begins at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, and ends at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. During this emergency, local churches, synagogues, mosques,...
FOX21News.com
CSFD investigating home construction fire
Nonprofit finds homes for unadoptable dogs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The annual Give! campaign is currently underway, and FOX21 is highlighting local organizations that need your help. One of these organizations is All Breed Rescue & Training (ABRT). ABRT is a nonprofit dog rescue and training organization based in Colorado Springs. Since 1994 they have been rescuing, rehabilitating, and finding forever homes for dogs deemed […]
Woman-owned Caliola expanding in Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Caliola is a 100% woman-owned communications technology firm that specializes in supporting the defense industry, and it is expanding in Colorado Springs. Caliola Founder, President & CEO, Jennifer Halford said, “When I began looking for a community to start Caliola, there were many qualities that brought not only my business but my […]
KRDO
Crews respond to kitchen fire in Colorado Springs house near Flanagan Park
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on the east side of the city. CSFD first reported the fire at 5:03 p.m. as a residential structure fire in the 3100 block of N. Arcadia St. At 5:15 p.m., CSFd reported Engine...
KKTV
Colorado Springs doctor ordered to pay nearly a million dollars for non-consensual surgery
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs doctor was ordered by a judge to pay nearly $1 million for medical battery. According to Malnar Injury Law, the El Paso County District Court entered a judgement of $974,543 with Dr. Tiffany Willard and a woman named Carrie Kennedy. Malnar Law says this amount was determined by a jury and will pay for past and future medical bills of Kennedy. According to court papers sent to 11 News by the same law firm, part of the charges are compensatory.
KKTV
Holiday season DUI enforcement underway in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Holiday DUI enforcement began Thursday in Colorado, and Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) officials are trying to get and keep impaired drivers off the road before decisions turn deadly. According to CDOT, 36% of traffic fatalities in the state this year have involved impaired drivers....
KRDO
Pueblo City Council’s tables proposed abortion ordinance; pulled from agenda indefinitely
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo City Council voted 4-3 to table the abortion ordinance. It's now pulled from the agenda indefinitely unless a council member puts it on the agenda again. Since the ordinance is now tabled, there will be no public comment in tonight's meeting. Monday, Pueblo's City...
Shake Shack, Illegal Pete's, new apartments: Updates on Colorado Springs projects
If you do, you might miss changes in Colorado Springs’ retail, residential and commercial landscape — new stores, restaurants, apartment complexes and the like. The Gazette routinely reports on such high-profile projects, many of which have been proposed by businesses and developers in response to the Springs’ continued population growth, employer expansions and the city’s ranking as one of the nation’s most desirable places to live, an honor bestowed by U.S. News & World Report.
Kearney Hub
Warnings about shooter raise questions
DENVER — A California woman who warned a judge last year about the danger posed by the suspect in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting said that the deaths could have been prevented if earlier charges against the suspect weren't dismissed. Jeanie Streltzoff — a relative of alleged shooter...
KKTV
A Colorado bondsman is in jail, one man is dead
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A wanted man is dead, a Colorado bondsman is behind bars, and his associate is recovering in a Colorado Springs hospital. Alamosa police are still investigating a shooting that happened Thursday in Alamosa. Police say bondsman Robert Thrash entered a home looking for Phil Lucero, who...
KRDO
Crowd gathers before Pueblo City Council’s anticipated final vote on proposed abortion ordinance
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, Pueblo's City Council is expected to have a final vote on the controversial abortion ordinance that seeks to prevent an abortion and reproductive health clinic from operating out of the city. The 11-page ordinance passed its first reading on Nov. 28. The proposed ordinance cites...
KKTV
Colorado utility company offers energy saving tips for winter
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - As we approach winter in Colorado, residents will be using more power to warm up their homes which means higher energy bills are almost unavoidable. Black Hills Energy, which serves Pueblo and Cañon City, is offering some free and easy ways people can cut their costs down significantly while still living comfortably through the winter.
Final decision on Space Command in Colorado Springs expected ‘soon,’ commanding general says
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- New information indicates that the three-year controversy over whether to keep U.S. Space Command at Peterson Space Force Base, or move it to Huntsville, Alabama, should be decided before the end of the year. KRDO Gen. James Dickinson, speaking during an online forum two weeks ago, responded to a question The post Final decision on Space Command in Colorado Springs expected ‘soon,’ commanding general says appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Serious crash along Woodmen Road west of I-25 in Colorado Springs Monday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash closed part of a busy roadway in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon. At about 12:15 p.m. officials with the City of Colorado Springs tweeted about a crash in the intersection of E. Woodmen Road and Corporate Drive. At that time, one lane of westbound Woodmen was closed while all of northbound Corporate was closed. The actual crash occurred along Commerce Center Drive, on the north side of Woodmen.
KRDO
Memorial Hospital surgical patient awarded nearly $1 million, doctor found guilty of battery
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An El Paso County District Judge ordered a Colorado Springs to pay nearly $1 million to a former surgical patient. In October, a jury found that Dr. Tiffany Willard, a physician at Colorado Springs’ Memorial Hospital Central, was guilty of medical battery against a former patient following surgery to remove a hemorrhoid.
KRDO
Club Q fundraising event scheduled for Sunday night at Oskar Blues
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sunday night, Oskar Blues in downtown Colorado Springs is hosting a benefit show with local bands, comedians and vendors in hopes of raising money for Club Q victims. The event runs from 6-9 p.m. on Dec. 11. According to a press release from the organizer,...
