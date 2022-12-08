Read full article on original website
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
It's against Illinois law to pass a stopped school bus: Why are so many drivers doing it?Jennifer GeerIllinois State
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
United Airlines flight from Houston to Chicago delayed after pocket knife found onboardEdy ZooHouston, TX
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield unveils landmark vision for Westfield Old Orchard
The multi-phase development began earlier this fall with the modernization of the existing shopping center
Sunday Brunch: Ja’Grill in Chicago’s Hyde Park
CHICAGO — Chef Cornell Edwards and Aeron Lancero from Ja’Grill joined WGN Weekend Morning News for Sunday brunch. Ja’Grill is in the 1500 block of East Harber Court. This is in the Hyde Park neighborhood in Chicago. Here’s the recipe for some authentic Jamaican fish: Procedures:
aroundthetownchicago.com
Where have all the delis gone?
I grew up in Chicago. Back in my day, every neighborhood that had a Jewish population had a deli- a delicatessen that had both a sit-down restaurant and of course the counter where one could buy the cold cuts, side dishes, bagels and everything else needed for a typical Sunday in the Jewish household. Names like Ashkenaz, Friedman’s, Roberts, The Bagel and a host of others. In some areas they were names like Selma’s, Jack’, Moishe’s and a name that stands out in Chicago, Manny’s ( still going strong).
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast Spots in Chicago – (With Photos)
If it is your first time visiting Chicago, it is a must to experience local culture. One of its popular activities is, of course, to try out what are the popular local restaurants to eat for breakfast. Whether you are craving for something classic or a more creative cuisine, here...
Free food market in Woodlawn to host special holiday market Dec. 19
A free weekly food market held every Thursday at Woodlawn’s First Presbyterian Church, 6400 S. Kimbark Ave., will host a special holiday market next Monday, Dec. 19. The market will run from 10 a.m. to noon. At Monday’s market, attendees will be able to pick up food items for...
A Chicago-Area Main Street Is In The Running For Merriest Main Streets In The US
About 60 miles outside of Chicago, a quaint main street is currently being celebrated for its cheerful holiday spirit! The TODAY Show recently recognized Woodstock, IL for its glimmering Christmas atmosphere. Filled with an array of historic local buildings, festive activities, and plenty of cheer, the town was recently praised by The TODAY Show for being one of the Merriest Main Streets in the U.S. during the show’s annual Countdown to Christmas. As for how the town first became nominated? Well, that would be thanks to the local community members who sent in applications and photos, bringing the town to national attention. What could be more festive than being nominated by community members for one of the @TODAYshow Merriest Main Streets in America? The City of @Woodstock_IL will be featured LIVE Friday for their “Merriest Main Street” series!
Recognize This Movie-Famous Suburban Chicago Home? It Just Sold For $1.6M. See Inside
The suburban Chicago home from an iconic 1984 coming-of-age John Hughes film just sold for a cool $1.6 million. The home, at 3022 Payne St. in Evanston, is the home of Molly Ringwold's character in "Sixteen Candles" -- high school sophomore Samantha "Sam" Baker, whose family famously forgets her 16th birthday in favorite of older sister GInny's upcoming wedding.
Do You Know This Chicago Symbol? What to Know About the Municipal Device
Have you heard of the Chicago municipal device? Chances are, if you haven't, you'll soon spot it all over the city. The symbol saw a resurgence in awareness after the Chicago Bulls unveiled their city edition jerseys last month, featuring it prominently. The symbol has also been the topic of...
Hundreds of thousands to flock to Des Plaines for largest Our Lady of Guadalupe pilgrimage in US
The celebration will feature multiple masses, music, and folkloric dance performance, all dedicated to paying homage to the Patroness of Americas.
Here's Where You Can See This Year's Official Christmas Tree in Downtown Chicago
From the Christkindlmarket at Daley Plaza to the iconic Walnut Room at Macy's State Street, Chicago has plenty of holiday activities and traditions if you're looking to get in the spirit. When it comes to popular sights, don't forget Chicago's official Christmas tree. Standing at an impressive 55 feet tall,...
wgnradio.com
Kathy Hart remembers her loyal Chicago listeners
Radio personality and creator of Gritology.com Kathy Hart joins Bob Sirott to talk about how great Chicago’s radio listeners are, her website, and why she created it. She also discusses discoveries about herself through her healing journey, her memoir, and a Montana retreat she is putting together.
fox32chicago.com
$450K winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in suburban Chicago
CHICAGO - It could be a very merry Christmas for someone in southwest suburban Chicago after a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $450,000 was sold last week. The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased at Meijer Express Gas Station at 2720 Route 34 in Oswego, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers - 9-11-26-39-42 - to win $450,000 in the Friday evening drawing.
multifamilybiz.com
JVM Realty Completes Acquisition of 240-Unit Luxury Apartment Community in Southwest Chicago Submarket of Romeoville, Illinois
CHICAGO, IL - JVM Realty Corp., a leading vertically integrated multifamily real estate investment and property management firm, announced it has acquired Seasons at Romeoville, a 240-unit luxury apartment community in the Chicago suburb of Romeoville, from Fiduciary Real Estate Development, Inc. JVM will rename the apartment community to The Bluffs.
Legendary Chicago broadcaster Floyd Brown dies at 92
CHICAGO — Legendary Chicago broadcaster Floyd Brown has died. Brown died over the weekend of natural causes, according to his son. He was 92. He spent 54-years of his life on Chicago TV and radio, and 28 of those years were spent at WGN. On television, he was an announcer, sportscaster and host of many […]
southarkansassun.com
Holiday Bonus: $500 Relief Payments For Chicago Residents This Christmas
A $500 worth of relief payments will be received by selected residents of Chicago just in time for Christmas, according to Heim. Find out the qualifications needed to receive this holiday bonus. Chicago is offering $500 worth of relief payments to 25,500 eligible residents across the city. These one-time payments...
wgnradio.com
The Beat Cop’s Guide to breakfast burgers and butter cookies
Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Bacon and Jam. Located at 3335 W. 111th St. in Chicago, they are known for their variety of pancakes, skillets, and their famous Bacon Jam burger. Lt. Haynes also reviews Wolf’s Bakery, located at Wolf’s Bakery 3241 W. 95th St. in Evergreen Park. They are known for their delicious bakery goods, like lemon fluff cake, Irish soda bread, and butter cookies.
fox32chicago.com
More than 700 families will get gifts through Chicago's Christmas in the Wards program
CHICAGO - Chicago's Christmas in the Wards program will provide gifts to more than 700 families this year. On Saturday, some of those families were treated to a shopping spree at a store at 109th and Doty on the South Side. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined families (including some refugees...
Hyde Park School of Dance brings full ‘Nutcracker’ back this weekend
Toy soldiers, a sugar plum fairy and breakdancing Nutcracker Prince will once again light up the stage this weekend in the Hyde Park School of Dance’s annual production of “The Nutcracker.”. An evolving adaptation of Tchaikovsky’s Christmas perennial, this year’s production is the school’s first full show (with...
Park District, give the people what they want: make Promontory Point a Chicago Landmark
In October, Alderman Leslie Hairston, Preservation Chicago and Promontory Point Conservancy requested that Promontory Point be designated an official Chicago Landmark. Chicago City-landmarking would protect the historic limestone revetment from demolition as well as the Alfred Caldwell landscape. In support of this effort, 535 individuals and a dozen organizations wrote...
10 of Chicago's most powerful people in 2022
Welcome to our inaugural annual Axios Chicago Power Players List, a chance to look back at influential leaders who left their marks on our area this year. Methodology: We selected these power players using our own expertise, polling readers and through interviews with influential people.The unscientific list is produced entirely by the Axios Local editorial team and is not influenced by advertising in any way.Those selected were not notified until publication. 📬 Of course, 10 spots won't cover every influential person in Chicago, but we respect your time. And as usual, we want to hear your own picks. Just email...
