Aiken, SC

Movie Guide: What's playing in Aiken for the weekend of Dec. 9

By STAFF REPORTS
Aiken Standard
4 days ago
 4 days ago
"Violent Night" NEW

When a group of mercenaries attack the estate of a wealthy family, Santa Claus must step in to save the day (and Christmas). With David Harbour, John Leguizamo and Alex Hassell. Written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller. Directed by Tommy Wirkola. (1:52) R

“Bones and All”

Maren, a young woman, learns how to survive on the margins of society. With Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Russell, and Mark Rylance. Written by David Kajganich. Based on the novel by Camille DeAngelis. Directed by Luca Guadagnino. (2:10) R

“Devotion”

A pair of U.S. Navy fighter pilots risk their lives during the Korean War and become some of the Navy's most celebrated wingmen. With Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell, and Christina Jackson. Written by Jake Crane, Jonathan Stewart, and Adam Makos. Based on the book by Adam Makos. Directed by J.D. Dillard. (2:15) PG-13

“Strange World”

The legendary Clades are a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest and most crucial mission. With Jake Gyllenhaa), Jaboukie Young-White and Gabrielle Union. Written by Qui Nguyen. Co-directed by Don Hall and Qui Nguyen. (1:42) PG

“The Menu”

A young couple travels to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises. With Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult. Written by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy. Directed by Mark Mylod. (1:46) R

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

The people of Wakanda fight to protect their home from intervening world powers as they mourn the death of King T'Challa. With Tenoch Huert, Letitia Wright and Angela Bassett. Written Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole. Directed by Ryan Coogler. (2:41) PG-13

"Black Adam"

Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods-and imprisoned just as quickly – Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world. With Dwayne Johnson, Viola Davis and Sarah Shahi. Written by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serrah. (2:04) PG-13

WRDW-TV

Amid shortage, pinning ceremony held for local nursing graduates

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Nursing students at Aiken Tech had their pinning ceremony Monday. This graduation comes when they’re needed more than ever, in the middle of a continuing nursing shortage in South Carolina. We talked to new and veteran nurses about why it’s so important to have more...
AIKEN, SC
