Despite high inflation and recession fears, the holiday shopping season appears to be off to a strong start.Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales were solid, as Americans were lured by deep discounts. Although consumer spending may be slowing, it remains surprisingly resilient.The problem, however, is that many Americans' paychecks are not keeping up with stubborn inflation. That has forced consumers to finance their shopping sprees by dipping into savings and tapping increasingly expensive credit cards.Not only is that unsustainable, but it could force consumers to cut spending in the coming months to pay down debt and replenish savings. And that would...

4 DAYS AGO