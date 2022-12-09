Read full article on original website
Walmart Reportedly Preps Its Own Affirm BNPL Challenger
Walmart reportedly plans to offer buy now, pay later (BNPL) through a company it backs. The BNPL will be provided by the Walmart-backed FinTech venture ONE and may be launched in 2023, The Information reported Thursday (Dec. 8). The installment payment option will join the checking accounts, savings accounts and...
Walmart, Target results will tell how gloomy holidays could get for retailers
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Walmart (WMT.N) and Target (TGT.N) results this week are likely to show that major retailers are heading for a turbulent holiday season as rampant inflation has made everything from toothpaste to Christmas sweaters more expensive for shoppers.
IRS Confirms Issuance of $1,400 Stimulus Checks for Eligible Families
Stimulus checks have gone out in several states over the past few months, however, there are still thousands of families who are eligible but haven't yet received one. According to the Office of Tax Analysis,nearly 9 million taxpayer families were still considered eligible to receive the stimulus payments approved by the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to receiving a $1,400 check, they may also qualify for additional tax credits or rebates such as the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.
Mobile Wallets Attract Consumers Looking for New Payment Options
Mobile wallet usage for brick-and-mortar purchases rose 9% globally in Q2 2022. This signals increased consumer adoption of the alternate payment method that harkens the wholesale embrace of credit cards in the 1950s. PYMNTS surveyed 11 countries in “How the World Does Digital: The Impact of Payments on Digital Transformation.”...
Amazon Expands ‘Just Walk Out’ as Shoppers’ Checkout Expectations Rise
Amazon is bringing “Just Walk Out” to third-party grocers as shoppers seek better payment experiences. The eCommerce giant announced Monday (Dec. 5) via an emailed press release that it is bringing the technology to its first non-Amazon-owned United States grocer, Community Groceries in Kansas City, Missouri, suggesting that an increasing number of grocery retailers are becoming interested in next-gen checkout systems.
Digital Payments Give Retailers an Edge With Credit-Leaning Shoppers
More shoppers are turning to financing alternatives to make the holidays merry and bright. This includes one-third of Black Friday shoppers, who funded their purchases with credit cards, loans and other alternatives, including buy now, pay later (BNPL). Retailers may consider this an opportunity to boost their digital payment and financing offerings, making it easier for consumers to purchase holiday items.
FTX CEO blames 'grossly inexperienced' owners for collapse, says customer money funded risky Alameda trades
FTX CEO John Ray III told House lawmakers that the "grossly inexperienced and unsophisticated individuals" running the company had absolute control over customers' funds, which they lost.
Department Stores Expected to ‘Make a Comeback’ on Black Friday, According to Mastercard
With many big-box retailers, department stores and outlet malls closed again on Thanksgiving Day, consumers will be gearing up for a Black Friday shopping blitz, according to new data from Mastercard SpendingPulse. The report, which measures in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment, stated that U.S. retail...
Consumer groups want grocers to ditch digital-only deals
A coalition of consumer groups is asking grocery chains to rethink their digital-only coupons, saying the deals discriminate against people who don’t have smartphones or reliable internet access. Digital-only deals __ advertised online or on store shelves __ can offer significant savings, but they generally require customers to electronically...
Restaurants Lead 8.1% Rise in Retail Sales in November
Consumers spent more in the restaurant, fuel and convenience, and grocery sectors in November. Those sectors were the big winners during a month in which U.S. retail sales — excluding automotive — rose 8.1% year over year, according to a press release about the latest Mastercard SpendingPulse, a report that measures both in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment.
Inflation Has Americans Cutting Back on Food Delivery — How Much Is Their Average Savings Per App?
The term "discretionary spending" usually refers to lifestyle "wants" -- non-essential pursuits like hobbies, travel and luxury spending. Conversely, non-discretionary "needs" items such as rent,...
Shoppers are dipping into savings and going into debt. That could cause a holiday hangover
Despite high inflation and recession fears, the holiday shopping season appears to be off to a strong start.Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales were solid, as Americans were lured by deep discounts. Although consumer spending may be slowing, it remains surprisingly resilient.The problem, however, is that many Americans' paychecks are not keeping up with stubborn inflation. That has forced consumers to finance their shopping sprees by dipping into savings and tapping increasingly expensive credit cards.Not only is that unsustainable, but it could force consumers to cut spending in the coming months to pay down debt and replenish savings. And that would...
Stores Are Getting Tougher on Return Policies As Holiday Shopping Ramps Up
Sure, Christmas gifts are all about the notion that it's "the thought that counts." But such notions also come with the guarantee you can return something if you really don't like it. See: 10...
Supermarkets don’t create jobs, they destroy them
You report that Asda “is planning to open 300 convenience stores and create 10,000 new jobs in the next four years” (6 December). The truth is that these schemes rarely create jobs; rather, they tend to transfer jobs from existing local economies and reduce their number. This isn’t a controversial assertion – these are the economies of scale by which supermarkets are able to profit and which supermarkets well understand.
RH Sales Slide as High-End Retailer Rejects Promotions
In a declining market for home furnishings, RH is targeting upscale buyers. RH Chairman and CEO Gary Friedman said Thursday (Dec. 8) during a quarterly earnings call that the luxury lifestyle retailer continues to reject the discounting that is common in the industry. He said that while the company receives two promotional emails per day from many other companies in the industry, RH has not sent one in nearly two years.
Nearly Half of All Grocery Shoppers Are Switching Merchants
As prices continue to skyrocket, consumers are abandoning their go-to grocers in search of savings. Research from the October edition of PYMNTS’ Consumer Inflation Sentiment study, “Consumer Inflation Sentiment: Consumers Buckle Down On Belt-Tightening,” which draws from a survey of more than 2,600 U.S. consumers in September, finds that 47% of consumers are switching to cheaper merchants.
Bezos urges Americans to hold off on making big-ticket purchases ahead of holidays
(The Hill) — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos urges Americans to wait on making big-ticket purchases ahead of the holiday shopping season amid growing concerns of a possible economic recession. During a sitdown interview with CNN, Bezos told CNN Entertainment reporter Chloe Melas that he advises consumers to slow down...
Promotion-Heavy Electronics and Toys Bring Down Online Prices
"As inflation slows across the economy, internet purchases are actually getting cheaper. Online prices in November fell 3.2 percent month-over-month, and 1.9 percent on an annual basis, according to Adobe Analytics' Digital Price Index. Out of 18 categories, 15 of them saw declines, with groceries, non-prescription drugs, and medical equipment and supplies as the exceptions.Adobe said the overall decline was the result of record Cyber Week discounts, with promotion-heavy products seeing the biggest drops. Electronics, for instance, fell 13 percent, and computers dropped a whopping 18 percent, as retailers tried to clear out excess inventory. Deep discounts and promotions also helped bring...
London Designer Outlet Black Friday sales exceed pre-pandemic levels
Black Friday sales at London Designer Outlet (LDO) exceeded pre-pandemic levels as consumers scramble to secure greater value on gifts in the run-up to Christmas, according to the latest sales figures. Total sales across the London fashion outlet between Sunday 20 and Saturday 26 November this year rose to £2,462,278...
Kroger receives FTC request for additional information on Albertsons deal
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Kroger Co (KR.N) said on Tuesday it received a request for additional information from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission as part of the regulatory review process for its planned $25 billion merger with Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI.N).
