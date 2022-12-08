ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

LIVE: NWS expands Enhanced Risk area to include Tyler

11 a.m.: The Enhanced Risk for today has been expanded by the National Weather Service to include the Tyler and Longview area. 9:15 a.m.: The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Smith County through 5 p.m. Tuesday. Threats include a few tornadoes, isolated hail up to ping-pong...
