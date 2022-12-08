ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

NanaK
4d ago

As a race we need to stop looking for an apology she knew what she was doing, just like most other people especially in high places will say they’re sorry for what they said. I call BS because there is never a real backlash coming from anyone else.

Catherine Belles
4d ago

the appropriate time for drunk woman to apologize was right then and there. Her behavior was unacceptable and racist. The young woman who was so badly treated showed strength in her decision not to retaliate. It's obvious who is the better person.

Jim Williams
4d ago

just because you want an apology and feel you deserve one, doesn't mean you get one. lets just keep the racism narrative alive in the msm.

