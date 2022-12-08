Read full article on original website
WSFA
Montgomery hotel to be converted to garden-style apartments
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An extended stay hotel in east Montgomery will be converted to garden-style apartments. Sonesta ES Suites, located at 1200 Hilmar Court near Carmichael Road, was built as a Residence Inn by Marriott in the 1990s. The Montgomery Planning Commission on Thursday unanimously approved a request to rezone the lot from commercial to multi-family residential.
wvasfm.org
WVAS's "Operation Christmas Bottoms" Helps Babies
What can be more important than keeping our community's babies comfortable, healthy and dry - especially during the holiday season? Providing items to care for local infants and toddlers is the goal of an effort called “Operation Christmas Bottoms,” sponsored by Alabama State University's WVAS 90.7 FM National Public Radio Station and the Gift of Life (GOL) Foundation. The program depends on the kindness and generosity of community residents for donations of new packs of diapers in all sizes, as well as baby wipes.
unionspringsherald.com
The Fridays have it
Do you remember when you were in school and just couldn't wait for the weekend to get here?. Well, in downtown Union Springs, Alabama, you now have a reason to look forward to Fridays again! Friday's are designated for shopping in Bullock County!. It's time to shop with your best...
WSFA
Nashville-style hot chicken chain coming to Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Nashville-style hot chicken chain is coming soon to Montgomery. With a unanimous vote, the Montgomery City Council last week approved a restaurant retail liquor license for Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken. Located at 2701 Eastern Boulevard, the new restaurant will join retailers including T.J. Maxx,...
WSFA
River Region United Way to host giving drive for Flatwood community
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The River Region United Way continues to raise funds to help those in the Flatwood community. This Sunday United Way will host a giving drive. It has been just over one week since an EF-2 Tornado hit the Flatwood community. Two people lost their lives, many residents lost their homes and the community center was destroyed.
thegreenvillestandard.com
Curry turns 106
“I am a child of God,” said Fletcher Curry during an interview before his 106th birthday on Dec. 4 2022. And indeed his faith has seen him through hard times by providing strength, strong mind, goodness of heart and soul and an infectious laugh. Fletcher was born on Dec....
elmoreautauganews.com
Pet of the Week for Autauga County
Spice is a 6-year-old female Black Lab who has already been spayed. She came to PAHS because she is not good with small dogs. Spice has a short black coat with white markings. This pretty lady weighs 68 pounds so she is a large dog. Spice is a very calm girl who walks well on a leash and is house trained. This well behaved dog is very friendly, affectionate, and sweet. She would be great in a home with children. However, Spice should not be in a home with small dogs or cats. She gets along well with dogs her own size–just not small dogs. Spice is a very nice senior lady who would truly love to be someone’s new best friend. Please consider giving this precious girl a new start with a new family.
Columbus Dream Center to give out free toys, Christmas meals
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Dream Center (CDC) will be holding two free giveaways on the same day at the same time for those in need. On Saturday, Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., it will give out free toys and Christmas meals at its center at 4114 Oates Ave. in Columbus. There […]
HBCU Excellence: Six Bands Chosen For The Live ‘Honda Battle Of The Bands’ Showcase, Rickey Smiley & Loni Love Join Celebration
Attention historically Black college grads and supporters, there’s some excellence on the way and it’s going down in Alabama. Honda Battle of the Bands (HBOB), the nation’s premier marching band showcase, will be held for the first time on an HBCU campus at Alabama State University. The annual celebration returns LIVE and via Livestream on February 18, 2023, for its 18th iteration.
WSFA
Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church celebrates 145th anniversary
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It was a lively celebration of faith on Sunday at Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church. Worshipers packed the sanctuary to commemorate the church’s 145th anniversary. It was founded in 1877. “By formally enslaved people,” said Bradley Bennett, presiding deacon. “They took the bricks from...
lowndessignal.com
Hayneville hosts Christmas parade
Mr. and Miss Homecoming 2022, Jamarrian Wilson and Candace Brown represented The Calhoun School atop a Jeep Wrangler in the Town of Hayneville’s Christmas parade on Dec. 3. Hayneville Mayor Jimmy Davis said the parade was well-attended and enjoyed by entrants and guests. The Town of Fort Deposit will hold a parade on Dec. 17 and White Hall citizens can enjoy the town’s parade on Dec. 24. Pictured are (left to right) Wilson and Brown.
Troy Messenger
Baumhower’s Victory Grille holds groundbreaking in Troy
Some rainy weather couldn’t dampen the groundbreaking ceremony held at the future site of Baumhower’s Victory Grille in Troy on Dec. 12. Members of the state government, Troy City Council, Pike County Commission, City of Troy employees, Pike County residents and representatives from Baumhower’s Victory Grille were all on hand for the groundbreaking ceremony.
Light showers possible by Sunday afternoon
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Stuck in the clouds the remainder of day as we are on the northern end of a boundary that is stalled out across the south. This boundary will continue to meander as a low pressure system and cold front move into the region for Sunday. A few light showers will be […]
WSFA
First Alert: Rain chances on the rise today
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A boundary increases rain across the area Sunday and brings seasonal temperatures back to Central and South Alabama. We dry out a bit Monday and Tuesday ahead of another cold front that will bring rain and storms Wednesday, then a major drop in temperatures for the end of the week and weekend ahead.
WSFA
Man killed in overnight house fire in Pine Level
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has died following an overnight house fire in Pine Level, the Autauga County Coroner’s Office confirms. Officials said the fire happened on Upper Kingston Road, just north of Prattville High School. Coroner Buster Barber said another man and a woman lived in the home. He said they suffered minor injuries.
WTVM
WTVM Investigates: Seven people left stranded at the Greyhound Bus station in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was Thursday, September 29, 2022. A Greyhound third-party bus rolled into Columbus to its normal pick up/drop off location. What was supposed to be a 15-minute stop at the Sunoco Gas Station on St. Mary’s Road quickly turned into a nightmare for seven Greyhound passengers.
Alabama State University HoneyBeez Make History By Featuring Plus-Sized Dancers
Plus-sized dancers are giving their petite counterparts a run for their money, and the talent is sizzling. The HoneyBeez dance team at Alabama State University made history as the first HBCU dance group to feature plus-sized dancers. According to Andscape, the HoneyBeez was established in 2004 by ASU alum and...
WSFA
Flatwood community recovering a week after deadly tornado
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been one week since an EF-2 tornado wiped out much of the Flatwood community in north Montgomery County. Several people lost their homes and two people lost their lives. The tornado struck in the early morning hours, destroying homes, buildings, and downed a...
Alabama Basketball Takes Down Another No. 1: Three-and-Out
The panel provides their takes on what helped the Crimson Tide take down Houston on the road.
WSFA
Father who lost family, home in Flatwood community tornado speaks
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a week since an EF-2 tornado wiped out much of the Flatwood community in north Montgomery County. Several people lost their homes, and two people lost their lives. The tornado struck in the early morning hours, destroying homes and buildings while downing...
