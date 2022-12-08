Spice is a 6-year-old female Black Lab who has already been spayed. She came to PAHS because she is not good with small dogs. Spice has a short black coat with white markings. This pretty lady weighs 68 pounds so she is a large dog. Spice is a very calm girl who walks well on a leash and is house trained. This well behaved dog is very friendly, affectionate, and sweet. She would be great in a home with children. However, Spice should not be in a home with small dogs or cats. She gets along well with dogs her own size–just not small dogs. Spice is a very nice senior lady who would truly love to be someone’s new best friend. Please consider giving this precious girl a new start with a new family.

AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO