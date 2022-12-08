Read full article on original website
Blinding blizzard conditions, multiple crashes close part of I-80 in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The wintry storm blinding western Nebraska Tuesday morning is causing all kinds of problems for drivers. The Nebraska Department of Transportation reports I-80 near Brule is closed along with multiple roadways across the Panhandle due to crashes & conditions. Officials expect to announce additional closures...
Thunderstorms, hail hit southeast Nebraska
AUBURN, Neb. -- While the far western part of the state is dealing with snow, the southeastern portion of Nebraska got a different kind of winter storm Monday night. Thunderstorms struck in places like Lincoln, Omaha, Nebraska City and Auburn, with folks in Nemaha County getting hail at approximately 11:00 p.m.
Norfolk road construction meeting postponed for weather
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Due to the current forecasted weather, the public meeting about the road construction in Norfolk has been postponed. With the forecasted inclement weather for Norfolk on Wednesday, the new public meeting is scheduled for Dec. 21 at the Norfolk City Council Chambers from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Originally, the meeting was scheduled for Dec. 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Missing Douglas County man found dead near Ashland
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A missing Douglas County man was found dead Saturday near Ashland, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said. The body of 46-year-old Mark Clardy was found southeast of the Interstate 80 rest area, which is near Mahoney State Park. Clardy was reported missing last Tuesday,...
Car catches fire in Lincoln and blocks traffic during Monday morning’s commute
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A car caught fire in Lincoln on Monday just after 6 a.m. This happened at 40th and A Streets, blocking eastbound traffic. As of Monday afternoon, there was still no word on what led up to the fire. Police have also not said if anyone...
LENRD considering investing in river cameras along Elkhorn River
NORTHEAST Neb. -- The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District will vote on a measure to help purchase cameras at their next committee meeting. The cameras would be placed along the Elkhorn and Platte Rivers to monitor the water for ice jams in the winter season. LENRD was approached by Papio-Missouri NRD for this project, which aims to install three public access cameras to identify if an ice jam is occurring.
Rifle and imagery equipment worth $10,000 stolen from unlocked truck in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police are investigating after an AR-style rifle and imagery equipment were stolen from a truck in southeast Lincoln over the weekend. A 44-year-old man reported that someone had entered his truck, which was parked near 84th Street and Yankee Hill Road, either Friday night or early Saturday morning.
Driver’s blood alcohol level was four times legal limit, Nebraska troopers say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Company holiday parties are a time to let your hair down, but the Nebraska State Patrol is reminding Nebraskans to have a plan to get home safely. During a weekend traffic stop, a driver blew a .339 blood alcohol content, more than four times the legal limit, the Nebraska State Patrol said on Facebook.
Arrest made in connection to $100K coin theft in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was arrested in connection to the theft of $100,000 worth of gold coins in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said they arrested 49-year-old David Fricke on Dec. 10. Fricke reportedly knows the victim and had access to the home. Officers said they are still looking...
Omaha Westside’s Lloyd includes Nebraska in final five
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - Omaha Westside dual-sport star Jaylen Lloyd announced his final five college choices Sunday. Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nebraska and Texas Tech all made the cut. Lloyd runs track and plays football. He was slated to make a college commitment on Nov. 26, but pushed back the date....
One killed in crash on Highway 77 north of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 24-year-old was killed in a crash on Highway 77 north of Lincoln on Friday morning. According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, John Free, 24, of Papillion, was driving a 2002 Dodge ram near Highway 77 and Agnew Road. LSO said the vehicle lost...
Approaching winter storm expected to hammer Nebraska with snow, rain
A winter storm moving across the country could bring heavy snow to some parts of western and northern Nebraska and some significant rain to the Lincoln area. More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that begins Monday night and continues through Thursday, while another dozen or so counties in central Nebraska are in either a winter storm warning or a winter storm watch.
Late morning car crash keeps officials busy in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A late morning single-vehicle accident kept first responders busy in Norfolk as snowy and slick conditions returned to northeast Nebraska. Officials were called to Fourth and Elm St. just before 10 a.m. to a report of an accident. Upon arrival, an SUV could be seen on the...
Three in jail after Taco Bell fight in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Three people were taken into custody after a fight at a Taco Bell in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Taco Bell, 1440 W O St., around 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 10 for a reported weapons violation. Officials said the caller reported that...
Rifle and ammunition among items stolen from Lincoln vehicle
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man reported items, such as a rifle, were stolen from his vehicle during the weekend. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to 8200 block of Flintlock St. around 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 10 for a reported larceny. Officers said the 44-year-old victim told...
Mist and drizzle Monday; Heavier rain into Tuesday morning
Cloudy, foggy, misty, and drizzly are all great words to describe Monday’s weather. Many areas are waking up to fog on Monday morning, which is accompanied by mist and drizzle. For areas near the freezing mark early Monday, there may be some patches of freezing fog or drizzle. The...
Two arrested after large amounts of drugs found during two separate I-80 traffic stops
MAXWELL, Neb. -- Nebraska State Patrol troopers found over 20 lbs. of methamphetamine and 157 lbs. of marijuana during two separate traffic stops near Maxwell and York. NSP said a trooper saw a Toyota Camry traveling east and speeding on Interstate 80 near Maxwell at mile marker 194 at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 7. The trooper performed a traffic stop and reportedly became suspicious of criminal activity.
Man Arrested After Attempted Theft of Fuel From a Lincoln Construction Business
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 12)–A 48-year-old Lincoln man is behind bars, after he allegedly tried to steal 35 gallons of gasoline from a north Lincoln construction business early Monday morning. According to LPD, the owner of Walton Construction at 5100 North 48th Street got an alert through his security system...
Facebook page shares best light displays in Lincoln during the holiday season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With the holidays right around the corner, homeowners will decorate with thousands of lights across the Capital City. As in years past, there is an updated Facebook page that shares the best and brightest houses for the holidays. The page is called Phillip’s Lincoln Lights, which...
Trespassing complaint leads to arrest of Norfolk woman
A Norfolk woman was arrested after police discovered warrants during a trespass call. Captain Chad Reiman said police were called to the area of 11th Street and Phillip Avenue Friday afternoon for a complaint of a trespasser. The suspect, 37-year-old Magan Mahlin, was arrested for two warrants. Once she was...
