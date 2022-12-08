Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for Greenville teen who ran away in dad’s car
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a 15-year-old who ran away from home overnight. Semjasemja Nella Williams ran away from Ashton Woods Apartments on Pelham Road around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to deputies. She is driving her father’s 2019 White GMC Terrian tag number: PYB673.
FOX Carolina
Deadly Accident in Easley
Anderson Co. deputies searching for trailer in grand larceny investigation
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a trailer that was stolen on Saturday. Deputies said a black Chevrolet 2500 HD stole a black cargo trailer. According to deputies, the black Chevrolet had two white males inside. If you see this truck or this...
FOX Carolina
Police looking for owner of dog found near school in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is looking for the owner of a dog found near a school Monday morning. Police said the dog was found at Beck Academy on Woodruff Road by a School Resource Officer. She appears to have spent time digging before arriving at...
Deputies investigate shooting in Greenville Co.
Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that left two people injured early Monday morning.
Man dies in crash on Calhoun Memorial Hwy. in Easley
A driver died in a crash Monday morning in Easley.
FOX Carolina
Oconee Co. woman accused of stealing over $300,000 from assisted living patient
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that an Oconee County woman was recently charged for allegedly stealing from an assisted living patient. Wilson said the suspect, 43-year-old Chanda L. Sargent, was charged with eleven counts of Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult and one count...
FOX Carolina
Greenville Senior Living Investigation
FOX Carolina
Access to Alzheimer's drug
wspa.com
House fire under investigation in Spartanburg Co.
FOX Carolina
Two fired after ‘troubling and serious’ allegations at Greenville assisted living facility
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An assisting living facility in Greenville said two employees have been terminated after an internal investigation into allegations about the mistreatment of a resident. Officials at the Oaks at Chanticleer on Berkmans Lane said they were presented with “troubling and serious” allegations about an employee...
Woman killed, 1 injured in Greenville Co. crash
A woman was killed and another person was injured in a crash involving three vehicles Monday, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
WYFF4.com
Deputies ask you to call 911 if you see this South Carolina teen who left in her dad's car
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Deputies in Greenville County, South Carolina, are asking you to call 911 if you see a teen who took her father's car. Semjasemja Nella Williams, 15, ran away from Ashton Woods Apartments on Pelham Road at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF...
FOX Carolina
Wigged out Women: Regaining confidence
FOX Carolina
2 men hospitalized following overnight shooting in Greenville Co, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a shooting that took place overnight and left two people hurt. Deputies said around 1:15 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office was called to 1115 Cedar Lane Road. Upon arrival, two men were found with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital.
FOX Carolina
Union County K-9 officer passes away just weeks after last call
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office announced that K-9 officer Duke recently passed away following a battle with cancer. Deputies said Duke passed away just a few weeks after apprehending his last suspect. They added that his last capture “will definitely be one that is remembered.”
FOX Carolina
Trayvon Martin’s mother speaks in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sybrina Fulton is in the Upstate on Tuesday to speak about moving forward from hopelessness and heartache after the death of her son Trayvon Martin in 2012. Trayvon, 17, was shot to death by George Zimmerman in a neighborhood in Sanford, Florida. Zimmerman, a neighborhood...
FOX Carolina
Poinsettia history in the Upstate
FOX Carolina
Upstate woman threw mother’s body in river, stole $68K in Social Security benefits
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman who avoided prison time for local charges connected to the theft of her mother’s Social Security benefits was sentenced on a federal charge. Beth Beamer pleaded guilty to theft of government property after receiving more than $68,900 in Social Security meant for...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim from Pickens County crash
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim who died following a crash in Easley on Monday morning. The Easley Police Department and the Pickens County Coroner’s Office are investigating a deadly crash on Highway 123 in Easley. The crash happened around 9...
