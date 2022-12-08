ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Deputies searching for Greenville teen who ran away in dad’s car

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a 15-year-old who ran away from home overnight. Semjasemja Nella Williams ran away from Ashton Woods Apartments on Pelham Road around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to deputies. She is driving her father’s 2019 White GMC Terrian tag number: PYB673.
Deadly Accident in Easley

Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. Two employees have been fired from a senior living facility after a delayed report of mistreatment. Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Spartanburg Ferris Wheel Shut Down.
Police looking for owner of dog found near school in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is looking for the owner of a dog found near a school Monday morning. Police said the dog was found at Beck Academy on Woodruff Road by a School Resource Officer. She appears to have spent time digging before arriving at...
Greenville Senior Living Investigation

Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. The Ferris Wheel ride in downtown Spartanburg has been discontinued. Ride operators say that the Ferris Wheel did not meet standards expected for the community.
Access to Alzheimer's drug

Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. Two employees have been fired from a senior living facility after a delayed report of mistreatment. Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Spartanburg Ferris Wheel Shut Down. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Ferris...
House fire under investigation in Spartanburg Co.

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The City of Greenville and Duke Energy will provide more money to help homeowners bury their power lines. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/greenville-duke-energy-to-provide-homeowners-bigger-subsidies-to-bury-power-lines/. 2 employees at Upstate assisted living facility fired …. GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two employees were fired from an Upstate assisted living facility following an...
Wigged out Women: Regaining confidence

Highlighting what's new in the area including Social Latitude and Dabo Swinney's Walk-ons Sports Bistreaux. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. New Brazilian steakhouse coming to Greenville. Haywood Mall is getting a new Brazilian steakhouse. Spartanburg Christmas...
Union County K-9 officer passes away just weeks after last call

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office announced that K-9 officer Duke recently passed away following a battle with cancer. Deputies said Duke passed away just a few weeks after apprehending his last suspect. They added that his last capture “will definitely be one that is remembered.”
Trayvon Martin’s mother speaks in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sybrina Fulton is in the Upstate on Tuesday to speak about moving forward from hopelessness and heartache after the death of her son Trayvon Martin in 2012. Trayvon, 17, was shot to death by George Zimmerman in a neighborhood in Sanford, Florida. Zimmerman, a neighborhood...
Poinsettia history in the Upstate

Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. Two employees have been fired from a senior living facility after a delayed report of mistreatment. Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Spartanburg Ferris Wheel Shut Down. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The Ferris...
Coroner identifies victim from Pickens County crash

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim who died following a crash in Easley on Monday morning. The Easley Police Department and the Pickens County Coroner’s Office are investigating a deadly crash on Highway 123 in Easley. The crash happened around 9...
