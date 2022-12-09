Newest member of Sarasota County Legislative Delegation says he needs to see strong signs of residents’ support for Siesta Key incorporation to vote for necessary legislative bill

Read full article on original website
Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On November 22 it emerged that Florida's legislators are considering another reversal of the so-called 'resign-to-run' law that has been chopped and changed many times in recent years.
Outgoing state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried wants the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate a claim by former President Donald Trump that he sent federal agents to South Florida to keep the 2018 election from being “stolen” from Gov. Ron DeSantis. Fried, who narrowly was elected to her...
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — Florida's governor on Tuesday appeared to dismiss recent critical comments aimed at him by former President Donald Trump as "just noise." Just hours after Gov. Ron DeSantis defeated Democratic challenger Charlie Crist in last week's general election, Trump released a lengthy statement, calling DeSantis an "average" governor and taking credit for bolstering the Republican's image.
Republicans won big in Florida in the midterm elections, even as Democrats outperformed expectations in most other parts of the country. Two of the biggest faces in Republican politics, Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump, call Florida their home. Unlike in most of the country, more Latino voters...
Gov. Ron DeSantis filled two judicial openings in Palm Beach County: one in the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Court and one in County Court.
The big story: For years, many school boards across Florida have had rules limiting speakers from making comments about specific individuals. The goal, they say, is to maintain civility and retain focus on the policies and other actions within the board’s purview, without getting into personalities. The Moms for...
NORTH PORT – Residents who want North Port to shrink its boundaries have asked a state judge to reject the City Commission’s decision at a special October meeting reaffirming its denial of a petition meant to contract the city limits and exclude land west of the Myakka River. The city of North Port...
photo credit: Santa Rosa officials heard hours of public input Monday evening on the thorny issue of short term rentals, as the city looks toward revising its recently enacted rules this spring. Barely more than a year old, in general, officials believe the regulations are working. Monday's meeting was an opportunity for the public to disagree, and for the most part, they did. Several called unfair a prohibition against operating a short term rental within a thousand feet of another. The rule is meant to reduce noise complaints. However several people, including Christiani Gonzales, said they were counting on vacation rental revenue to help finance...
In search of the best and fun things to do in Florida Panhandle?. Florida Panhandle lies in the northwestern area of Florida, United States. It is a strip of land of about 200 miles, lying between Alabama and Georgia. The Panhandle is famous for its white sand beaches and emerald...
