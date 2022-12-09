Newest member of Sarasota County Legislative Delegation says he needs to see strong signs of residents’ support for Siesta Key incorporation to vote for necessary legislative bill

photo credit: Santa Rosa officials heard hours of public input Monday evening on the thorny issue of short term rentals, as the city looks toward revising its recently enacted rules this spring. Barely more than a year old, in general, officials believe the regulations are working. Monday's meeting was an opportunity for the public to disagree, and for the most part, they did. Several called unfair a prohibition against operating a short term rental within a thousand feet of another. The rule is meant to reduce noise complaints. However several people, including Christiani Gonzales, said they were counting on vacation rental revenue to help finance...

