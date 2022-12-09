ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Newest member of Sarasota County Legislative Delegation says he needs to see strong signs of residents’ support for Siesta Key incorporation to vote for necessary legislative bill

By Rachel Brown Hackney, Editor, Publisher
sarasotanewsleader.com
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 4 WFTX

'That is just noise,' Florida's governor says of Trump's 'DeSanctimonious' comment

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — Florida's governor on Tuesday appeared to dismiss recent critical comments aimed at him by former President Donald Trump as "just noise." Just hours after Gov. Ron DeSantis defeated Democratic challenger Charlie Crist in last week's general election, Trump released a lengthy statement, calling DeSantis an "average" governor and taking credit for bolstering the Republican's image.
FLORIDA STATE
KRCB 104.9

Operators, opponents seeking revisions to Santa Rosa vacation rental rules

photo credit:  Santa Rosa officials heard hours of public input Monday evening on the thorny issue of short term rentals, as the city looks toward revising its recently enacted rules this spring.    Barely more than a year old, in general, officials believe the regulations are working.    Monday's meeting was an opportunity for the public to disagree, and for the most part, they did.    Several called unfair a prohibition against operating a short term rental within a thousand feet of another. The rule is meant to reduce noise complaints.    However several people, including Christiani Gonzales, said they were counting on vacation rental revenue to help finance...
SANTA ROSA, CA
cohaitungchi.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Florida Panhandle

In search of the best and fun things to do in Florida Panhandle?. Florida Panhandle lies in the northwestern area of Florida, United States. It is a strip of land of about 200 miles, lying between Alabama and Georgia. The Panhandle is famous for its white sand beaches and emerald...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy