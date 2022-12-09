Circuit judge sets early 2023 hearing on Sarasota County motion seeking ruling in favor of county in Ramirez’s Siesta hotel lawsuit

Read full article on original website
Related
Residents ask judge to reject latest North Port commission decision against contraction
NORTH PORT – Residents who want North Port to shrink its boundaries have asked a state judge to reject the City Commission’s decision at a special October meeting reaffirming its denial of a petition meant to contract the city limits and exclude land west of the Myakka River. The city of North Port...
Gabby Petito's parents file motion to add Laundrie family attorney as defendant in lawsuit
TAMPA - The parents of Gabby Petito have filed a motion to add Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino as a defendant in an ongoing civil lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's parents, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie. Petito vanished in the summer of 2021 on a cross-country road trip with Brian Laundrie. As a nationwide search ensued, attention also turned to Laundrie, who returned home to Florida and vanished in a nature reserve. Days into the search for Laundrie, Petito's body was found in Grand Teton National Forest in Wyoming, and a coroner ruled she died by strangulation. Laundrie's body was found in...
Washington Examiner
Federal judge rejects request for DeSantis testimony over suspended prosecutor
A federal judge ruled Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) won't have to testify over his decision to suspend a Hillsborough County prosecutor for violating the state's abortion law, though the ruling may be reexamined during the trial set to begin next week. The Florida governor suspended Andrew Warren from his...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis faces legal challenge after sneaking $12M for 'unauthorized alien' relocation into 2022 appropriations bill
The program didn’t appear in early versions of the 2022 state budget.
Florida judge dismisses lawsuit against DeSantis migrant flights on technical grounds
The judge recommended state Sen. Jason Pizzo and his attorneys craft a new complaint clearly spelling out their arguments questioning the constitutionality of the migrant flights.
Andrew Warren’s chief of staff undercuts argument in DeSantis lawsuit
TALLAHASSEE — Former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren’s chief of staff told Warren not to sign a pledge that he wouldn’t prosecute abortions, according to testimony on Thursday, the third day of trial in Warren’s lawsuit challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to remove him from office.
Court upholds Florida school board rule against Moms for Liberty challenge
The big story: For years, many school boards across Florida have had rules limiting speakers from making comments about specific individuals. The goal, they say, is to maintain civility and retain focus on the policies and other actions within the board’s purview, without getting into personalities. The Moms for...
DeSantis appoints 2 judges in Palm Beach County
Gov. Ron DeSantis filled two judicial openings in Palm Beach County: one in the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Court and one in County Court.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis faces yet another lawsuit over Martha's Vineyard migrant flights
The lawsuit makes a series of allegations, including violations of constitutional due-process and equal-protection rights.
Operators, opponents seeking revisions to Santa Rosa vacation rental rules
photo credit: Santa Rosa officials heard hours of public input Monday evening on the thorny issue of short term rentals, as the city looks toward revising its recently enacted rules this spring. Barely more than a year old, in general, officials believe the regulations are working. Monday's meeting was an opportunity for the public to disagree, and for the most part, they did. Several called unfair a prohibition against operating a short term rental within a thousand feet of another. The rule is meant to reduce noise complaints. However several people, including Christiani Gonzales, said they were counting on vacation rental revenue to help finance...
Tampa Bay lawmaker who called U.S. 19 pedestrian project ‘waste’ walks back claims
PINELLAS COUNTY — In October, state Sen. Ed Hooper publicly took aim at a project in his own neck of the woods, and at the state for funding it with what he called a “waste” of taxpayer money. “It should be alarming to all of us that...
cohaitungchi.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Florida Panhandle
In search of the best and fun things to do in Florida Panhandle?. Florida Panhandle lies in the northwestern area of Florida, United States. It is a strip of land of about 200 miles, lying between Alabama and Georgia. The Panhandle is famous for its white sand beaches and emerald...
Florida Supreme Court hears arguments in Tallahassee Police Marsy's Law case
The Florida Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday in a case involving the Florida Police Benevolent Association, the city of Tallahassee and Marsy's Law.
Comments / 0