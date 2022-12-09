Gilligan’s Bar & Grill petition to continue live music after 10 p.m. in Siesta Village wins Planning Commission endorsement

Read full article on original website
Longboat Observer
Plans altered to widen Lorraine Road in Lakewood Ranch
The upcoming widening of Lorraine Road has topped the county’s infrastructure priorities, but a recent need to acquire more homes to build stormwater retention ponds placed county commissioners on pause on Dec. 6. Scott May, a Manatee County engineer, presented the project revisions to the commission and said a...
Mysuncoast.com
Luxury apartments proposed for DeSoto Square Mall parking lot
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A developer from Winter Garden has submitted a proposal to build luxury apartments in the southeast parking lot of the DeSoto Square Mall called “Cameron Bradenton”. The Inlet Property Company has the 240 unit garden-style multi-family community listed on their website stating, “one of...
businessobserverfl.com
Pickleball clubs coming to six additional sites as part of $180M expansion
The Pickleball Club, with assistance from Sarasota real estate firm Harry E. Robbins Associates Inc., recently acquired six additional locations that will be developed into indoor pickleball facilities. In total, according to a press release, The Pickleball Club is investing $180 million into the development of 15 privately owned pickleball...
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton residents protest against new road project
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - 59th Street West residents put red signs out on their front lawns as a protest against a road expansion on their street. The signs read “Save 59th St W.” and “Save our homes.” The street connects Manatee Avenue and Cortez Road, the two main ways of getting in and out of Anna Maria Island. The road project was approved by Manatee County Commissioners on Dec. 6, 2022.
Mysuncoast.com
Proposed Myakka city development causes concerns
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - A proposed Myakka City community has caused concern to the current residents of the area. The Myakka Village development is planned to be a 430 Acre area of family residences and a golf course. However, local residents are concerned that the development would significantly change...
Longboat Observer
Airport files two legal actions against city over apartments approval
The legal tussle between Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport and the city of Sarasota over its approval of an apartment development at the former Sarasota Kennel Club has reached the 12th Judicial Circuit in Sarasota County. On Tuesday, Sarasota attorney Robert Lincoln filed a complaint with the court naming both the city...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota surprises three Teacher of the Year finalists
Three Sarasota County Schools teachers were named finalists for the district Teacher of the Year award on Monday during a surprise tour to each of their schools by administrators and members of the Education Foundation of Sarasota County. Courtney Smith of Booker High was named high school teacher of the...
Mysuncoast.com
Leonard Reid House Update
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The House known as the Leonard Reid House was moved from to the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Way, and Orange Avenue in Sarasota’s Newtown Community. Organizers say the house was moved from Overtown the first African American community in Sarasota. An area currently known as the Rosemary District. .
fox13news.com
Manatee County inmates show off green thumbs with traditional Christmas plant
PALMETTO, Fla. - Inmates in Manatee County are learning a new set of skills that may help them once their time is served by growing and selling poinsettias. At the Manatee County Jail there's a greenhouse filled with colorful Christmas poinsettias. "We've been coming here for the last six years...
Mysuncoast.com
‘Complete street’ project opens in downtown Sarasota Dec. 15
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bicyclists and pedestrians in downtown Sarasota will celebrate the opening of the Ringling Trail “complete street” project Dec. 15. The project, a one-mile stretch between Lime and Pineapple avenues, features protected bicycle lanes, creating a safer road experience for recreational cyclists and commuters. The lanes also provide connectivity between The Legacy Trail at Payne Park and the downtown core.
businessobserverfl.com
Manatee County approves new leadership
This month a new deputy county administrator for Manatee County is stepping into his new role. In the position, Mitchell Teitelbaum will oversee the county’s day-to-day operations. His appointment was approved by the County Commission in November. “This rounds out the redesign of Manatee County Government,” County Administrator Scott...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Free Things to Do in Sarasota, FL
Sarasota is a gorgeous metropolis in Florida nestled alongside a piece of the Gulf of Mexico. It's an extremely picturesque metropolis, which you will instantly discover even from a aircraft. Sarasota is likely one of the finest locations for a seaside journey due to its white sand seashores, crystal clear...
Mysuncoast.com
Myakka River preservation area grows with land purchase
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - Conservationists have acquired more land at the headwaters of the Myakka River, to preserve areas of floodplain marsh and upland forest, it was announced Thursday. The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast purchased 69 acres that will increase the size of the Myakka Headwaters Preserve,...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County to host its annual ‘Night Before Christmas’
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County is set up for its big Christmas extravaganza. So, if you’re looking to see Santa Claus, come to Manatee County’s Annual “A Night Before Christmas” event, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bradenton’s G.T. Bray Park.
southfloridareporter.com
Deep Sea Fishing in Cortez, FL: The Complete Guide
Looking to get back to basics on your next vacation? Well look no further. Cortez is one of the last authentic fishing villages in Florida where you can get away from it all. This charming settlement of just a few thousand inhabitants lives and breathes fishing. With some of the best inshore waters, along with access to the Gulf of Mexico, there’s little wonder why. That’s why we’re here to talk you through one aspect of casting a line here: deep sea fishing in Cortez.
sarasotamagazine.com
Del Taco Has Opened in Bradenton and Sparked a War of Words With a Nearby Taco Bell
The California-based fast food chain Del Taco recently opened a location on Manatee Avenue in Bradenton, and, in doing so, kicked off a war of words. A nearby Taco Bell updated its marquee to read, "SHES A 10 BUT EATS DELTACO." Del Taco clapped back with, "SHE MUST LIKE BETTER TACOS." Let the battle begin.
44th annual Charlotte County Christmas Parade
The parade was in downtown Punta Gorda and steps off from Charlotte Performing Arts Center, ending at Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.
Madeira Beach driver accused of killing woman in crosswalk on Treasure Island
Pinellas County deputies said a Madeira Beach man was arrested in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman in Treasure Island.
Christmas tree honoring veterans stolen from Venice neighborhood
In the Bay Indies Resort Community, a park at the center is dedicated to honoring military veterans. This Christmas, the local veterans club had a new idea: put up a Christmas tree and hang dog tags on the branches, each with the name of a veteran someone wanted to honor.
10NEWS
New red tide map to be released Friday
Some Tampa Bay area beaches, mainly in Sarasota County, have been plagued by red tide blooms since October. And it's slowly creeping up the shoreline.
