Fate of Sarasota superintendent lies in school board meeting on Tuesday
SARASOTA, Fla. — The final vote on whether to release the superintendent from Sarasota County Public Schools is set for Tuesday evening. Dr. Brennan Asplen last week reached a separation deal with the school district. Some board members, including those recently elected, voted 4-1 to remove Asplen. They argued that he must go because of low test scores, the handling of new laws and transparency.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota surprises three Teacher of the Year finalists
Three Sarasota County Schools teachers were named finalists for the district Teacher of the Year award on Monday during a surprise tour to each of their schools by administrators and members of the Education Foundation of Sarasota County. Courtney Smith of Booker High was named high school teacher of the...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota County libraries closed Friday
Libraries and Historical Resources facilities in the Sarasota County system are closed Friday, Dec. 9, for a staff development day. Regular hours will resume at 10 a.m. Saturday. Additionally, the Disaster Recovery Center operating inside the Shannon Staub Public Library in North Port will be closed. A county spokesperson said...
businessobserverfl.com
Manatee County approves new leadership
This month a new deputy county administrator for Manatee County is stepping into his new role. In the position, Mitchell Teitelbaum will oversee the county’s day-to-day operations. His appointment was approved by the County Commission in November. “This rounds out the redesign of Manatee County Government,” County Administrator Scott...
stpetecatalyst.com
City raises concerns on Ruth Eckerd Hall agreement
Clearwater council members are tussling over the language and lack of information to enter a binding contract with Ruth Eckerd Hall for control of the new waterfront amphitheater. During a Monday city council work session, the council members reviewed a venue license agreement between the city and REH to provide...
businessobserverfl.com
Pickleball clubs coming to six additional sites as part of $180M expansion
The Pickleball Club, with assistance from Sarasota real estate firm Harry E. Robbins Associates Inc., recently acquired six additional locations that will be developed into indoor pickleball facilities. In total, according to a press release, The Pickleball Club is investing $180 million into the development of 15 privately owned pickleball...
Longboat Observer
Plans altered to widen Lorraine Road in Lakewood Ranch
The upcoming widening of Lorraine Road has topped the county’s infrastructure priorities, but a recent need to acquire more homes to build stormwater retention ponds placed county commissioners on pause on Dec. 6. Scott May, a Manatee County engineer, presented the project revisions to the commission and said a...
floridapolitics.com
New questions arise for Ken Welch as several staffers get axed
The city gave no explanation for firing several high-level employees. Two directors were fired from the city of St. Petersburg this month, another resigned without notice and a manager was also fired. It’s the latest staffing shake-up at City Hall that leaves those watching wondering what is going on behind...
Mysuncoast.com
Proposed Myakka city development causes concerns
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - A proposed Myakka City community has caused concern to the current residents of the area. The Myakka Village development is planned to be a 430 Acre area of family residences and a golf course. However, local residents are concerned that the development would significantly change...
veniceoarsman.com
Letter: We Need A Cleaner Venice High
I want to bring attention to and call to action the rising urgency on campus: trash. I am the Event Coordinator for Venice High’s chapter of Heal The Bay and President of the Garden Club. Both clubs are completely student-run, with ambitions to establish environmental awareness and action in and around our campus. We firmly believe our campus represents a new generation of activists, paving the path for how our future will unfold.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Free Things to Do in Sarasota, FL
Sarasota is a gorgeous metropolis in Florida nestled alongside a piece of the Gulf of Mexico. It's an extremely picturesque metropolis, which you will instantly discover even from a aircraft. Sarasota is likely one of the finest locations for a seaside journey due to its white sand seashores, crystal clear...
Christmas tree honoring veterans stolen from Venice neighborhood
In the Bay Indies Resort Community, a park at the center is dedicated to honoring military veterans. This Christmas, the local veterans club had a new idea: put up a Christmas tree and hang dog tags on the branches, each with the name of a veteran someone wanted to honor.
Mysuncoast.com
Luxury apartments proposed for DeSoto Square Mall parking lot
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A developer from Winter Garden has submitted a proposal to build luxury apartments in the southeast parking lot of the DeSoto Square Mall called “Cameron Bradenton”. The Inlet Property Company has the 240 unit garden-style multi-family community listed on their website stating, “one of...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County to host its annual ‘Night Before Christmas’
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County is set up for its big Christmas extravaganza. So, if you’re looking to see Santa Claus, come to Manatee County’s Annual “A Night Before Christmas” event, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bradenton’s G.T. Bray Park.
44th annual Charlotte County Christmas Parade
The parade was in downtown Punta Gorda and steps off from Charlotte Performing Arts Center, ending at Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.
Wonderful Outside Events Around the Suncoast – to Light Up the Holidays!
One of the best parts of the holidays is the amazing lights that twinkle and sparkle. Whether you like some light sprinkling of lights on your tree or a full-blown light show set to music, lights make the holiday. While we might not get snow here on the Suncoast, we have some amazing light shows to get us into the holiday spirits. We are just over two weeks before the holiday, so get out and take in one or all of these break-taking events this weekend!
luxury-houses.net
Magnificent Residence in Lakewood Ranch, Florida With Picturesque Preserve And Lake Views. Now It Can Be Yours for $5.75 Million
8019 Bowspirit Way Home in Lakewood Ranch, Florida for Sale. 8019 Bowspirit Way, Lakewood Ranch, Florida, is a finally modern luxury and opulence in the Lake Club at Lakewood Ranch, situated on 1.13 acres. No other home built to such crafted and magnificent residence has every detail hand selected by the accomplished designers. This Home in Lakewood Ranch offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,6 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8019 Bowspirit Way, please contact Stacy Haas, PL (Phone: 941-907-9595 | 941-587-4359) at Michael Saunders & Company for full support and perfect service.
spectrumnews1.com
Southwest adds nonstop flights from Milwaukee to Sarasota for spring
MILWAUKEE — During the busy spring break season, Southwest Airlines is offering daily nonstop flights from Milwaukee to Sarasota, Florida. Nonstop service will run from March 9, 2023 to April 10, 2023. Flights will go from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. “Spring is peak travel...
businessobserverfl.com
Chicken sandwich-making sisters go from porch to nearly $1 million business
With a counterintuitive approach — what business plan? — two sisters find fast success by sticking to one key nugget: give customers what they want, with good service. Key takeaway: A business plan wasn't the first step for The Barnyard, and it turned out to be the right move for the business which is now through its second year with $400,000 in revenue.
5 Tampa Bay area restaurants listed among most beloved eateries in America for 2022
Five restaurants in the Tampa Bay area were listed among the top 100 most beloved restaurants in America in 2022, according to OpenTable.
