Bobby Jones Golf Club renovations should be completed in summer or early fall of 2023

businessobserverfl.com
Pickleball clubs coming to six additional sites as part of $180M expansion
The Pickleball Club, with assistance from Sarasota real estate firm Harry E. Robbins Associates Inc., recently acquired six additional locations that will be developed into indoor pickleball facilities. In total, according to a press release, The Pickleball Club is investing $180 million into the development of 15 privately owned pickleball...
Longboat Observer
Plans altered to widen Lorraine Road in Lakewood Ranch
The upcoming widening of Lorraine Road has topped the county’s infrastructure priorities, but a recent need to acquire more homes to build stormwater retention ponds placed county commissioners on pause on Dec. 6. Scott May, a Manatee County engineer, presented the project revisions to the commission and said a...
Mysuncoast.com
Proposed Myakka city development causes concerns
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - A proposed Myakka City community has caused concern to the current residents of the area. The Myakka Village development is planned to be a 430 Acre area of family residences and a golf course. However, local residents are concerned that the development would significantly change...
southfloridareporter.com
Deep Sea Fishing in Cortez, FL: The Complete Guide
Looking to get back to basics on your next vacation? Well look no further. Cortez is one of the last authentic fishing villages in Florida where you can get away from it all. This charming settlement of just a few thousand inhabitants lives and breathes fishing. With some of the best inshore waters, along with access to the Gulf of Mexico, there’s little wonder why. That’s why we’re here to talk you through one aspect of casting a line here: deep sea fishing in Cortez.
New data reveals peak of storm surge height during Ian
New data reveals just how high the water rose, as Hurricane Ian moved ashore. Coastal Lee county sustained the highest storm surge, reaching 13 to 14 feet on Sanibel and Fort Myers Beach.
7 Tampa Bay speakeasies
Here is your manual to the exclusive, secretive, and entrancing bars and blind tigers of Tampa Bay.
Mysuncoast.com
Myakka River preservation area grows with land purchase
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - Conservationists have acquired more land at the headwaters of the Myakka River, to preserve areas of floodplain marsh and upland forest, it was announced Thursday. The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast purchased 69 acres that will increase the size of the Myakka Headwaters Preserve,...
businessobserverfl.com
Restaurant company, behind 5-star fun motto, nearly doubles locations in less than a year
Key takeaway: Up until recently, John Horne’s restaurant company, Oysters Rock Hospitality, oversaw four Anna Maria Oyster Bar locations. His company’s total count of locations will soon reach seven. Core challenge: Managing inflation, supply chain disruptions and multiple construction projects can be dizzying and a logistical logjam. What’s...
995qyk.com
Calm And Quiet Peggy Is Looking For A Fur-ever Home
Calm and quiet Peggy is looking for a fur-ever home. Peggy is our Mutt Monday dog this week. Calm and quiet, Peggy is a very good puppy. She would love a family that will give her lots of love and help her build her confidence. Peggy is a three month old, 15 pound Catahoula mix.
Christmas tree honoring veterans stolen from Venice neighborhood
In the Bay Indies Resort Community, a park at the center is dedicated to honoring military veterans. This Christmas, the local veterans club had a new idea: put up a Christmas tree and hang dog tags on the branches, each with the name of a veteran someone wanted to honor.
5 Tampa Bay area restaurants listed among most beloved eateries in America for 2022
Five restaurants in the Tampa Bay area were listed among the top 100 most beloved restaurants in America in 2022, according to OpenTable.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
businessobserverfl.com
Manatee County approves new leadership
This month a new deputy county administrator for Manatee County is stepping into his new role. In the position, Mitchell Teitelbaum will oversee the county’s day-to-day operations. His appointment was approved by the County Commission in November. “This rounds out the redesign of Manatee County Government,” County Administrator Scott...
995qyk.com
5 Of The Most Beloved Eateries Are Here In Tampa Bay
5 of the most beloved eateries are her in Tampa Bay. This is according to OpenTable and they released the list of the top 100 restaurants. They way they came up with the list is that they analyzed over 13 million reviews from its verified OpenTable Diners. 5 of the most beloved eateries are here in Tampa Bay.
Bay News 9
Orange growers struggling as recent storms devastate crops
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — December is peak citrus harvesting season in Florida. However, the recent storms through the area have had an impact on the crop. According to the trade association Florida Citrus Mutual, Hurricane Ian packed a wallop for Bay area citrus farmers. But some fared much better after Hurricane Nicole swept through.
Mysuncoast.com
Three More Days of Sunshine, then a Big Change Arrives Thursday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Light fog kicks off the early morning commute. It should evaporate by 8am. Then sunshine, lower humidity and clear skies will dominate over the next three days. The temperature will rise a few degrees by Wednesday to top off at 81, before a cold front arrives. Thursday the front moves through dumping plenty of rain on the Suncoast area. Behind the storm colder air moves through dropping the high to 70 on Friday, and dipping to the 60s for next weekend,. The weekend will feel crisp and sunny in the day, then grab a jacket as the temperature dips to the low 50s overnight.
fox35orlando.com
What is that noise? South Tampa neighbors search for source of mystery bass sound
TAMPA, Fla. - Neighbors around South Tampa have a mystery on their hands. What is that strange noise?. Hundreds of people have taken to social media, complaining about a deep bass sound that can often be heard and even felt on some Saturday nights into the early morning hours. "A...
businessobserverfl.com
Chicken sandwich-making sisters go from porch to nearly $1 million business
With a counterintuitive approach — what business plan? — two sisters find fast success by sticking to one key nugget: give customers what they want, with good service. Key takeaway: A business plan wasn't the first step for The Barnyard, and it turned out to be the right move for the business which is now through its second year with $400,000 in revenue.
villages-news.com
VHS alum sentenced in drug arrest that cost her USF research job
A Villages High School alumnus has been sentenced in a 2020 drug arrest that prompted her termination from her job as a clinical research assistant at the University of South Florida. Monica Racy, 23, was sentenced earlier this month in Sumter County Court to five years probation to include two...
10NEWS
New red tide map to be released Friday
Some Tampa Bay area beaches, mainly in Sarasota County, have been plagued by red tide blooms since October. And it's slowly creeping up the shoreline.
