Sarasota, FL

Bobby Jones Golf Club renovations should be completed in summer or early fall of 2023

By Rachel Brown Hackney, Editor, Publisher
 4 days ago
businessobserverfl.com

Pickleball clubs coming to six additional sites as part of $180M expansion

The Pickleball Club, with assistance from Sarasota real estate firm Harry E. Robbins Associates Inc., recently acquired six additional locations that will be developed into indoor pickleball facilities. In total, according to a press release, The Pickleball Club is investing $180 million into the development of 15 privately owned pickleball...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Plans altered to widen Lorraine Road in Lakewood Ranch

The upcoming widening of Lorraine Road has topped the county’s infrastructure priorities, but a recent need to acquire more homes to build stormwater retention ponds placed county commissioners on pause on Dec. 6. Scott May, a Manatee County engineer, presented the project revisions to the commission and said a...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Proposed Myakka city development causes concerns

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - A proposed Myakka City community has caused concern to the current residents of the area. The Myakka Village development is planned to be a 430 Acre area of family residences and a golf course. However, local residents are concerned that the development would significantly change...
MYAKKA CITY, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Deep Sea Fishing in Cortez, FL: The Complete Guide

Looking to get back to basics on your next vacation? Well look no further. Cortez is one of the last authentic fishing villages in Florida where you can get away from it all. This charming settlement of just a few thousand inhabitants lives and breathes fishing. With some of the best inshore waters, along with access to the Gulf of Mexico, there’s little wonder why. That’s why we’re here to talk you through one aspect of casting a line here: deep sea fishing in Cortez.
CORTEZ, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Myakka River preservation area grows with land purchase

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - Conservationists have acquired more land at the headwaters of the Myakka River, to preserve areas of floodplain marsh and upland forest, it was announced Thursday. The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast purchased 69 acres that will increase the size of the Myakka Headwaters Preserve,...
MYAKKA CITY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Restaurant company, behind 5-star fun motto, nearly doubles locations in less than a year

Key takeaway: Up until recently, John Horne’s restaurant company, Oysters Rock Hospitality, oversaw four Anna Maria Oyster Bar locations. His company’s total count of locations will soon reach seven. Core challenge: Managing inflation, supply chain disruptions and multiple construction projects can be dizzying and a logistical logjam. What’s...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

Calm And Quiet Peggy Is Looking For A Fur-ever Home

Calm and quiet Peggy is looking for a fur-ever home. Peggy is our Mutt Monday dog this week. Calm and quiet, Peggy is a very good puppy. She would love a family that will give her lots of love and help her build her confidence. Peggy is a three month old, 15 pound Catahoula mix.
TAMPA, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Manatee County approves new leadership

This month a new deputy county administrator for Manatee County is stepping into his new role. In the position, Mitchell Teitelbaum will oversee the county’s day-to-day operations. His appointment was approved by the County Commission in November. “This rounds out the redesign of Manatee County Government,” County Administrator Scott...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

5 Of The Most Beloved Eateries Are Here In Tampa Bay

5 of the most beloved eateries are her in Tampa Bay. This is according to OpenTable and they released the list of the top 100 restaurants. They way they came up with the list is that they analyzed over 13 million reviews from its verified OpenTable Diners. 5 of the most beloved eateries are here in Tampa Bay.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Orange growers struggling as recent storms devastate crops

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — December is peak citrus harvesting season in Florida. However, the recent storms through the area have had an impact on the crop. According to the trade association Florida Citrus Mutual, Hurricane Ian packed a wallop for Bay area citrus farmers. But some fared much better after Hurricane Nicole swept through.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Three More Days of Sunshine, then a Big Change Arrives Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Light fog kicks off the early morning commute. It should evaporate by 8am. Then sunshine, lower humidity and clear skies will dominate over the next three days. The temperature will rise a few degrees by Wednesday to top off at 81, before a cold front arrives. Thursday the front moves through dumping plenty of rain on the Suncoast area. Behind the storm colder air moves through dropping the high to 70 on Friday, and dipping to the 60s for next weekend,. The weekend will feel crisp and sunny in the day, then grab a jacket as the temperature dips to the low 50s overnight.
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Chicken sandwich-making sisters go from porch to nearly $1 million business

With a counterintuitive approach — what business plan? — two sisters find fast success by sticking to one key nugget: give customers what they want, with good service. Key takeaway: A business plan wasn't the first step for The Barnyard, and it turned out to be the right move for the business which is now through its second year with $400,000 in revenue.
BRADENTON, FL
villages-news.com

VHS alum sentenced in drug arrest that cost her USF research job

A Villages High School alumnus has been sentenced in a 2020 drug arrest that prompted her termination from her job as a clinical research assistant at the University of South Florida. Monica Racy, 23, was sentenced earlier this month in Sumter County Court to five years probation to include two...
TAMPA, FL

