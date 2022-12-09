Advocates for preserving the Van Wezel pursuing petition drive and pointing to engineering study showing how venue could be floodproofed

Local architect David Morrison recently launched TWO Architects; a design intensive architecture practice focused on sustainable solutions. Based in Sarasota, the practice specializes in custom residential and private commercial work. As a small practice, TWO Architects strives to provide a boutique experience: a client-driven process that provides clarity at every step of the way and integrates client feedback within the iterative design progression. With over eight years of experience at award-winning architecture and design-build firms in Sarasota, David brings his knowledge about constructability to the design process alongside his high expectations for excellence in context-responsive design. He is communicative and direct, invested in the client experience of a TWOproject, and in endless pursuit of the clear concept diagram that survives through to construction. David earned his Master of Architecture at the University of South Florida in 2014 and is a licensed architect in the state of Florida. Prior to founding TWO Architects, David completed numerous high-end custom residential and commercial projects as both the Project Architect/Manager (design) and On-Site Superintendent (build). For more information about TWO Architects, please visit www.TWOarchitects.com or call (941) 203-3535.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO