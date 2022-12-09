Advocates for preserving the Van Wezel pursuing petition drive and pointing to engineering study showing how venue could be floodproofed

Read full article on original website
sarasotamagazine.com
Sarasota Chamber Announces 2022-2023 Board of Directors
Long-time staff member Darren L. Gambrell has been promoted to associate director for the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee campus. Three Sarasota County teachers have been named finalists for the Sarasota County Teacher of the Year Award. They are Timothy Ferguson, Garden...
Beach Beacon
Red tide spreading; outbreaks identified in Treasure Island, Pass-a-Grille
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports that the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was detected in 69 samples collected from Southwest Florida as of Dec. 9. Bloom concentrations, or those with more than 100,000 cells per liter, were present in 29 samples — four in and off the...
stpetecatalyst.com
City raises concerns on Ruth Eckerd Hall agreement
Clearwater council members are tussling over the language and lack of information to enter a binding contract with Ruth Eckerd Hall for control of the new waterfront amphitheater. During a Monday city council work session, the council members reviewed a venue license agreement between the city and REH to provide...
Mysuncoast.com
Luxury apartments proposed for DeSoto Square Mall parking lot
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A developer from Winter Garden has submitted a proposal to build luxury apartments in the southeast parking lot of the DeSoto Square Mall called “Cameron Bradenton”. The Inlet Property Company has the 240 unit garden-style multi-family community listed on their website stating, “one of...
srqmagazine.com
TWO Architects Opens in Sarasota
Local architect David Morrison recently launched TWO Architects; a design intensive architecture practice focused on sustainable solutions. Based in Sarasota, the practice specializes in custom residential and private commercial work. As a small practice, TWO Architects strives to provide a boutique experience: a client-driven process that provides clarity at every step of the way and integrates client feedback within the iterative design progression. With over eight years of experience at award-winning architecture and design-build firms in Sarasota, David brings his knowledge about constructability to the design process alongside his high expectations for excellence in context-responsive design. He is communicative and direct, invested in the client experience of a TWOproject, and in endless pursuit of the clear concept diagram that survives through to construction. David earned his Master of Architecture at the University of South Florida in 2014 and is a licensed architect in the state of Florida. Prior to founding TWO Architects, David completed numerous high-end custom residential and commercial projects as both the Project Architect/Manager (design) and On-Site Superintendent (build). For more information about TWO Architects, please visit www.TWOarchitects.com or call (941) 203-3535.
Mysuncoast.com
Ian deductible assistance for eligible residents in City of Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Applications are now being accepted for eligible Sarasota County homeowners who need help with their deductible following Hurricane Ian. The Sarasota Office of Housing and Community Development, a department jointly operated by Sarasota County and the City of Sarasota is implementing a program following Hurricane Ian, which may provide funds related to payment of insurance deductibles determined by the homeowner’s insurance company. Assistance will be awarded on a first-eligible, first-served basis, and payments will be made directly to contractors after FEMA and insurance payments have been utilized. Apply for assistance using the link below:
sarasotamagazine.com
The New U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Roundabout Is Finally Here
Love them or hate them, Sarasota is rife with roundabouts—and a new addition at U.S. 41 and Gulfstream is finally set to open Saturday, Dec. 17. The entire project, however, won't be done until 2023. Completion had previously been scheduled for around Thanksgiving, but Hurricane Ian added delays when workers and materials were diverted toward recovery efforts.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota surprises three Teacher of the Year finalists
Three Sarasota County Schools teachers were named finalists for the district Teacher of the Year award on Monday during a surprise tour to each of their schools by administrators and members of the Education Foundation of Sarasota County. Courtney Smith of Booker High was named high school teacher of the...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Free Things to Do in Sarasota, FL
Sarasota is a gorgeous metropolis in Florida nestled alongside a piece of the Gulf of Mexico. It's an extremely picturesque metropolis, which you will instantly discover even from a aircraft. Sarasota is likely one of the finest locations for a seaside journey due to its white sand seashores, crystal clear...
Longboat Observer
Plans altered to widen Lorraine Road in Lakewood Ranch
The upcoming widening of Lorraine Road has topped the county’s infrastructure priorities, but a recent need to acquire more homes to build stormwater retention ponds placed county commissioners on pause on Dec. 6. Scott May, a Manatee County engineer, presented the project revisions to the commission and said a...
businessobserverfl.com
Pickleball clubs coming to six additional sites as part of $180M expansion
The Pickleball Club, with assistance from Sarasota real estate firm Harry E. Robbins Associates Inc., recently acquired six additional locations that will be developed into indoor pickleball facilities. In total, according to a press release, The Pickleball Club is investing $180 million into the development of 15 privately owned pickleball...
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton residents protest against new road project
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - 59th Street West residents put red signs out on their front lawns as a protest against a road expansion on their street. The signs read “Save 59th St W.” and “Save our homes.” The street connects Manatee Avenue and Cortez Road, the two main ways of getting in and out of Anna Maria Island. The road project was approved by Manatee County Commissioners on Dec. 6, 2022.
usf.edu
Red tide drifts north to Pinellas beaches
Red tide is back in Pinellas County. High concentrations of the organism that causes red tide has been found this week in Maximo Park, on the southern tip of St. Petersburg along Tampa Bay. And medium concentrations were found at Treasure Island Beach and Pass-a-Grille Beach. Lower amounts were reported...
Blue Pineapple Files Plan Review for Third Sarasota Location
Blue Pineapple sources its ice cream from a homemade creamery in St. Pete that's been operating since 1979.
Mysuncoast.com
Proposed Myakka city development causes concerns
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - A proposed Myakka City community has caused concern to the current residents of the area. The Myakka Village development is planned to be a 430 Acre area of family residences and a golf course. However, local residents are concerned that the development would significantly change...
fox13news.com
Manatee County inmates show off green thumbs with traditional Christmas plant
PALMETTO, Fla. - Inmates in Manatee County are learning a new set of skills that may help them once their time is served by growing and selling poinsettias. At the Manatee County Jail there's a greenhouse filled with colorful Christmas poinsettias. "We've been coming here for the last six years...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota County libraries closed Friday
Libraries and Historical Resources facilities in the Sarasota County system are closed Friday, Dec. 9, for a staff development day. Regular hours will resume at 10 a.m. Saturday. Additionally, the Disaster Recovery Center operating inside the Shannon Staub Public Library in North Port will be closed. A county spokesperson said...
fox13news.com
Red tide isn’t keeping tourists off Pinellas County beaches
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Beachgoers didn’t let a red tide bloom ruin their weekend. Upham Beach in Pinellas County was packed Saturday evening with people eager to watch the sunset, oblivious to the toxins in the water offshore. "The day was fine. We got beautiful photos and enjoyed it,"...
Christmas tree honoring veterans stolen from Venice neighborhood
In the Bay Indies Resort Community, a park at the center is dedicated to honoring military veterans. This Christmas, the local veterans club had a new idea: put up a Christmas tree and hang dog tags on the branches, each with the name of a veteran someone wanted to honor.
995qyk.com
Calm And Quiet Peggy Is Looking For A Fur-ever Home
Calm and quiet Peggy is looking for a fur-ever home. Peggy is our Mutt Monday dog this week. Calm and quiet, Peggy is a very good puppy. She would love a family that will give her lots of love and help her build her confidence. Peggy is a three month old, 15 pound Catahoula mix.
