County residents challenge Lakewood Ranch Southeast plans in petition filed with Florida Division of Administrative Hearings

Read full article on original website
Related
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton residents protest against new road project
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - 59th Street West residents put red signs out on their front lawns as a protest against a road expansion on their street. The signs read “Save 59th St W.” and “Save our homes.” The street connects Manatee Avenue and Cortez Road, the two main ways of getting in and out of Anna Maria Island. The road project was approved by Manatee County Commissioners on Dec. 6, 2022.
Longboat Observer
Plans altered to widen Lorraine Road in Lakewood Ranch
The upcoming widening of Lorraine Road has topped the county’s infrastructure priorities, but a recent need to acquire more homes to build stormwater retention ponds placed county commissioners on pause on Dec. 6. Scott May, a Manatee County engineer, presented the project revisions to the commission and said a...
businessobserverfl.com
Pickleball clubs coming to six additional sites as part of $180M expansion
The Pickleball Club, with assistance from Sarasota real estate firm Harry E. Robbins Associates Inc., recently acquired six additional locations that will be developed into indoor pickleball facilities. In total, according to a press release, The Pickleball Club is investing $180 million into the development of 15 privately owned pickleball...
Florida Hurricane Ian Deaths Up To 144
Medical examiners have confirmed 144 deaths from Hurricane Ian, with 67 in Lee County, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported Friday. The number of confirmed Ian-related deaths has gradually increased and was 141 on Dec. 1. The Category 4 hurricane made landfall Sept. 28
Mysuncoast.com
Luxury apartments proposed for DeSoto Square Mall parking lot
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A developer from Winter Garden has submitted a proposal to build luxury apartments in the southeast parking lot of the DeSoto Square Mall called “Cameron Bradenton”. The Inlet Property Company has the 240 unit garden-style multi-family community listed on their website stating, “one of...
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
villages-news.com
VHS alum sentenced in drug arrest that cost her USF research job
A Villages High School alumnus has been sentenced in a 2020 drug arrest that prompted her termination from her job as a clinical research assistant at the University of South Florida. Monica Racy, 23, was sentenced earlier this month in Sumter County Court to five years probation to include two...
Mysuncoast.com
Proposed Myakka city development causes concerns
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - A proposed Myakka City community has caused concern to the current residents of the area. The Myakka Village development is planned to be a 430 Acre area of family residences and a golf course. However, local residents are concerned that the development would significantly change...
Longboat Observer
Airport files two legal actions against city over apartments approval
The legal tussle between Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport and the city of Sarasota over its approval of an apartment development at the former Sarasota Kennel Club has reached the 12th Judicial Circuit in Sarasota County. On Tuesday, Sarasota attorney Robert Lincoln filed a complaint with the court naming both the city...
Mysuncoast.com
Leonard Reid House Update
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The House known as the Leonard Reid House was moved from to the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Way, and Orange Avenue in Sarasota’s Newtown Community. Organizers say the house was moved from Overtown the first African American community in Sarasota. An area currently known as the Rosemary District. .
Longboat Observer
Sarasota surprises three Teacher of the Year finalists
Three Sarasota County Schools teachers were named finalists for the district Teacher of the Year award on Monday during a surprise tour to each of their schools by administrators and members of the Education Foundation of Sarasota County. Courtney Smith of Booker High was named high school teacher of the...
spectrumnews1.com
Southwest adds nonstop flights from Milwaukee to Sarasota for spring
MILWAUKEE — During the busy spring break season, Southwest Airlines is offering daily nonstop flights from Milwaukee to Sarasota, Florida. Nonstop service will run from March 9, 2023 to April 10, 2023. Flights will go from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. “Spring is peak travel...
New data reveals peak of storm surge height during Ian
New data reveals just how high the water rose, as Hurricane Ian moved ashore. Coastal Lee county sustained the highest storm surge, reaching 13 to 14 feet on Sanibel and Fort Myers Beach.
SWFL residents being forced to get flood insurance following updated maps
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Mortgage companies are sending notices to homeowners after FEMA updated its flood maps. Thomas Henry got one of those letters earlier this week. He made it through hurricanes Irma and Ian with no flooding in his Cape Coral home. “We never saw it coming. We’re...
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Madeira Beach driver accused of killing woman in crosswalk on Treasure Island
Pinellas County deputies said a Madeira Beach man was arrested in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman in Treasure Island.
businessobserverfl.com
Manatee County approves new leadership
This month a new deputy county administrator for Manatee County is stepping into his new role. In the position, Mitchell Teitelbaum will oversee the county’s day-to-day operations. His appointment was approved by the County Commission in November. “This rounds out the redesign of Manatee County Government,” County Administrator Scott...
Blue Pineapple Files Plan Review for Third Sarasota Location
Blue Pineapple sources its ice cream from a homemade creamery in St. Pete that's been operating since 1979.
ABC Action News
Hurricane Ian victims struggling with insurance claim payouts seek help from public adjusters
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Two months after Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida, we’re finding out that homeowners with damage are struggling with insurance claim payouts. “You pay your insurance and you expect to get that back, especially when you've never had a claim in almost 30 years we've lived in that home,” exclaimed Iona Homeowner Teresa Hall. “I'm flabbergasted. Really, I just think it's so upsetting. I mean, it makes it hard to sleep at night. What are we ever going to get back in our home? Can we afford to get back in our home?”
Christmas tree honoring veterans stolen from Venice neighborhood
In the Bay Indies Resort Community, a park at the center is dedicated to honoring military veterans. This Christmas, the local veterans club had a new idea: put up a Christmas tree and hang dog tags on the branches, each with the name of a veteran someone wanted to honor.
Comments / 0