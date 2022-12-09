Read full article on original website
BBC
Harry and Meghan reveal Archie's favourite song in Netflix documentary
Archie Mountbatten-Windsor may be only three, but he has already decided upon a favourite song, his doting parents have revealed in their new Netflix documentary. Luckily for Harry and Meghan, the song happens to be one by their close friend Elton John, Bennie And The Jets. The little boy, sixth...
Harry and Meghan rip media in new documentary
Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, ripped into British tabloids and the media for prying into their lives for financial gain and sensationalistic coverage in a new Netflix documentary. In the first three episodes of “Harry and Meghan,” which released Thursday on the streaming platform, the couple also…
Watch the Harry and Meghan show, and then tell me they weren’t victims of press bigotry
Why did Harry and Meghan make their Netflix documentary? The seismic event that was “Megxit” – when the couple stepped back from royal duties, moved mainly to the US and became financially independent – was almost three years ago. The Oprah interview, in which they addressed...
‘Sussex, lies and videotape’: papers on the attack over Harry and Meghan documentary
Accusations trailer uses misleading editing are latest salvo in bitter war between royal couple and most UK print media
Harry and Meghan are showing the royal family how brand management is done
If ever there were a love story for the Instagram age, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s beautifully chronicled romance is the one. Here they are, in a series of pictures from their private album released to promote next week’s six-part Netflix documentary on their relationship, sitting atop a Jeep on what looks like their first holiday together. Here he is, serenading her on the guitar. Then the two of them, impossibly glamorous, spinning joyously around the dancefloor at their wedding; and her on a beach, pregnant and delightedly cradling the bump, against an almost too perfect sunset.
Harry & Meghan film is high stakes for former royals – and for Netflix
The biggest surprise of this week’s release of a trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s forthcoming Netflix documentary is that it appeared at all. Amid speculation that the programme – entitled Harry & Meghan – was still being edited or had been delayed until next year, here, finally, was a commitment that the tell-all would soon make it to the air.
Reporter breaks down what's in the 'Harry & Meghan' Netflix series so far
Netflix has released the first three episodes of the much-anticipated docuseries "Harry & Meghan," offering an intimate look at the lives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. CNN's Max Foster has more.
Harry and Meghan, review: Intimate, self-aggrandising, and wildly entertaining
Does Meghan and Harry’s Netflix documentary live up to its no-holds-barred expectations? Well, within the first five minutes we’ve seen a makeup-less Meghan, hair wrapped in a towel, crying into her phone camera – so I’m going to say yes. “What are we doing?” the couple wonder more than once, as they reflect on their actions in this slightly hysterical fever dream of self-aggrandisement. They say they want to be able to tell their story, a story they feel they weren’t allowed to tell before, but now seem to tell professionally for a living. There are no major revelations...
‘A full house of the prince’s public indiscretions!’ What we learned from the Harry and Meghan documentary
From drugs to the Nazi uniform, the prince reveals too much, while Meghan reveals almost nothing – save for the fact that she’s a terrible poet. Largely, though, this is a three-hour teary snoozefest
Who are the talking heads in Harry and Meghan’s Netflix show?
A number of Harry and Meghan’s friends appear as talking heads in the first instalment of their eagerly anticipated Netflix series.Here is a look at who they are.– Lindsay Jill RothMs Roth, an author and producer, was a fellow student of Meghan’s at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.In the Netflix show, Ms Roth speaks about Meghan, saying: “In the summer of 2016 she had a few different trips planned and she was just going to be free.”She said Meghan was “giddy” about Harry after meeting him.– Nacho FiguerasArgentine polo player Nacho Figueras, who is an ambassador for Harry’s charity Sentebale,...
Royals Won't Comment On Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Docuseries, Predicts Monarchy Insider: 'It's Business As Usual'
Unbothered! Despite the Thursday, December 8, premiere of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries quickly approaching, a royal confidante insisted members of the monarchy are taking a "business as usual approach" in the coming days."We are not going to be blown off course by squalls from across the Atlantic," stated the insider, knocking down claims that the royals were in the midst of "crisis talks" over the situation.The source acknowledged King Charles, 74, and Queen Consort Camilla, 75, are "wearied" by the Sussexes' Hollywood ventures, but as a second insider noted, "It's likely to be a difficult few weeks...
BBC
Harry and Meghan on Netflix: Royals 'didn't understand need to protect Meghan'
Some royals questioned why Meghan should be protected from press harassment, Prince Harry has claimed in the couple's new Netflix documentary. Harry said some members of the family felt negative treatment in the media was "a rite of passage" - but he added: "The difference is the race element." The...
ETOnline.com
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries Drops 3 Episodes With Disclaimer About the Royal Family
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's six-episode Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, released its first three episodes early Thursday morning. The docuseries features footage from their private archive showing their side "of their high-profile love story." In a disclaimer at the start of the series, it's noted that all interviews were conducted by August 2022, which is significant as Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Sept. 8, 2022.
Meghan says royal family were ‘destroying us’ as Sussexes’ Netflix show airs
The Duchess of Sussex has said that the royal family were “destroying” her and the Duke of Sussex as the couple’s Netflix documentary series releases the first three episodes.Harry & Meghan – a six-part docuseries – dropped on the streaming giant at 8am on Thursday in the UK, with the Windsors steeling themselves for bombshells in the first three episodes.You can follow The Independent’s live blog here.In the opening scenes, Harry is shown at Heathrow airport in footage he filmed himself in March 2020 at the culmination of the Megxit crisis and as he prepared to leave the UK...
buzzfeednews.com
Meghan Markle Is Shown Crying In The Trailer For Netflix’s New “Harry & Meghan” Series
Netflix released a preview of the upcoming Prince Harry and Meghan Markle docuseries on Thursday, showing never-before-seen footage of the couple since their decision to quit as senior working royals and speak openly about the difficulty of life in the royal family. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, appears to be wiping...
‘The full truth’: First three episodes of Harry and Meghan released on Netflix
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s documentary series has landed on Netflix, with the first three episodes now available to view.The series, titled Harry & Meghan, is expected to rock the royal family, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle vowing to tell “the whole truth” about the “other side” of their story.The couple, who stepped down as senior royals in 2020, give intimate interviews in the series alongside “family and friends who’ve never spoken publicly about the couple’s relationship before”.Viewers are able to watch the first volume, which was released at 8am GMT on Thursday (8 December). The...
No 10 dismisses minister’s call for Netflix ‘boycott’ over Harry and Meghan show
Downing Street has dismissed a Government minister’s call for a “boycott” of Netflix over its documentary with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as he called them “utterly irrelevant”.No 10 also said on Friday that Rishi Sunak does not back another Tory MP’s attempt to bring legislation that could strip Harry and Meghan of their royal titles.The couple have received criticism over the six-part series for apparently attacking British institutions as they discussed their experiences including racism.Employment minister Guy Opperman described them as “clearly a very troubled couple” but said they had faced “unacceptable” press intrusion.“I would urge everyone to...
