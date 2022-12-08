Read full article on original website
explore venango
State Police Calls: Suspect Delivers Stolen Gloves to Franklin Police Barracks
VENANGO/MERCER CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based State Police are investigating a report of retail theft that occurred at Dunham’s Sports on U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township, Venango County. According to a release issued on Monday, December 12, the incident...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Unemployment Scam in Washington Township
JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Unemployment Scam in Washington Township. DuBois-based State Police are investigating an incident of theft by deception that occurred at a residence on Wilson Road in Washington Township, Jefferson County. Police say a known victim’s...
WJAC TV
Co-Principal in Punxsutawney arrested for 3rd time in 4 months, court documents say
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — A co-principal at Punxsutawney Area High School has been arrested for the third time in the last four months, criminal dockets filed in Jefferson County show. According to the criminal complaints, 45-year-old Paul Hetrick was arrested in September for DUI, was subsequently arrested in...
explore venango
Police Investigating Theft of Firearms, Chainsaw from County Line Road Residence
PINEGROVE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a theft of firearms and a chainsaw from a residence in Pinegrove Township that occurred last month. According to a report by PSP Franklin on Monday, December 12, the incident occurred near County Line Road in Pinegrove Township, Venango County, sometime between 8:00 a.m. on November 12 and 11:00 p.m. on November 18.
Elk County man busted for selling drugs to informant
ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — An Elk County man is behind bars for allegedly selling methamphetamine in large quantities across Elk, Jefferson and Clearfield counties. Drew Curley, 29, faces felony charges for selling crystal meth to a confidential informant (CI) at a Sheetz in May, according to the charges filed by the Elk County District […]
explore venango
Man Accused of Stealing $3K in Cash, Pistol From Rockland Township Residence
ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are investigating a theft of $3,000.00 in cash and a pistol from a Rockland Township residence. According to Franklin-based State Police, the incident happened sometime between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, at a residence on Pine Hill Church Road in Rockland Township, Venango County.
Westmoreland man jailed for allegedly leaving dog without food or water in Greensburg home
A Westmoreland man is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly leaving a dog in a home when he moved, causing the dog to die of starvation. Greensburg police say they were called to a home on White Street by the property owner, who said Timothy Steinman Jr., 43, of New Kensington, moved from the home and left a dog in the basement with no food or water for an unknown amount of time.
explore venango
Police Release Name of Man Accused of Threatening to Shoot Hunters in the Head
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The name of a local man who allegedly threatened to shoot hunters in the head in Cornplanter Township, Venango County, has been released. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 52-year-old Edward Alan Caldwell, of Rouseville, on Monday, December 12, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
wpxz1041fm.com
PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH HEARS WATER DRAINAGE ISSUE
A Punxsutawney resident spoke with the Borough Council about an ongoing water drainage issue on an alley near his home. The Punxsutawney Spirit reports, Joe Ferrara said, “The water extends towards Church Street and sometimes Morrison Avenue, and you can’t walk on it when temps are below freezing making it a public safety issue either way.”
explore venango
Oil City Man Allegedly Threatens to Shoot Hunters in the Head
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing charges after allegedly threatening to shoot hunters in the head. Around 5:40 p.m. on December 7, Troopers from the Franklin-based State Police barracks responded to a residence on Bankson Road, in Cornplanter Township, Venango County, for a dispute between hunters and a known 51-year-old Oil City man.
explore venango
UPDATE: Franklin Woman Allegedly Steals Nearly $5K in Guns, Other Items from Her Father
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin have released additional details regarding a Franklin woman who allegedly admitted to stealing multiple guns and other items valued at $4,951.00 from her father over a four-month period. According to PSP Franklin, the thefts occurred between August 5, 2022, and December...
explore venango
Local Man Ejected, Seriously Injured in 1-79 Rollover Crash
LANCASTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was seriously injured on Sunday evening after he was ejected from his vehicle in a rollover crash that occurred on Interstate 79. According to Butler-based State Police, this crash happened around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 11, on Interstate 79 South, in Lancaster Township, Butler County.
wpxz1041fm.com
STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING DOG SHOOTING IN FOREST COUNTY
State Police are investigating the death of a dog that died from a gunshot wound along German Hill Road in Kingsley Township of Forest County. The incident happened on Friday between Midnight and 4:30 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police in Marienville at 814 927 5253.
explore venango
Investigation Launched After Troopers Find Dog with Gunshot Wound on German Hill Road
KINGSLEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are asking for the public’s help with information regarding suspected animal cruelty in Kingsley Township, Forest County. According to Marienville-based State Police, troopers are investigating an incident in which a dog was discovered along German Hill Road, in Kingsley Township, Forest County, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.
Trio charged after large fight in parking lot near Altoona bar
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men are facing charges after they were accused of badly injuring two people in a large fight that started in a bar in Altoona. Jeremy Fornbacher, 29, of Williamsburg, Brandon Smida, 21, of Altoona, and Hunter Learn, 20, of Altoona, were seen on video punching and kicking a man and […]
Altoona man charged after shooting at local bar
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing attempted homicide charges after an argument turned into shots fired at a local bar over the weekend. Police were called Dec. 11 around 3:30 a.m. by a woman who said she was almost shot in the parking lot of the Kettle Inn when she went to […]
Thief with previous convictions caught in Walmart
State College, Pa. — Theft prevention watched as a woman loaded her purse with items before passing through all sales points without paying. Carrie Confer was stopped by lost prevention by the exit of the Walmart near the 1600 block of Atherton Street. Members of the Patton Township Police Department arrived shortly after the stop on Nov. 23 to place the 45-year-old Confer into custody. Officer Elijah Vardzel discovered Confer...
wdadradio.com
STOVE FIRE IN WHITE TOWNSHIP LEAVES MINIMAL DAMAGE
No one was injured in a structure fire reported this morning in White Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched Indiana Fire Association and Citizens’ Ambulance to a home near the intersection of North 9th Street and Fairman Avenue shortly after 8:30 this morning. Assistant Fire Chief Lee Thompson confirmed the fire stemmed from a stove after something caught fire while one of the occupants was cooking breakfast.
CBS News
Two Altoona residents facing charges over large-scale Walmart thefts
ALTOONA, Pa, (KDKA) - Two Altoona residents are now facing charges in connection with a multi-state Walmart crime spree, CBS affiliate WTAJ reports. Police were called to Walmart on Supercenter Drive in Clearfield, Pa. on Dec. 5 and arrested 37-year-old Tammi Koch. Koch, along with John Setser, 21, were both wanted due to their roles in a series of Walmart thefts that spanned multiple states.
explore venango
Cranberry Woman Accused of Stealing iPhone 12
According to court documents, State Police in Franklin filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Kimberly Anne Jones in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on December 6. The incident reportedly occurred at a private residence along U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, when a known female provided...
