Houston, TX

houstoniamag.com

Think Outside the District: 14 Cool Museums in Greater Houston

From selfie stations to boat tours, these museums have a lot to offer. Houston is known for many things, and our expansive art scene is top of the list. While public art, such as sculptures and murals, can be found in nearly every neighborhood, there are over 150 museums and institutions across the city. The Museum District alone has an association of 19 museums and cultural centers, each within walking distance of one another. From the Contemporary Arts Museum to the Houston Museum of Natural Science, you can easily spend an entire day getting lost in all the art.
HOUSTON, TX
houstoniamag.com

Harris County Has Recalled Gulf Oysters. Here’s What to Know.

The oysters recalled were harvested in the southeastern part of Galveston Bay. On Friday, the Texas Department of State Health and Human Services issued a recall for oysters harvested in the southeastern part of Galveston Bay. The restriction comes after multiple reports of gastrointestinal illnesses from eating gulf oysters from the area.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

