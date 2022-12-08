From selfie stations to boat tours, these museums have a lot to offer. Houston is known for many things, and our expansive art scene is top of the list. While public art, such as sculptures and murals, can be found in nearly every neighborhood, there are over 150 museums and institutions across the city. The Museum District alone has an association of 19 museums and cultural centers, each within walking distance of one another. From the Contemporary Arts Museum to the Houston Museum of Natural Science, you can easily spend an entire day getting lost in all the art.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO