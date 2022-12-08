Read full article on original website
meroo
4d ago
Don’t take this game light and overlook the Texans regardless of their record, they are professionals. GO COWBOYS🤠🤠🤠
M.N.
3d ago
We had a 3 flags last week that's one of the keys another one is interceptions and fumbles.Hopefully Dak continue to play with in himself because I think 🤔 he learned something from Rush.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and DallasJalyn SmootHouston, TX
NFL owners will vote on $295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium next week in IrvingJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Keller ISD Trustees Approves Policy Change to Arm Some Employees with GunsLarry LeaseKeller, TX
Mister O1, the Modern Pizzeria from Miami Plans to Open 2nd Texas Location in GrapevineSteven DoyleGrapevine, TX
Dallas Fort Worth airport has more complaints than any other US airport. What's your experience at DFW?Ash JurbergFort Worth, TX
Related
Look: Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Rob Gronkowski Today
A lot of people rank the Dallas Cowboys as a Super Bowl contender right now. Former all-world tight end Rob Gronkowski is not one of them though and he has the Cowboys fanbase fuming. Appearing on FOX NFL Sunday, Gronkowski declared that the Cowboys might be "pretenders" this season and...
Lovie Smith Makes His Opinion On Cowboys Very Clear
Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans had the Cowboys on the ropes Sunday, but a last-minute Ezekiel Elliott touchdown was able to save Dallas from falling to the team with the worst record in the NFL. Speaking on the Dallas' game-winning drive, Smith pointed to the play of Dak Prescott...
Dallas Cowboys Suffered 'Huge' Injury Blow On Sunday
The Dallas Cowboys' Week 14 matchup with the Houston Texans was grueling in more ways than one. Not only were the Cowboys pushed to the limit by the lowly Texans, but they've lost a crucial part of their offensive line. Terence Steele, the third-year tackle out of Texas Tech, suffered a ...
Former NFL star calls ESPN ‘clowns’ for thinking Cowboys are better than Eagles
Seth Joyner retired with 52 sacks in a 13-year career that included eight seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, and in retirement, he’s still body-slamming people. “Them clowns” at ESPN just took a huge shot from three-time Pro Bowl linebacker. After the Eagles embarrassed the New York Giants,...
Gisele Bündchen spotted on 1st date since divorcing Buccaneers’ Tom Brady
It looks like Gisele Bündchen is starting to move on after her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. According to the New York Post, the supermodel was spotted having dinner with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday. Bündchen’s two children joined the pair in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.
NFL World Furious With Mike McCarthy's Decision
The Cowboys are trailing the Texans, 20-17, on Sunday afternoon. And the Cowboys just gave up the ball on downs inside of the Houston's one-yard line. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy decided to go for it on fourth and goal, trailing by three points. Dallas ran the ball up the middle with Ezekiel Elliott, but he was stuffed easily by the Houston defense.
Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star
The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
CBS Sports
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in favor of making this one huge change to the NFL's regular-season schedule
Last season marked the first time in more than 30 years that the NFL expanded its regular-season schedule, and after watching how well that worked out for the league, Jerry Jones is already hoping to see the schedule get expanded again. During a recent interview with 105.3 the Fan, the...
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Cowboys 'Prove-It' Contract for Odell? Would OBJ Sign?
Would Odell Beckham Jr. sign a "prove-it'' deal with the Dallas Cowboys?
NFL World Furious With Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott Punishment
The Dallas Cowboys had all kinds of fun during their 54-19 blowout win over the Indianapolis Colts last week. But according to the NFL, they had a little too much fun. After scoring a touchdown to take a 46-19 lead in the fourth quarter, Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott celebrated by having Elliott jump into the giant Salvation Army jar with Dak pretending to wind it like a jack-in-the-box before Elliott popped out.
Dallas Cowboys To Sign Noteworthy Veteran Wide Receiver
The Dallas Cowboys might be out of the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes. But they are still adding a well-known veteran wide receiver for the stretch run. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Monday that the Cowboys are planning to sign longtime Indianapolis Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton. Hilton is ...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols star opts out of Orange Bowl against Clemson
Tennessee Vols star wide receiver Cedric Tillman announced on Monday afternoon that he’s declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Tillman also announced that he won’t be playing in the Vols’ Orange Bowl showdown with Clemson on December 30. This announcement doesn’t come as a surprise. In fact,...
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Cowboys 'Perfect Fit!' T.Y. Hilton Over OBJ; Contract Details, 3 Reasons Why
It may not be the deal that was talked about, but signing T.Y. Hilton was the deal that made sense for the Dallas Cowboys.
Teddy Bruschi drops eye-opening Kellen Moore, Dak Prescott take
Enough with the trick plays, ESPN analyst Teddy Bruschi said of Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and quarterback Dak Prescott on a Sunday edition of NFL on ESPN. If the Cowboys want to continue to win games, Bruschi said, they have to run the dang ball. “The more times...
Dallas Cowboys now have a potential OBJ replacement ready to go
If the Dallas Cowboys aren’t able to reel in Odell Beckham Jr., it seems they have a replacement lined up sans an OBJ signing. It’s been a week since Odell Beckham Jr. set foot in The Star for an official tour as a prospective Dallas Cowboys signee, but there’s no word on whether or not either side will move forward in the signing process. In fact, it seems OBJ is in no rush to sign with any of the three teams he’s visited in recent weeks, and as far as Dallas, that’s par for the course.
atozsports.com
Tua Tagovailoa critiques offense after ‘unacceptable’ performance
The Miami Dolphins’ (8-5) offense came up short in Sunday night’s 23-17 loss on the road to the Los Angeles Chargers (7-6). The Dolphins’ passing game looked out of rhythm at times, playing a major factor in quarterback Tua Tagovailoa opening the game 3-of-17 passing. The Standard.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll confirms RB Saquon Barkley will play vs. Eagles
After being questionable for most of the week with a neck injury, Giants star running back Saquon Barkley will be active for Sunday’s matchup against the Eagles. Barkley’s 1,055 yards rank fourth in the NFL and first in the NFC. His eight touchdowns rank one behind Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders, who each have nine and are tied for fifth in the NFL with Ken Walker III.
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Andy Reid continues to campaign for Mahomes after close game vs. Broncos
This season has had an MVP feel to it for Patrick Mahomes as he has dominated in every game he has played. His play is a huge reason the Kansas City Chiefs are 10-3. In fact, for most of the season, he has been the MVP favorite. That may have...
