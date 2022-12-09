Read full article on original website
Related
RSV cases impacting adults more than normal
RSV doesn’t typically send as many adults to the hospital, but if it does it can be deadly for those with underlying health conditions.
WINKNEWS.com
Department of Health taking action against rat-infested Punta Gorda Walgreens
Shoppers are on edge after rats were caught roaming a Walgreens in Punta Gorda. Now, the Charlotte County Department of Health has filed a complaint against the store with the Department of Agriculture after seeing the photos. The horrifying pictures show the rodents found by an employee at the Punta...
Despite cooling US housing market, Florida still top spot for Americans looking to move: study
Nearly a quarter of U.S. homebuyers are looking to move, according to a study from Redfin. States in the Sun Belt, such as Florida, are top destinations for the moves.
spectrumnews1.com
Southwest adds nonstop flights from Milwaukee to Sarasota for spring
MILWAUKEE — During the busy spring break season, Southwest Airlines is offering daily nonstop flights from Milwaukee to Sarasota, Florida. Nonstop service will run from March 9, 2023 to April 10, 2023. Flights will go from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. “Spring is peak travel...
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Michigan retailer killed in car crash while delivering free bikes in Florida
KINGSFORD, Mich. (BRAIN) — Steven Pringle, the owner and operator of Build a Bicycle and Bicycle Therapy in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, died Nov. 23 in an auto accident in Florida. Pringle was driving to deliver free bikes to kids who were displaced by Hurricane Ian. Pringle, an Army veteran,...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County Detention Center confirms death of inmate
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County officials confirm that an inmate has died at their detention facility. According to a release, the incident occurred at 5:40 a.m. Monday Dec. 12. Deputies learned that a 26-year-old male inmate was having trouble breathing in his cell at the Manatee County Jail. A medical stat was called and EMS was notified. As the inmate was being transported in a wheelchair from his cell to the jail medical unit, he became unresponsive and was quickly placed on the floor. Jail staff provided life-saving measures, but were unable to revive him.
Fate of Sarasota superintendent lies in school board meeting on Tuesday
SARASOTA, Fla. — The final vote on whether to release the superintendent from Sarasota County Public Schools is set for Tuesday evening. Dr. Brennan Asplen last week reached a separation deal with the school district. Some board members, including those recently elected, voted 4-1 to remove Asplen. They argued that he must go because of low test scores, the handling of new laws and transparency.
Bay News 9
Orange growers struggling as recent storms devastate crops
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — December is peak citrus harvesting season in Florida. However, the recent storms through the area have had an impact on the crop. According to the trade association Florida Citrus Mutual, Hurricane Ian packed a wallop for Bay area citrus farmers. But some fared much better after Hurricane Nicole swept through.
5 Tampa Bay area restaurants listed among most beloved eateries in America for 2022
Five restaurants in the Tampa Bay area were listed among the top 100 most beloved restaurants in America in 2022, according to OpenTable.
iheart.com
WATCH: Tampa Bay News Reporter Has Coughing Fit While Reporting on Red Tide
Red tide has again taken over at some Tampa Bay and Sarasota beaches. High levels of the algae can cause respiratory distress in humans, as evidenced by the coughing fit 10 Tampa Bay reporter Malique Rankin experienced off-camera on Friday. We found this clip especially interesting because as we were...
Sarasota deputy fired after sending explicit messages to arrestee
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputy was dismissed from duty after an investigation found he made several sexual advances on a woman and offered to “get her off” her charges following her arrest in October. The investigation began when a woman, whose name is being withheld by News Channel 8, was […]
SWFL residents being forced to get flood insurance following updated maps
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Mortgage companies are sending notices to homeowners after FEMA updated its flood maps. Thomas Henry got one of those letters earlier this week. He made it through hurricanes Irma and Ian with no flooding in his Cape Coral home. “We never saw it coming. We’re...
Homeowners canceling rising flood insurance policies could face home sale difficulties
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — More homeowners are being required to carry flood insurance on their homes because of new flood zones designated by FEMA in Southwest Florida. Many homeowners are deciding to drop their rising flood insurance policies altogether, but that could make it more difficult to sell if you’re planning to unload it anytime soon.
Neighbors unaware of intrusions at Florida power stations
The search is on for whoever attacked half a dozen power substations in Florida, some right here in the Tampa Bay area.
Traffic Alerts: December 10
Vehicle rollover causes the right lane to close on I-75 mile marker 119 on Corkscrew Road. Heavy traffic is expected. Roadblock on Eastbound University Plaza Drive in Gulf Coast Town Center due to car crash. One person was trapped and later rescued by San Carlos Park Fire Rescue. The victim...
Man shot ‘several’ times found lying on road, dies in Tampa-area hospital
A man died after he was found lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds in North Tampa on Sunday morning.
businessobserverfl.com
Pickleball clubs coming to six additional sites as part of $180M expansion
The Pickleball Club, with assistance from Sarasota real estate firm Harry E. Robbins Associates Inc., recently acquired six additional locations that will be developed into indoor pickleball facilities. In total, according to a press release, The Pickleball Club is investing $180 million into the development of 15 privately owned pickleball...
Mysuncoast.com
Proposed Myakka city development causes concerns
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - A proposed Myakka City community has caused concern to the current residents of the area. The Myakka Village development is planned to be a 430 Acre area of family residences and a golf course. However, local residents are concerned that the development would significantly change...
roofingelementsmagazine.com
Attic Ventilation: A Firefighter’s Perspective
Jason Verbeke was a residential roofing contractor before working 15 years as a firefighter in the Detroit, Michigan and the Charlotte, North Carolina areas. Today he’s back full time as a roofer with The Allard Roofing Company, Fort Myers, Florida. In our podcast interview with him, Verbeke shared his first-hand observations of what happens to roofs over time when the attic ventilation is subpar. He also shared stories fighting fires on the “ventilation crew” responsible for cutting holes in the roof.
Longboat Observer
Airport files two legal actions against city over apartments approval
The legal tussle between Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport and the city of Sarasota over its approval of an apartment development at the former Sarasota Kennel Club has reached the 12th Judicial Circuit in Sarasota County. On Tuesday, Sarasota attorney Robert Lincoln filed a complaint with the court naming both the city...
Comments / 1