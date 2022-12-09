ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

spectrumnews1.com

Southwest adds nonstop flights from Milwaukee to Sarasota for spring

MILWAUKEE — During the busy spring break season, Southwest Airlines is offering daily nonstop flights from Milwaukee to Sarasota, Florida. Nonstop service will run from March 9, 2023 to April 10, 2023. Flights will go from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. “Spring is peak travel...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County Detention Center confirms death of inmate

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County officials confirm that an inmate has died at their detention facility. According to a release, the incident occurred at 5:40 a.m. Monday Dec. 12. Deputies learned that a 26-year-old male inmate was having trouble breathing in his cell at the Manatee County Jail. A medical stat was called and EMS was notified. As the inmate was being transported in a wheelchair from his cell to the jail medical unit, he became unresponsive and was quickly placed on the floor. Jail staff provided life-saving measures, but were unable to revive him.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Fate of Sarasota superintendent lies in school board meeting on Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. — The final vote on whether to release the superintendent from Sarasota County Public Schools is set for Tuesday evening. Dr. Brennan Asplen last week reached a separation deal with the school district. Some board members, including those recently elected, voted 4-1 to remove Asplen. They argued that he must go because of low test scores, the handling of new laws and transparency.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Orange growers struggling as recent storms devastate crops

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — December is peak citrus harvesting season in Florida. However, the recent storms through the area have had an impact on the crop. According to the trade association Florida Citrus Mutual, Hurricane Ian packed a wallop for Bay area citrus farmers. But some fared much better after Hurricane Nicole swept through.
BRADENTON, FL
WFLA

Sarasota deputy fired after sending explicit messages to arrestee

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputy was dismissed from duty after an investigation found he made several sexual advances on a woman and offered to “get her off” her charges following her arrest in October. The investigation began when a woman, whose name is being withheld by News Channel 8, was […]
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Traffic Alerts: December 10

Vehicle rollover causes the right lane to close on I-75 mile marker 119 on Corkscrew Road. Heavy traffic is expected. Roadblock on Eastbound University Plaza Drive in Gulf Coast Town Center due to car crash. One person was trapped and later rescued by San Carlos Park Fire Rescue. The victim...
LEE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Pickleball clubs coming to six additional sites as part of $180M expansion

The Pickleball Club, with assistance from Sarasota real estate firm Harry E. Robbins Associates Inc., recently acquired six additional locations that will be developed into indoor pickleball facilities. In total, according to a press release, The Pickleball Club is investing $180 million into the development of 15 privately owned pickleball...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Proposed Myakka city development causes concerns

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - A proposed Myakka City community has caused concern to the current residents of the area. The Myakka Village development is planned to be a 430 Acre area of family residences and a golf course. However, local residents are concerned that the development would significantly change...
MYAKKA CITY, FL
roofingelementsmagazine.com

Attic Ventilation: A Firefighter’s Perspective

Jason Verbeke was a residential roofing contractor before working 15 years as a firefighter in the Detroit, Michigan and the Charlotte, North Carolina areas. Today he’s back full time as a roofer with The Allard Roofing Company, Fort Myers, Florida. In our podcast interview with him, Verbeke shared his first-hand observations of what happens to roofs over time when the attic ventilation is subpar. He also shared stories fighting fires on the “ventilation crew” responsible for cutting holes in the roof.
FORT MYERS, FL
Longboat Observer

Airport files two legal actions against city over apartments approval

The legal tussle between Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport and the city of Sarasota over its approval of an apartment development at the former Sarasota Kennel Club has reached the 12th Judicial Circuit in Sarasota County. On Tuesday, Sarasota attorney Robert Lincoln filed a complaint with the court naming both the city...
SARASOTA, FL

