ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Joel Eisenberg

Nordstrom Rack Location Permanently Closes

The decision was reportedly not expected by the store’s longtime customers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RetailDive.com, CNBC.com, andStarTribune.com.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Obsessing Over This Under-Sink Organizer That Helps You ‘Store Twice As Much’ — & It's Only $15 for Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to organizing our homes, we’re always on the lookout for an affordable, easy-to-use product that’ll make our homes feel tidier. As we know, TikTok users love a good organizational product. One TikTok video that caught our eye was from an account called @ourfavoritefinds that raved about an under-sink organizer that looked super easy to put together. By the end, the under-sink area looked so nice and tidy that we knew we had to hunt this product down...
Billboard

Walmart Cyber Monday 2022: Here’s What’s Still on Sale

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Cyber Monday isn’t over yet! Although Walmart rolled out select Black Friday deals earlier than usual this year, the mega-retailer also launched a round of Cyber Monday sales on Monday (Nov. 28). Walmart+ members received early access to shop early Cyber Monday deals seven hours before the sale officially began. Curious about Walmart+? It’s $12.95/month or $98 for the annual membership and includes early access to...
dcnewsnow.com

Best gifts on sale today for under $50

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Cyber Monday happened over a week ago. In years past, that meant all the good deals were done. This year, however, retailers will be competing for your cash right up until the big day. That means you can still get a great price on everything from coffee to wireless headphones. Here are some of the best gifts you can get on sale that will fit nearly any budget.
People

Whoa! Amazon Shoppers Say This Stick Vacuum 'Does It All' — and It's 75% Off Today

“I find that the Inse stick vac has outdone Dyson, Shark, Bissell, and other cordless vacs” Amazon's Cyber Week deals are in full swing — which means even if you missed out on shopping during Black Friday, you've still got plenty of opportunity to score deals. But if you've been on the hunt for a vacuum cleaner, you're in luck: Right now, you can score a top-rated device for 75 percent off.  That's right: The Inse N5S Cordless Vacuum Cleaner has been marked down to just $110 thanks to...
People

Shoppers Call This Customer-Loved Roomba a 'Beast,' and It's on Sale at Amazon Right Now

“We run it every day and our house has never been cleaner” Cleaning the house is hardly what anyone would designate as a good time — even though it's certainly something that has to be done. Rather than lugging out the heavy upright vacuum every time there's a little mess, it's more than worth it to invest in a robot vacuum that's guaranteed to do all the work for you.  And right now, the iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Robot Vacuum Cleaner is 20 percent off at Amazon —...
People

Shoppers Get Tons of Compliments in This Plaid Shacket That's 'Great for Layering,' and It's on Sale at Amazon

There are 25 colors to choose from On those days when the temperature isn't quite low enough for a parka, but it's too chilly to just throw on a sweater, getting dressed can be somewhat of a challenge.  Enter: the shacket, a shirt-jacket combo designed for that in-between weather, as it's lightweight, yet still majorly cozy and warm, and "great for layering." And at Amazon, the Prettygarden Plaid Shacket has become a popular pick among shoppers, thanks to its design and comfortable fit. Plus, right now, you can...
People

Thousands of Shoppers Swear by This Mattress Pad for the 'Best Sleep Ever' — and It's Up to 45% Off at Amazon

“It has turned my bed into a cloud” If you've been tossing and turning at night, it may be time to upgrade your bed. The good news is you don't have to replace your entire mattress to get a restful night's sleep. Instead, opt for a mattress pad backed by tens of thousands of Amazon shoppers.  Right now, the Bedsure Mattress Pad is on sale for up to 45 percent off at Amazon. An easy and cost-effective way to make your bed more comfortable, the mattress pad is...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy