If they wanted him out they would have said NO to only BG! I mean they got a Armed dealer that has murdered hundreds if not thousands of people and the Saudi Price gets immunity for killing the journalist…. Biden is the ONLY PERSON that can approve something like this! He is Unsafe for America! He is going to cause many many more deaths! He doesn’t care for our military or Veterans!
administration against the us States. this guy and his cronies should all be impeached only for one reason the Constitution states safety of the United States has been breached
So much for America not negotiating with terrorists. Today we swapped a terrorists/arms dealer for a person who was caught with a weed pen in Russia which is against the law in Russia . She pled guilty to the crime. She was sentenced in a court. SHE WAS NEVER WRONGFULLY DETAINED...By the way the arms dealer is known as THE MERCENT OF DEATH.. How many people may die because of his release? Will terrorists countries now start grabbing America citizens for swaps? The world is laughing at America.
Comments / 44