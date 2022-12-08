Read full article on original website
EPSO Arrests
The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following recent bookings into the parish jail. Arrested were the following persons: • Tyler James Baudoin, 28, Shreveport, was arrested December 5, 2022, by the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear for court. Baudoin was released on a $15,000.00 bond. • Che Johalen Raby, 23, Zachary, was arrested December 5, 2022, by the…
Arrest made after Rapides pursuit, barricade
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On December 6th, 2022 at approximately 7 pm, a K9 Deputy assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit observed a black Ford Mustang driving recklessly on Dallas Street. The deputy activated his overhead lights to initiate a traffic stop and immediately heard three gun shots coming from what he believed was the driver and sole occupant of the black Mustang.
RADE investigation results in arrest
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On December 9th, 2022, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Agents concluded a two-month investigation stemming from community complaints of fentanyl being sold from a house on Levin Street in Alexandria. As Agents began their investigation, the suspect was identified as D’Markius Sendell Duncan, 35 of...
Eunice Police Arrests report
The following are arrests by Eunice Police. December 9 Kasey Paul Perron, 48, 500 Patty Street, Elton. Careless operation, hit and run, simple assault, two counts. Logan A. Hargrave, 29, 200 block of Mamie, Eunice. Criminal trespass, theft, one count. Dustin Cole Bourque, 34, 300 block of North East, Eunice. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, entry on or remaining in places or land…
New Iberia Senior High Locked Down, Weapon Recovered During Incident
NISH will remain on lockdown for the rest of the school day Monday.
Rapides couple arrested following I-49 road rage incident
(Cypress)-Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies recently arrested a Rapides Parish couple in connection with a road rage incident on Interstate-49 according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday, Nov. 3, at approximately 2 pm, Deputies assigned to the NPSO Patrol Operations Bureau responded to NATCOM 911 Center reports...
UPDATE: No weapons found after New Iberia Senior High shooting threat prompts lockdown
A potential threat at New Iberia Senior High has the school in lockdown.
Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office releases booking report
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office releases their booking report for 11/28/3033 – 12/04/2022. Results are shown below. NAME, AGE, ADDRESS, CITY, DATE BOOKED, OFFENSE(S) BALLARD, LATRAKUS DONANTE MANTEL, 32, 318 KERMIT ST., SIMMESPORT, 12/04/2022, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE. BELL, MILTON...
Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Package Thefts and Other Crimes in DeRidder
Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Package Thefts and Other Crimes in DeRidder. DeRidder, Louisiana – The DeRidder Police Department reported on December 8, 2022, that on December 6, at around 3 p.m., the Patrol Division responded to a package theft report in the Green Acres Subdivision. Upon acquiring surveillance footage from the victim and other residents, DRPD was able to identify a suspect vehicle and obtain high-quality footage of one of the suspects.
New Iberia resident arrested following suspicious person report
A New Iberia resident has been arrested after reports of a suspicious person in St. Martinville.
Investigation leads to arrest of Ville Platte man, found with drugs and guns
A Ville Platte man has been arrested after authorities found several drugs and firearms in his home, according to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office (EPSO).
St. Landry Sheriff's Office to offer conceal carry class
The classes are taught by certified law enforcement trainers and proceeds from these classes are donated to local charities, officials say.
Authorities release name of man killed in Merryville train accident
Merryville, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish authorities on Monday released the name of a man struck and killed by a train in Merryville Saturday. The Beauregard Sheriff’s Office was contacted at 5:46 a.m. Saturday by a local train company employee who said there was a dead body on the railroad tracks west of Merryville, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Man found guilty, possessed over 1,000 methamphetamine pills in Rayne
A man was found guilty after he was accused of possessing over 1,000 methamphetamine pills in the city of Rayne, according to a press release from District Attorney Donald Landry.
Lafayette Police locates over $267K in cocaine, one arrested
Lafayette Police Department Narcotic Agents conducted an investigation in Nov., finding two and a half kilos of illegal substances.
IPSO: Loreauville burglary suspect wore uniquely colorful tennis shoes
suspect sporting bright multicolor shoes
Louisiana Man Arrested After Woman Holds Him at Gunpoint When She Catches Him Allegedly Breaking into Her Car
Louisiana Man Arrested After Woman Holds Him at Gunpoint When She Catches Him Allegedly Breaking into Her Car. Jennings, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on December 8, 2022, that on December 7, 2022, deputies were summoned to the 9000 Block of Pine Island Highway in Jennings, Louisiana, in relation to a suspicious person.
Ville Platte man arrested after picking up juvenile in Calcasieu Parish
A Ville Platte man was arrested on multiple counts of contributing to he delinquency of a juvenile.
Men convicted of killing UL student Lee Long Jr. sentenced to prison
In the moments before three men convicted in the shooting death of University of Louisiana at Lafayette student Lee Long Jr. were sentenced to prison on Friday, Long's family members described the loss that befell them after his death. The grief hits each time they pass his bedroom, which still...
Arrest made in hit-and-run on Hwy 190
Hit-and-run crash in St. Landry Parish leaves an Opelousas man dead.
