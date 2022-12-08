ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ville Platte, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

evangelinetoday.com

EPSO Arrests

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following recent bookings into the parish jail. Arrested were the following persons: • Tyler James Baudoin, 28, Shreveport, was arrested December 5, 2022, by the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear for court. Baudoin was released on a $15,000.00 bond. • Che Johalen Raby, 23, Zachary, was arrested December 5, 2022, by the…
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Arrest made after Rapides pursuit, barricade

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On December 6th, 2022 at approximately 7 pm, a K9 Deputy assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit observed a black Ford Mustang driving recklessly on Dallas Street. The deputy activated his overhead lights to initiate a traffic stop and immediately heard three gun shots coming from what he believed was the driver and sole occupant of the black Mustang.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cenlanow.com

RADE investigation results in arrest

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On December 9th, 2022, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Agents concluded a two-month investigation stemming from community complaints of fentanyl being sold from a house on Levin Street in Alexandria. As Agents began their investigation, the suspect was identified as D’Markius Sendell Duncan, 35 of...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Eunice News

Eunice Police Arrests report

The following are arrests by Eunice Police. December 9 Kasey Paul Perron, 48, 500 Patty Street, Elton. Careless operation, hit and run, simple assault, two counts. Logan A. Hargrave, 29, 200 block of Mamie, Eunice. Criminal trespass, theft, one count. Dustin Cole Bourque, 34, 300 block of North East, Eunice. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, entry on or remaining in places or land…
EUNICE, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Rapides couple arrested following I-49 road rage incident

(Cypress)-Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies recently arrested a Rapides Parish couple in connection with a road rage incident on Interstate-49 according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday, Nov. 3, at approximately 2 pm, Deputies assigned to the NPSO Patrol Operations Bureau responded to NATCOM 911 Center reports...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office releases booking report

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office releases their booking report for 11/28/3033 – 12/04/2022. Results are shown below. NAME, AGE, ADDRESS, CITY, DATE BOOKED, OFFENSE(S) BALLARD, LATRAKUS DONANTE MANTEL, 32, 318 KERMIT ST., SIMMESPORT, 12/04/2022, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE. BELL, MILTON...
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Package Thefts and Other Crimes in DeRidder

Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Package Thefts and Other Crimes in DeRidder. DeRidder, Louisiana – The DeRidder Police Department reported on December 8, 2022, that on December 6, at around 3 p.m., the Patrol Division responded to a package theft report in the Green Acres Subdivision. Upon acquiring surveillance footage from the victim and other residents, DRPD was able to identify a suspect vehicle and obtain high-quality footage of one of the suspects.
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities release name of man killed in Merryville train accident

Merryville, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish authorities on Monday released the name of a man struck and killed by a train in Merryville Saturday. The Beauregard Sheriff’s Office was contacted at 5:46 a.m. Saturday by a local train company employee who said there was a dead body on the railroad tracks west of Merryville, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
MERRYVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested After Woman Holds Him at Gunpoint When She Catches Him Allegedly Breaking into Her Car

Louisiana Man Arrested After Woman Holds Him at Gunpoint When She Catches Him Allegedly Breaking into Her Car. Jennings, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on December 8, 2022, that on December 7, 2022, deputies were summoned to the 9000 Block of Pine Island Highway in Jennings, Louisiana, in relation to a suspicious person.
JENNINGS, LA
NOLA.com

Men convicted of killing UL student Lee Long Jr. sentenced to prison

In the moments before three men convicted in the shooting death of University of Louisiana at Lafayette student Lee Long Jr. were sentenced to prison on Friday, Long's family members described the loss that befell them after his death. The grief hits each time they pass his bedroom, which still...
LAFAYETTE, LA

