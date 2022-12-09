Read full article on original website
Shop, ship, and make things simple at Postal Plus
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Postal Plus is more than just your average post office. Not only can you ship off those holiday packages, but you can also get a little Christmas shopping done too. Senior Vice President Becky Cochener says they pack and ship packages all over the world. She...
300+ bicycles given away to area kids by Men Making Moves nonprofit
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The non-profit organization Men Making Moves made a lot of families happy this weekend!. On Saturday the group gave out more than 300 bicycles to kids from all across the Brazos Valley in the parking lot of Navasota High School. There were also snow cones and hot dogs provided to families who showed up for a chance to win a bicycle.
Family recognized for donation toward BISD Build
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Clearfield Family donated $40,000 to Bryan ISD and Habitat for Humanity, as a matching donation toward BISD Build. Norman, Abraham and Teresa Clearfield were honored during Monday night’s BISD Board meeting. The Clearfield’s agreed to match up to $40,000 raised by BISD students towards a project for BISD Build. These funds are in memory of Ruth Clearfield, who passed away in 2015.
BVCASA is ready for 2nd Annual Celebration Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse and the Robertson County Zero Tolerance Coalition are hosting their 2nd Annual Celebration Station. The theme this year, “Whoville in Hearne”, is based on the popular Dr. Seuss book “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
Let C&J Barbeque do the cooking for you this Christmas
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Striving for perfection this holiday season can be stressful. With that in mind, C&J Barbeque has created the perfect holiday meal package to make your Christmas as stress-free as possible. The package includes a Cajun stuffed pork loin with gravy, cinnamon spiced apples, garlic mashed potatoes,...
Get the perfect Christmas gift, stocking stuffer at Witt’s End
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Walking into Witt’s End boutique, you’re surrounded by clothes, but they have so much more to offer. Owner Karen Witt says the store carries great Christmas gifts and stocking stuffers, from pajama sets and jewelry, to unique wine pourers. “As you pour your wine...
Colder air is coming home for the holidays this year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After an exceptionally warm start to the month, colder air is headed to the Brazos Valley just in time for the holidays. Forecast data suggests a significant, Arctic cold will spill into the Lower 48 and potentially even Texas as we get close to Christmas weekend. One thing is for certain: it is far too early to pin down particulars -- exact temperatures, how low thermometers may go, if there is any wintry weather -- this far in advance. Let’s dive into what we know:
Thousands pack Dave’s Hot Chicken during opening weekend
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A restaurant that’s gotten buzz from celebrities like Drake has made its way to the Brazos Valley. The highly-anticipated Dave’s Hot Chicken opened in College Station, and at least 6,000 people packed the restaurant during the opening weekend, according to the director of operations Rick Crady.
Weekend Gardener: Holiday gift ideas
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In this week’s Weekend Gardener, we take a look at some holiday gift ideas for the gardener and non-gardener on your list. Skip Richter with Texas A&M AgriLife has several suggestions, including a rosemary topiary. “That is a very drought-tolerant plant and the minute...
Free flu vaccination clinic Tuesday night
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - There have been almost 2,000 new cases of the flu reported in Brazos County within the first two weeks of December. This is a trend that has only worsened this fall, which is why the Brazos County Health District is encouraging people to get their flu shots. A free vaccine clinic called Shot in the Dark, is happening Tuesday evening for people 18 years and older.
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association hosts Christmas Fellowship
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Senior Citizens Association hosted a Christmas fellowship event Saturday. The event has been held for a little more than a decade and has been growing every year. The event on Saturday included several speakers, preachers, and musical artists celebrating fellowship. People who attended...
‘Tripledemic’ of viruses remain high in Brazos County
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A surge of respiratory viruses continue to sweep across the country amid a busy holiday season. Health experts call the combination of the flu, RSV and COVID-19, the “Tripledemic.”. Robert Carpenter, Director of Health and Wellbeing at the Texas A&M University School of Medicine,...
Travis Fields turns into winter wonderland for community
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The warm weather didn’t stop Travis Fields from celebrating the holiday season. RCI Sports turned the space into a winter wonderland. Santa Claus made an appearance to take pictures and there were also train rides, dodgeball games and local vendors. Ally Spears from RCI Sports...
Road closures for BCS Marathon
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There will be several road closures for the annual BCS Marathon this weekend. Starting Saturday night Holleman Drive from Post Oak Mall to George Bush Drive will be closed along with Colgate Drive from Eastmark Drive to Dartmouth Street. Several other roads will be closed for a period of time as runners go along the route. The road closures and the route is the same as last year.
College Station leaders look to drive long-term economic growth with land sales and leases
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Development and economic growth are some of the top priorities for the city of College Station going into the new year and new administration. Through the lease and sale of properties, the city is continuing its efforts to revitalize several areas of College Station with the hopes of attracting more businesses, jobs, and revenue.
Road closures at Wellborn Road, Holleman Drive expected to end in the new year
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The closure of Wellborn Road at Holleman Drive in College Station started as a six-week project over this past summer. Seven months later, a section of Holleman Road remains closed. A newly projected timeline shows the roadway will be reopened before students return back to school...
Gov. Abbott activates resources ahead of severe weather across the state
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources in anticipation of severe weather and potential flooding expected in the state beginning Monday through Tuesday evening. According to the National Weather Service, severe storms with damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, heavy rainfall, and flash flooding are expected to impact large regions of North, Central, and East Texas. Portions of West Texas may experience severe winter weather including snow.
Treat of the Day: Bryan High freshman publishes children’s book
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cameron Liotta is a 15-year-old freshman at Bryan High School, a football and baseball player, and a musician. Now, he’s also an author. Cameron wrote and published a children’s book, “A Poor Man’s Spirit,” he also had his grandfather illustrate the book.
Somerville Police to offer inaugural Citizens Police Academy
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -The Somerville Police Department recently announced its inaugural Citizens Police Academy which is set to start in January. The six-week program will give residents a working knowledge of the police department, including de-escalation and pursuit protocols, community policing initiatives, as well as the basics of seatbelt safety and Texas traffic laws.
Gingerbread house building competition returns to Aggieland
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos chapter of the American Institute of Architects held its annual Gingerbread Build-Off at Century Square Sunday. The competition featured five teams of architects and engineers who were tasked with using their construction and culinary skills to build a top-notch gingerbread structure. Teams had only...
