Walmart Couple Nabs $6,500 as Cashier Confused About RegisterSharee B.Grovetown, GA
Meet the assistant coach who led Augusta to victorypress updateAugusta, GA
Three Cities in Georgia Were Named the Most “Sinful Cities in America”Kennardo G. JamesGeorgia State
Olive Garden Restaurant to Replace Golden CorralJoel EisenbergAiken, SC
Div II NCAA Finalist Augusta Univ. win 70-54press updateAugusta, GA
Mayor-elect Garnett Johnson names key administration staffers
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta Mayor-elect Garnett Johnson has announced key members of his incoming administration. In a release Tuesday, Johnson announced Jasmine Sims will join him as Chief of Staff. Sims is currently the Associate Vice President for Workforce Solutions at the Augusta Metro Chamber. “I’m excited to have...
15 Richmond County schools make underperformance lists
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several local schools need some extra help improving student achievement, according to the Georgia Department of Education. Meanwhile, some other schools have moved off the list for help. States are required to identify schools in need of additional support. In Georgia, these schools are on lists...
Political leaders call on voters "one more time"
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Many registered voters in Georgia's House District 129 may recall voting for a state representative very recently. The late Henry Wayne Howard secured the democratic nomination in May but passed away before the general election in November. Because the incumbent was to run unopposed in November, this democratic primary will determine who takes the seat in his place.
Construction underway at Henry Brigham Center in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Monday was day one of construction at the Henry Brigham Community Center and we went inside for a final look. The project is expected to cost between $5 and $8 million. Here’s what to expect and what neighbors are looking forward to the most. Mitchell...
Seven indicted on federal charges related to drugs, illegal firearms
The U.S. Attorney Southern District of Georgia's office has named several Augusta residents as defendants who will be facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms.
Judge rules Columbia County can revoke Stay’s alcohol license
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A judge in Columbia County ruled that a decision made by Columbia County’s Board of Commissioners to revoke Stay Social Tap and Table’s alcohol license can stand. Judge James Blanchard said in his ruling that Stay did not meet the threshold set by county ordinance that a business must have […]
Man, juvenile arrested for intoxication in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Two people, including a fifteen-year-old, were arrested Saturday night on alcohol-related charges in Burke County. According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, the arrests happened at around 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. According to the responding deputy, he was conducting a routine business check at a gas station on Hwy. 25 north when he saw a vehicle pull into the parking lot. The deputy says the passenger jumped out of the car and appeared to be having an argument with the driver. The driver had a handgun, which the deputy repeatedly ordered him to put down.
UPDATE: Stay. Social owner speaks on loss of liquor license
EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - FOX54 has learned that Stay. Social Tap and Table in Evans has lost its liquor license. Judge Blanchard made the ruling Monday. The owner tells FOX54 Judge Blanchard ruled that Columbia County was within its rights to revoke the business' license. The County began taking those steps back in September. In October, a judge issued a Writ of Certiorari, allowing the business to keep operating as normal until a final hearing could be held.
Clerk thought robber was joking – until he pulled a knife
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An armed robber struck an Augusta convenience store over the weekend, and authorities are looking for a suspect. The robbery happened just before 11:55 p.m. Saturday at the Lucky Spot, 1119 James Brown Blvd. An employee said a man came into the business with a black...
Charges paint picture of suspects, slain man’s last moments
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Arrest warrants are revealing details about a pair of suspect in the case of a man found slain at Strom Thurmond Lake. Thomas Arthur Berry, 24, of Grovetown, was kidnapped in Augusta before his body was found Aug. 31 in a Dodge Challenger on the South Carolina side of the lake, according to authorities.
Two Georgia Cities Named Among 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
Herschel Walker “absolutely shocked” by election result
The votes have been cast and Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, lost to Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in their head-to-head runoff election. Still, there’s an aspect of the way the voting shook out that Walker can’t quite believe. Walker’s campaign was a disaster full of lies, controversies, scandals, and just Read more... The post Herschel Walker “absolutely shocked” by election result appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Large police presence at Columbia County apartment complex
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: According to Maj. Steve Morris wit the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, the sheriff's office presence at Belmont Apartments was related to the recovery of a stolen vehicle. Maj. Morris says the sheriff's office is questioning several individuals. ---------- ORIGINAL STORY: There is a large...
Man out on bond after being arrested by BCSO for driving under the influence
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A man is out on bond after being arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say Davis Beckham, of Madison, Georgia, who officers say was heavily intoxicated, was spotted getting out of a vehicle with a handgun and appeared to be […]
One dead in drive-by shooting in Aiken
Law enforcement officers in Aiken County are investigating a deadly shooting.
Christmas parades canceled throughout Aiken County
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Christmas parades in North Augusta and Aiken that were originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon have been canceled. Both parades were canceled due to the threat of severe weather Sunday afternoon. The North Augusta Lions Club, the organization hosting, made a post on their Facebook...
Mother arrested after 6-month-old ingests fentanyl, dies in North Augusta, police say
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WFXG) - Police in North Augusta have arrested 36-year-old Brittany Hamilton after they say her 6-month-old child died in her care. According to the incident report, Hamilton says she laid the 6-month down at her home on Green Forrest Drive in North Augusta back in October. Hamilton told police when she returned before taking a shower that the baby was lying in an unusual position.
Augusta residents meet on splitting off into a separate city
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It would be a bold move, forming a city within a city. Whitney Civitaresc lives in Summerville and is against the idea. “Ive overall been happy with the quality of the government and the things that have been happening,” Civitaresc said. Todd Brantley lives in...
New details emerge in deadly Aiken drive-by shooting
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about a drive-by shooting in Aiken that killed a 43-year-old man. The shooting was reported just before 9 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Redd Street Northwest. Upon arrival, officers found 43-year-old Christopher Croft Sr., of Aiken, inside a house with...
Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis and 3 commissioners recognized as their service ends
After years of serving Augusta three commissioners and Mayor Davis reach their last meeting, and are recognized
