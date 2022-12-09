ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

94.3 Lite FM

What Used to Occupy This Deteriorating Hudson Valley Building?

What's the story behind it? Why has nothing gone in it recently?. I always think abandoned buildings are very interesting and I'm always curious about the story behind them. There are a few abandoned buildings in the area and they somehow still have a ton of character to them. I pass by one every day and I'm very curious to know what the story behind it is.
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Major Chain Store No Longer Offering Paper Bags in Hudson Valley

A major retailer has decided to no longer offer paper bags to Hudson Valley customers starting next month. Two years ago New York State passed a law essentially outlawing the use of plastic bags at stores. As a result, many stores required customers to bring their own bags or charged a minimal fee to purchase a paper bag. Some stores, such as Target and Walmart, continued offering customers free bags but switched the complimentary service from plastic to paper to abide by the new law.
KINGSTON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Why The Pickle on a Tree, It’s a Big Dill in New York

In my house growing up, we always celebrated Christmas. We were the family who trekked out for a live tree every year. We even managed to get an evergreen tree the year we lived in Hawaii. Believe it or not, it was easier to get a real tree at Christmas than a real pumpkin for Halloween in Hawaii in the 80s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

A Snowplow Hit My Mailbox… Now What?

It's finally starting to look like a winter wonderland in the Hudson Valley, but what if a snowplow ruins your holiday spirit? Who's responsible if your mailbox falls victim to a massive plow blade all depends on where you live. I saw my first winter casualty this morning while walking...
NEWBURGH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New Paltz Holding ‘Name a Snowplow’ Contest

As winter hits the Hudson Valley, there is one Ulster County Village that is looking to put a fun name on each of its snow removal vehicles. Winters across the Hudson Valley can be challenging, especially when it comes to driving in the snow and slush. It's a good thing that most of our towns have an amazing Department of Transportation staff (DOT) that are tremendous at their jobs, but behind every great employee that's in charge of snow removal is most times a great vehicle.
NEW PALTZ, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Look At Some of Newburgh, New York’s Roughest Streets

A video tour of one of America's most dangerous cities has gotten thousands of views. Newburgh, New York has a reputation to most people in he Hudson Valley and unfortunately it isn't a very good one. The City of Newburgh has quite the negative reputation for being a hotbed for violent crime. In fact, a lot of people believe this and say it quite regularly.
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful

A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie Mail Carrier Caught Resting in Unusual Spot

This mail carrier wasn't exactly thinking outside the box when looking for a place to take a break. What time does your mail get dropped off at your house? Not too long ago a post on Reddit when viral after a person wrote that they just moved to Poughkeepsie and thought it was odd that their mail was delivered after 8:00 PM.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Casino set to open on December 28

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Resorts World Hudson Valley is making good on its promise to open before the end of the year with the announcement that it will open its doors to the public on Wednesday, December 28. The electronic gaming facility at the Newburgh Mall in the Town...
NEWBURGH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out

A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
KINGSTON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Meet ‘The Ornament King’ In Wappingers, NY This Holiday Season

No doubt you have heard his name and you have most certainly seen his ornaments. Christopher Radko, a Hudson Valley native, has been referred to as "The Ornament King." It has been 15 years since Christopher added his magical art to Christmas trees and that is why I am excited to share that Christopher Radko is back and Adams Fairacre Farms in Wappingers Falls has him. Mr. Radko is ready to introduce his new hand-crafted glass ornament company and collection, HeARTfully Yours exclusively at Adams Fairarce Farms.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
Flying Magazine

Flying to Historic Kingston, New York

Kingston-Ulster Airport (20N) has a 3,100-foot runway, easy parking and a nice FBO. [Credit: Shutterstock]. Flying the busy Hudson River Corridor past New York skyscrapers is a classic mission for general aviation pilots. If you take relatives and friends for rides there, they will never forget the experience. But if,...
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Want to be a Jail Custody Officer? Ulster County Eliminates Need to Take Civil Service Exam

If you aren't a good test taker and want to be a jail custody officer we have some good news!. Many of us are very good when it comes to taking any kind of test, personally, I'm one of the worst exam takers in the world! If we have that in common and you would like to give being a jail custody officer a try, the New York State Sheriffs’ Association announced they will allow 12 counties in New York to hire custody officers without requiring applicants to pass a state civil service exam.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Popular Chicken Restaurant Finally Breaks Ground in Hudson Valley

The chicken sandwich that has caused a viral sensation will soon be available at a brand-new Hudson Valley location. If you love chicken you're gonna love this news. We told you back in 2020 that a plan was in the works to bring one of the nation's most popular chicken restaurants to a busy Hudson Valley shopping center. After years of red tape and paperwork, it's finally becoming a reality.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
94.3 Lite FM

