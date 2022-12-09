Read full article on original website
28 Year Old Fentanyl Dealer Arrested in Dutchess County Following Counterfeit Oxy Pill Sales
An ongoing investigation in Dutchess County has led to the arrest of a 28-year-old Hyde Park resident on a class B Felony charge for Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree. Jamie Veile, Hyde Park Resident, Apprehended by Dutchess County Drug Task Force. On Saturday, December 10th,...
This Hudson Valley City is on Santa’s Naughty List for 2022
Apparently some parts of the Hudson Valley have been very naughty this year. We can expect Santa to leave coal in the stockings of these cities this year. Honestly, might as well just just a meteorite lump of coal over these places. Honestly, I think more than quite a few...
What Used to Occupy This Deteriorating Hudson Valley Building?
What's the story behind it? Why has nothing gone in it recently?. I always think abandoned buildings are very interesting and I'm always curious about the story behind them. There are a few abandoned buildings in the area and they somehow still have a ton of character to them. I pass by one every day and I'm very curious to know what the story behind it is.
Major Chain Store No Longer Offering Paper Bags in Hudson Valley
A major retailer has decided to no longer offer paper bags to Hudson Valley customers starting next month. Two years ago New York State passed a law essentially outlawing the use of plastic bags at stores. As a result, many stores required customers to bring their own bags or charged a minimal fee to purchase a paper bag. Some stores, such as Target and Walmart, continued offering customers free bags but switched the complimentary service from plastic to paper to abide by the new law.
Man Who Disappeared in 2013 Found Dead With New Name in Sullivan County
In one of the stranger local stories in years, a man who disappeared nearly 10 years ago was found dead on December 5. What makes it really odd is that police said he had taken on an entirely different name by the time he was discovered. His disappearance made national...
Why The Pickle on a Tree, It’s a Big Dill in New York
In my house growing up, we always celebrated Christmas. We were the family who trekked out for a live tree every year. We even managed to get an evergreen tree the year we lived in Hawaii. Believe it or not, it was easier to get a real tree at Christmas than a real pumpkin for Halloween in Hawaii in the 80s.
A Snowplow Hit My Mailbox… Now What?
It's finally starting to look like a winter wonderland in the Hudson Valley, but what if a snowplow ruins your holiday spirit? Who's responsible if your mailbox falls victim to a massive plow blade all depends on where you live. I saw my first winter casualty this morning while walking...
New Paltz Holding ‘Name a Snowplow’ Contest
As winter hits the Hudson Valley, there is one Ulster County Village that is looking to put a fun name on each of its snow removal vehicles. Winters across the Hudson Valley can be challenging, especially when it comes to driving in the snow and slush. It's a good thing that most of our towns have an amazing Department of Transportation staff (DOT) that are tremendous at their jobs, but behind every great employee that's in charge of snow removal is most times a great vehicle.
Look At Some of Newburgh, New York’s Roughest Streets
A video tour of one of America's most dangerous cities has gotten thousands of views. Newburgh, New York has a reputation to most people in he Hudson Valley and unfortunately it isn't a very good one. The City of Newburgh has quite the negative reputation for being a hotbed for violent crime. In fact, a lot of people believe this and say it quite regularly.
3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful
A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
Body of Missing Woman Found in Goshen New York, Submerged in Car
The sad discovery happened in Orange County on Thursday, December 8th. Earlier this week we told you about a woman from Orange County that went missing on November 30th, friends and family shared pictures and information about 45-year-old Nicole Brown, who was last heard from around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Poughkeepsie Mail Carrier Caught Resting in Unusual Spot
This mail carrier wasn't exactly thinking outside the box when looking for a place to take a break. What time does your mail get dropped off at your house? Not too long ago a post on Reddit when viral after a person wrote that they just moved to Poughkeepsie and thought it was odd that their mail was delivered after 8:00 PM.
Casino set to open on December 28
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Resorts World Hudson Valley is making good on its promise to open before the end of the year with the announcement that it will open its doors to the public on Wednesday, December 28. The electronic gaming facility at the Newburgh Mall in the Town...
2 Feet of Snow Predicted for Hudson Valley During Christmas Week
Whether you're traveling or hosting guests for Christmas, New Yorkers are gonna want to keep their eyes on the weather. It appears that the Hudson Valley is in for a white Christmas. Meteorologists are predicting several days of snow leading up to the holiday that will dump over two feet of the white stuff on Hudson Valley roads.
Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out
A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
Meet ‘The Ornament King’ In Wappingers, NY This Holiday Season
No doubt you have heard his name and you have most certainly seen his ornaments. Christopher Radko, a Hudson Valley native, has been referred to as "The Ornament King." It has been 15 years since Christopher added his magical art to Christmas trees and that is why I am excited to share that Christopher Radko is back and Adams Fairacre Farms in Wappingers Falls has him. Mr. Radko is ready to introduce his new hand-crafted glass ornament company and collection, HeARTfully Yours exclusively at Adams Fairarce Farms.
Flying to Historic Kingston, New York
Kingston-Ulster Airport (20N) has a 3,100-foot runway, easy parking and a nice FBO. [Credit: Shutterstock]. Flying the busy Hudson River Corridor past New York skyscrapers is a classic mission for general aviation pilots. If you take relatives and friends for rides there, they will never forget the experience. But if,...
These 4 New York Cities Are Ranked ‘Most Fun In America’
The results are in and, according to Wallet Hub, New York State has 4 of the 'Most Fun Cities in America'! With 182 total cities on the list you might think the Empire State would have more than 4. Florida has 10, Texas has 14 and California has 29 cities considered to be among the most fun.
Want to be a Jail Custody Officer? Ulster County Eliminates Need to Take Civil Service Exam
If you aren't a good test taker and want to be a jail custody officer we have some good news!. Many of us are very good when it comes to taking any kind of test, personally, I'm one of the worst exam takers in the world! If we have that in common and you would like to give being a jail custody officer a try, the New York State Sheriffs’ Association announced they will allow 12 counties in New York to hire custody officers without requiring applicants to pass a state civil service exam.
Popular Chicken Restaurant Finally Breaks Ground in Hudson Valley
The chicken sandwich that has caused a viral sensation will soon be available at a brand-new Hudson Valley location. If you love chicken you're gonna love this news. We told you back in 2020 that a plan was in the works to bring one of the nation's most popular chicken restaurants to a busy Hudson Valley shopping center. After years of red tape and paperwork, it's finally becoming a reality.
