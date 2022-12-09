ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NJ

Taylor Swift fan in N.J. loses nearly $2,000 in ticket scam

By CBS New York Team
 4 days ago

Taylor Swift fan in New Jersey loses nearly $2,000 in ticket scam 00:27

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. -- Police in Warren County, New Jersey, are warning Taylor Swift fans after a woman lost nearly $2,000 in a ticket scam.

It happened after she responded to a Facebook post from someone who claimed to be selling concert tickets.

Police say the woman sent the individual $1,480 through Zelle, but the individual just asked for more money and never sent the tickets.

To avoid scams, officials suggest staying away from tickets listed on online marketplaces like Facebook or Craigslist. They say another red flag is requesting payment through online payment methods, prepaid debit cards or gift cards.

