The second location of Soulé, the hip soul food restaurant that’s been a celebrity magnet for musicians and athletes in West Town, has an opening date. After nearly a year of hot anticipation, Soulé 2 will open on New Year’s Day at 3615 W. Roosevelt Road in chef and co-owner Bridgette Flagg’s childhood neighborhood of North Lawndale. The restaurant is in its hiring phase.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO