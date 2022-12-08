Read full article on original website
Soon You Can Crack a Cold One at Michigan Cracker Barrel -- Manager Says Alcohol is Coming SoonTracy StengelMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking caseMuhammad Junaid MustafaBay City, MI
The Christmas lights shine bright in Burns HarborBurns HarborBurns Harbor, IN
Homeless in LaCrosseChris
laportecounty.life
La Porte County Family YMCA hosts weekend-long Christmas celebrations
La Porte County Family YMCA’s annual holiday festivities took over the Michigan City and La Porte branches this weekend. Across two dates, the Y offered a wide array of games, snacks, activities, and even an opportunity to meet Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus for photos. The celebrations, which were...
laportecounty.life
Purdue University Northwest celebrates 833 graduates at Fall 2022 Commencement Ceremonies
On Saturday, Dec. 10, Purdue University Northwest (PNW) recognized the achievements of 833 new graduates at its fall commencement ceremonies before crowds of family, friends, and faculty. PNW celebrated graduates who earned 638 baccalaureate degrees, 193 master’s degrees, and two doctoral degrees. A multi-disciplined class, there were graduates representing five...
laportecounty.life
McColly Real Estate toasts 2022 at Annual Holiday Party
McColly Real Estate continued one of its most beloved traditions on Thursday evening, the Annual Holiday Party hosted at Innsbrook Country Club. McColly Brokers, Community Title Company, affiliated businesses and friends came together to celebrate the season and another successful year. Brokers representing 21 offices spread across Northwest Indiana, Chicago...
abc57.com
Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency announces seventh annual Holiday Food Share Program
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- The Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency is set to host the seventh annual Holiday Food Share Program in partnership with Whirlpool Corporation, KitchenAid Senior PGA, and the city of Benton Harbor. During the event, around 400 boxes of food and turkeys are distributed to families in...
abc57.com
Celebration of Life held for Garvin Roberson
ELKHART, Ind. --- Family, friends, and the Elkhart community came together to celebrate the life of Garvin Roberson, brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson. Roberson was found in his car submerged in a body of water on December 2nd after days of being missing. “There’s so many reasons why everyone...
For Sale: The Real Gem of this Retro Indiana Home Is The Basement
I'm a sucker for a good Mid-century Modern home listing and even though the Zillow listing states this property wasn't built until 1979, it's obvious the original owners of this retro-looking home were influenced by the popular American design movement. Nestled between the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore and the hustle...
WNDU
Lifeline Youth Ministries helping families in need with discount Christmas store
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Lifeline Youth Ministries is trying to spread joy this holiday season with their annual discounted Christmas store. Over $30,000 worth of gifts have been purchased for 150 different families around the Elkhart area. Social workers helped select the families in need, who can purchase up to...
WNDU
New gourmet pastry shop opens in downtown Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for a new macaron shop in downtown Elkhart. The store, Le Macaron French Pastries, is now open at 503 S. Main St. in Elkhart. The franchise has nearly 70 locations across the country, with plans to put stores in Fishers and Carmel, according to their website.
WNDU
Historic Buildings in South Bend on display for walking tour
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In downtown South Bend’s historic west Washington district, a walking tour gives participants a glimpse into the city’s past. People from all around the Michiana area came to check out some of the city’s preserved buildings. From Tippecanoe Mansion which was completed...
South suburban school calls police on boy with autism over missing vaccine records, parents say
A south suburban school is accused of calling the police on a child with autism over missing vaccination records.
Angela Ford: Family of Chicago woman murdered over 2 decades ago awaits justice
CHICAGO - There are dozens of cases of unsolved murders of black and brown women in Chicago. The victim’s voices were silenced when they fell prey to someone who thought nothing of their lives, or the families left to suffer the unimaginable loss. One West Side faith leader is...
Eater
Soule, the Soul Food Smash Hit, Will Soon Open a Second Location
The second location of Soulé, the hip soul food restaurant that’s been a celebrity magnet for musicians and athletes in West Town, has an opening date. After nearly a year of hot anticipation, Soulé 2 will open on New Year’s Day at 3615 W. Roosevelt Road in chef and co-owner Bridgette Flagg’s childhood neighborhood of North Lawndale. The restaurant is in its hiring phase.
PAWS Chicago hopes to match hundreds of pets with fur-ever homes during annual Holiday Adopt-A-Thon
The animal rescue hopes that the week-long adoption event will match 200 dogs, puppies, cats and kittens with a forever home, just in time for the holidays.
laportecounty.life
Community Healthcare System to host Hiring Event in December
NORTHWEST INDIANA | Community Healthcare System is hiring for positions throughout Northwest Indiana. A hiring event will be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at Community Healthcare System Conference Center, 9201 Calumet Ave., Munster – just two blocks south of Community Hospital. There are immediate openings...
Man, 21, charged in shooting death of Bronzeville activist Johnnie Owens
The suspect is is currently in custody on unrelated charges.
WNDU
Trial for woman accused of murdering boyfriend postponed
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The trial of a South Bend woman accused of shooting to death her boyfriend in front of her children in April has been postponed. 28-year-old MarqishaThomas was expected to stand trial beginning Monday. But the trial has been postponed due to court congestion. A new...
Chicago man got so angry about TV news story, he started shooting, police say
CHICAGO - A Far South Side man who was apparently enraged by a television news story allegedly opened fire on several family members and neighbors outside his home earlier this week, hitting one man before he was shot by a Chicago police officer, according to prosecutors. Kevin Singleton, 52, was...
52-year-old man shot at family, neighbors after TV news story upset him, prosecutors say
A Far South Side man who was apparently enraged by a television news story allegedly opened fire on several family members and neighbors earlier this week, hitting one man before he was shot by a Chicago cop, according to prosecutors.
95.3 MNC
Boy, 13, taken into custody after Elkhart boy, 25, was shot
The Elkhart Police Department has taken a juvenile into custody in connection with an investigation into the shooting of another juvenile. It was just after 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, when 911 dispatch received a call of a shooting with injuries in the 1800 block of Canton Street. Elkhart...
hometownnewsnow.com
Yoder Child Neglect Trial Postponed
(La Porte, IN) - Judah Morgan’s mother, Mary Yoder, appeared in court Friday and received a continuance on her trial date. Yoder faces two counts of neglecting a dependent, as well as failure to report abuse, all related to the October 2021 torture and murder of her son Judah at the hands of his father, Alan Morgan.
