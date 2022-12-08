ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan City, IN

laportecounty.life

Purdue University Northwest celebrates 833 graduates at Fall 2022 Commencement Ceremonies

On Saturday, Dec. 10, Purdue University Northwest (PNW) recognized the achievements of 833 new graduates at its fall commencement ceremonies before crowds of family, friends, and faculty. PNW celebrated graduates who earned 638 baccalaureate degrees, 193 master’s degrees, and two doctoral degrees. A multi-disciplined class, there were graduates representing five...
HAMMOND, IN
laportecounty.life

McColly Real Estate toasts 2022 at Annual Holiday Party

McColly Real Estate continued one of its most beloved traditions on Thursday evening, the Annual Holiday Party hosted at Innsbrook Country Club. McColly Brokers, Community Title Company, affiliated businesses and friends came together to celebrate the season and another successful year. Brokers representing 21 offices spread across Northwest Indiana, Chicago...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
abc57.com

Celebration of Life held for Garvin Roberson

ELKHART, Ind. --- Family, friends, and the Elkhart community came together to celebrate the life of Garvin Roberson, brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson. Roberson was found in his car submerged in a body of water on December 2nd after days of being missing. “There’s so many reasons why everyone...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

New gourmet pastry shop opens in downtown Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for a new macaron shop in downtown Elkhart. The store, Le Macaron French Pastries, is now open at 503 S. Main St. in Elkhart. The franchise has nearly 70 locations across the country, with plans to put stores in Fishers and Carmel, according to their website.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Historic Buildings in South Bend on display for walking tour

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In downtown South Bend’s historic west Washington district, a walking tour gives participants a glimpse into the city’s past. People from all around the Michiana area came to check out some of the city’s preserved buildings. From Tippecanoe Mansion which was completed...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Eater

Soule, the Soul Food Smash Hit, Will Soon Open a Second Location

The second location of Soulé, the hip soul food restaurant that’s been a celebrity magnet for musicians and athletes in West Town, has an opening date. After nearly a year of hot anticipation, Soulé 2 will open on New Year’s Day at 3615 W. Roosevelt Road in chef and co-owner Bridgette Flagg’s childhood neighborhood of North Lawndale. The restaurant is in its hiring phase.
CHICAGO, IL
laportecounty.life

Community Healthcare System to host Hiring Event in December

NORTHWEST INDIANA | Community Healthcare System is hiring for positions throughout Northwest Indiana. A hiring event will be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at Community Healthcare System Conference Center, 9201 Calumet Ave., Munster – just two blocks south of Community Hospital. There are immediate openings...
MUNSTER, IN
WNDU

Trial for woman accused of murdering boyfriend postponed

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The trial of a South Bend woman accused of shooting to death her boyfriend in front of her children in April has been postponed. 28-year-old MarqishaThomas was expected to stand trial beginning Monday. But the trial has been postponed due to court congestion. A new...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Boy, 13, taken into custody after Elkhart boy, 25, was shot

The Elkhart Police Department has taken a juvenile into custody in connection with an investigation into the shooting of another juvenile. It was just after 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, when 911 dispatch received a call of a shooting with injuries in the 1800 block of Canton Street. Elkhart...
ELKHART, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Yoder Child Neglect Trial Postponed

(La Porte, IN) - Judah Morgan’s mother, Mary Yoder, appeared in court Friday and received a continuance on her trial date. Yoder faces two counts of neglecting a dependent, as well as failure to report abuse, all related to the October 2021 torture and murder of her son Judah at the hands of his father, Alan Morgan.
LA PORTE, IN

