Fresno, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cmac.tv

Made in Clovis: DreamServ

DescriptionInnovative, hard working entrepreneurs have chosen Clovis to set up shop. In this series "Made in Clovis" you will meet some of the people who help keep the economic engine firing in our community. By providing unique goods and services to customers, and good paying, rewarding jobs to employees, these small business owners are the backbone of our community. In this episode, we introduce you to DreamServ, and what inspired the inventor to create a better ice cream scoop.
CLOVIS, CA
kingsriverlife.com

Christmas Carriage Rides in Old Town Clovis

If you are looking for something unique to do this holiday season how about a carriage ride in Old Town Clovis? Fresno Carriage has been providing carriages for various events on some level for about 20 years. We chatted recently with owner Barbara Dotta about Fresno Carriage and about the rides in Old Town Clovis.
CLOVIS, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Visalia, CA

Since 1852, European immigrants have inhabited Visalia, California, formerly known as Four Creeks. Visalia's name came from Nathaniel Vise's hometown in Kentucky; Vise was one of the early settlers in the city. Nathaniel Vise predicted that Visalia would one day become the county seat of Tulare County, which came true.
VISALIA, CA
fresyes.com

Garrafa Tacos (& Ice Cream!)

You know how much we love Tacos around here. It’s the first item on our home page! Clicking on that image will take to EVERYTHING we have on Tacos!. One of the highest voted taco places on our Taco Poll was Garrafa Tacos. So we reached out and were able to talk with Alejandro with Garrafa Tacos & Ice Cream.
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Component pours over idea for new location

VISALIA – Owners of Component Coffee Lab snatched up the Revue coffee shop in Fresno this month, and co-owner Jonathan Anderson said the team is pouring over with ideas for a refreshed drink and breakfast menu. It’s been four years since Component Coffee Lab opened its plant-loving, coffee-roasting doors....
FRESNO, CA
cmac.tv

City of Fresno: One Fresno Youth Job Corps Program

DescriptionMore than 100 interns have been hired through the One Fresno Youth Job Corps Program to work at various City of Fresno departments. The goal is to give them the work experience and skills needed to gain permanent, full-time employment within the City or at other companies. Length0:02:54. CategoryGovernment. Airing.
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Reeling in a feeling

TULARE – There’s nothing quite like catching your first fish. The sense of accomplishment, the thrill of success all while spending time outside with people you enjoy spending time with. The Tulare Elk’s Lodge feels the same way and wants to make sure children of all abilities get...
TULARE, CA
GV Wire

Chukchansi Steakhouse Chef Bets Big on Diner Satisfaction

Chef Lalo Valenzuela started working in restaurants at the age of 12 in Yountville, the heart of Napa Valley wine country. “I pretty much worked at every restaurant except for the French Laundry,” he recalled. He has plied his trade at the Vintage Steakhouse at Chukchansi Gold Casino and...
COARSEGOLD, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Get a perfect smile in half the time for half the price

Dr. Thomas Wieg, the owner of Fast Dental, believes everyone should have access to create a beautiful smile. That’s why he’s adopted the “Fast Braces” technology and built an entire practice dedicated to giving people perfectly straight teeth in half the time as traditional braces and for half the price.
goldrushcam.com

National Weather Service Publishes 24 Hour Rain Totals for Locations in Kern County, Fresno County, Kings County, Madera County, Mariposa County, Merced County and Tulare County

December 12, 2022 - The weekend winter storm system dropped 0.82 of rain at the SST rain gauge in Mariposa by Midnight on Sunday. On Saturday the gauge recorded 2.36" by Midnight for a two day total of 3.18'. Additionally the SST Wind Gauge recorded gusts up to 25 mph...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fire crews respond to business fire in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire crews are looking for the cause of an early morning fire after a piece of machinery caught fire at a southwest Fresno business, according to the Fresno Fire Department. Fresno Fire says they responded to Darling International near Belgravia and Teilman avenues, after a piece of machinery used to process […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Power pole shredded, people without power in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A power pole was shredded and left residents without power in Fresno Friday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say around 6:30 p.m. a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Sheperd Avenue near Maple Avenue and crashed into a power pole. Officers say the driver and at least two other […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: 2 brothers shot 1 dead visiting friends in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after they say two brothers were shot Thursday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the 3900 block of East Olive Avenue at 3:40 p.m. regarding a Shot Spotter report of five gunshots fired. Officers say they found two shooting victims, a 25- year-old man and […]
FRESNO, CA

