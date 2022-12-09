DescriptionInnovative, hard working entrepreneurs have chosen Clovis to set up shop. In this series "Made in Clovis" you will meet some of the people who help keep the economic engine firing in our community. By providing unique goods and services to customers, and good paying, rewarding jobs to employees, these small business owners are the backbone of our community. In this episode, we introduce you to DreamServ, and what inspired the inventor to create a better ice cream scoop.

CLOVIS, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO